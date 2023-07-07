Uncovering the Brain Network Behind Cravings: Insights & Outcomes

Yale researchers have developed a brain network model that can predict food and drug cravings in people with and without addictive disorders. The "craving network" could serve as a biomarker for substance use risk and treatment response in the future. The researchers used neuroimaging data to evaluate brain functional connectivity while individuals were asked to imagine personal experiences with drugs or their favorite foods, stressful experiences, and relaxing experiences. Participants included adults with alcohol or cocaine use disorders or obesity, adults without substance use disorders, and adolescents with and without prenatal cocaine exposure. The model successfully predicted self-reported craving levels among all individuals, and the brain network identified in the study included many different brain regions.

A new study by Yale University researchers shows that the same brain regions are involved in processing both personal and vicarious experiences of reward, but at different frequencies. The researchers found that both types of rewards spurred synchronous interactions between the anterior cingulate gyrus (ACCg) and the basolateral amygdala (BLA) in the brains of monkeys engaged in social decision-making. Increased gamma frequency synchrony was observed when experiencing a vicarious reward, while increased alpha/beta frequency synchrony was observed when experiencing a direct reward. This information consistently flowed from ACCg to BLA in all experiments conducted.

Yale researchers found that frailty may be influenced by mental health and could be mediated by brain structure. Frailty, indicated by slow walking speed, exhaustion, and weakness, is common among older adults and puts people at greater risk of disability and death. The researchers used data from nearly 500,000 middle-aged and older adults to investigate the associations between frailty and various health measures. They found that the severity of frailty predicted decreased cognitive performance, poorer physical fitness, and increased symptoms of poor mental health. Reduced grey matter volume and increased white matter hyperintensity, which are hallmarks of brain aging, were also linked to frailty.

A team of Yale scientists used 12 years of weather data and health records to study the spread and prevalence of the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria, a virulent waterborne pathogen found in the U.S. Gulf Coast. The bacteria can cause serious stomach ailments and become a deadly flesh-eating bacteria if it enters the bloodstream. The researchers found that warmer water and air temperatures are key factors for the risk of infection and severity of outbreaks. They also found that higher air and water temperatures increased the risk of death from infection, and decreased wind speeds and water pressure were linked to higher levels of infection. The researchers hope to develop a model to predict the risk of emerging pathogens such as Vibrio vulnificus.