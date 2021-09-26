Quail Lake Park - a surprising gem in Colorado Springs that can provide a quick mood lift.

Photo by the author

When was the last time you experienced something new?

Our days can be predictable, and it can be refreshing to break from the routine and seek out unexpected opportunities in our big backyard. If you are looking for a quick infusion of joy and excitement, look no further than Quail Lake Park. It is a close, convenient, and free outdoor activity that the whole family can enjoy.

This city park is located in southwest Colorado Springs (915 Cheyenne Mountain Blvd), and it is an unexpected gem. It has a playground, fitness trail, and a lake that both ducks and watercraft can enjoy. Fall is a perfect time to visit!

Playground

The northwest side parking lot is closest to the play area which has a climbing structure with slides, swings, and a basketball court. Nearby, there are bathroom facilities and a drinking fountain, as well as several picnic tables. The parking lot is small with only about twenty spaces, but you can also park on the street.

Spice up your daily routine by swinging with your kids or shooting some hoops on the basketball court. This quality time together is a powerful mood lift for everyone.

Photo by the author

Fitness Trail

After channeling your inner child on the swings, explore the one-mile fitness loop. This dirt trail is perfect for walkers, joggers, and bikers. It is dog-friendly, and there are several benches along the loop if you want to rest and enjoy the beautiful lake views.

A little outdoor exercise can have a significant impact on our day. When we are physically active, our body releases endorphins which can be helpful to our mood. When we feel better, we have the motivation and energy to engage in other beneficial activities such as hanging out with friends, journaling, or meditating. These activities all work together to enhance our mood and health.

Daily exercise also helps us fall asleep easier and improves sleep quality . Exercising outdoors during the morning hours is particularly beneficial as natural light plays an important role in the sleep-wake cycle. So, wake up early and hit the fitness trail at Quail Lake. The benefits may surprise you.

Lake Activities

In addition to the playground and fitness trail, there are plenty of opportunities on the water. The northeast side parking lot offers easy access to the boat launch and fishing piers. Most days, you will find the lake busy with stand-up paddleboards, canoes, and kayaks.

This morning, there was a "Witches & Warlocks" Halloween paddleboard class happening on the lake. The participants appeared to be having a great time, and it was fun to see the lake full of festive costumes.

Photo by the author

Photo by the author

There are plenty of places around the lake to drop in a fishing line including two wooden piers. You need a Colorado fishing license to fish here, as well as a boat permit for all watercraft. There is no swimming or wading in this lake.

Final Thoughts

If your daily routine is starting to feel too predictable, mix it up with a quick trip to Quail Lake Park. You can exercise on the fitness trail, relax with some fishing, or spend time on the water. The sunshine, fresh air, and physical activity is a great way to boost your mood and energize your week.

We experience a higher quality of life when new encounters are mixed in with routines. It does not have to be a grand adventure. It can be as simple as going to a new neighborhood park. Sometimes a small change to our daily routine can make a big difference!

