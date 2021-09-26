Colorado Springs, CO

Quail Lake Park - a surprising gem in Colorado Springs that can provide a quick mood lift.

Conquering Cognitions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00aGRC_0c8lWOyR00
Photo by the author

When was the last time you experienced something new?

Our days can be predictable, and it can be refreshing to break from the routine and seek out unexpected opportunities in our big backyard.  If you are looking for a quick infusion of joy and excitement, look no further than Quail Lake Park. It is a close, convenient, and free outdoor activity that the whole family can enjoy.

This city park is located in southwest Colorado Springs (915 Cheyenne Mountain Blvd), and it is an unexpected gem. It has a playground, fitness trail, and a lake that both ducks and watercraft can enjoy. Fall is a perfect time to visit!

Playground

The northwest side parking lot is closest to the play area which has a climbing structure with slides, swings, and a basketball court. Nearby, there are bathroom facilities and a drinking fountain, as well as several picnic tables. The parking lot is small with only about twenty spaces, but you can also park on the street.

Spice up your daily routine by swinging with your kids or shooting some hoops on the basketball court. This quality time together is a powerful mood lift for everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3njOYp_0c8lWOyR00
Photo by the author

Fitness Trail

After channeling your inner child on the swings, explore the one-mile fitness loop. This dirt trail is perfect for walkers, joggers, and bikers. It is dog-friendly, and there are several benches along the loop if you want to rest and enjoy the beautiful lake views.

A little outdoor exercise can have a significant impact on our day. When we are physically active, our body releases endorphins which can be helpful to our mood. When we feel better, we have the motivation and energy to engage in other beneficial activities such as hanging out with friends, journaling, or meditating. These activities all work together to enhance our mood and health.

Daily exercise also helps us fall asleep easier and improves sleep quality. Exercising outdoors during the morning hours is particularly beneficial as natural light plays an important role in the sleep-wake cycle. So, wake up early and hit the fitness trail at Quail Lake. The benefits may surprise you.

Lake Activities

In addition to the playground and fitness trail, there are plenty of opportunities on the water. The northeast side parking lot offers easy access to the boat launch and fishing piers. Most days, you will find the lake busy with stand-up paddleboards, canoes, and kayaks.

This morning, there was a "Witches & Warlocks" Halloween paddleboard class happening on the lake. The participants appeared to be having a great time, and it was fun to see the lake full of festive costumes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWjin_0c8lWOyR00
Photo by the author

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pqaFK_0c8lWOyR00
Photo by the author

There are plenty of places around the lake to drop in a fishing line including two wooden piers. You need a Colorado fishing license to fish here, as well as a boat permit for all watercraft. There is no swimming or wading in this lake.

Final Thoughts

If your daily routine is starting to feel too predictable, mix it up with a quick trip to Quail Lake Park. You can exercise on the fitness trail, relax with some fishing, or spend time on the water. The sunshine, fresh air, and physical activity is a great way to boost your mood and energize your week.

We experience a higher quality of life when new encounters are mixed in with routines. It does not have to be a grand adventure. It can be as simple as going to a new neighborhood park. Sometimes a small change to our daily routine can make a big difference!

Please follow me for more lifestyle and health articles.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Psychologist, outdoor enthusiast, and museum lover. I enjoy writing about healthy living and fun, low cost activities the whole family can enjoy!

Colorado Springs, CO
24 followers

More from Conquering Cognitions

Greeley, CO

All aboard! The Greeley, CO railroad museum brings out the train enthusiast in everyone.

I was not an avid train fan when I entered the Colorado Model Railroad Museum (CMRM) in Greeley, Colorado, but I certainly was when I left!. This fabulous museum was much larger than I expected, and has a variety of exhibits that will appeal to all ages. It has a Christmas-themed display, LEGO town exhibit with a working train, and a caboose you can climb in and explore. It also has a large collection of railroad memorabilia, a circus-themed children's layout, and the centerpiece attraction which is a highly detailed model railroad layout.

Read full story

These four strategies can enhance your conversational skills.

A group of friends chatting.Image by Naassom Azevedo from Pixabay. Small talk is not easy for everyone. The ability to elicit and maintain a conversation is not something we are born with — it is a skill set that develops over time and with practice. Everyone can be a better conversationalist by remembering these four simple tips.

Read full story
Colorado State

Electric scooters are coming to downtown Colorado Springs in October.

A line of parked electric scooters.Image by icsilviu from Pixabay. To paraphrase Paul Revere, "The scooters are coming, the scooters are coming!" With an anticipated start date of 06 October 2021, the City of Colorado Springs will begin a one-year pilot program offering electric scooters for rent in the downtown area. According to the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, the city has partnered with Lime and VEO, two e-scooter companies.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The I-25 gap project is stressful for commuters. Here are some tips for managing this stress.

Three years ago this month, the I-25 gap project began. This project is the longest construction zone in Colorado and will cost approximately $419 million to widen the 18-miles of interstate between Castle Rock and Monument, CO. With the traffic and congestion between Colorado Springs and Denver, additional travel lanes are necessary.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Colorado fall foliage provides a perfect opportunity to practice mindful photography.

A mindfulness based intervention that beautifully combines awareness and appreciation. It's the perfect time of year in Colorado. The fall colors are exploding all over the state, and the brilliant yellow, orange, and red leaves create a visually stunning backdrop as you drive to work, take your children to school, or run errands.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

4 Awesome and free things to do in Colorado Springs

I love Neil Pasricha’s book, The Book of Awesome. During a difficult time in his life, Neil challenged himself to think of something “awesome” every day for 1000 consecutive weekdays. His blog is hugely popular, and he has written several books about finding joy and happiness. A few of my personal favorites from his list of 1000 awesome things are:

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy