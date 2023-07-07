New Haven, CT

Uncovering the Brain Network Behind Cravings: Insights & Outcomes

Connecticut Updates


Yale researchers have developed a brain network model that can predict food and drug cravings in people with and without addictive disorders. The "craving network" could serve as a biomarker for substance use risk and treatment response in the future. The researchers used neuroimaging data to evaluate brain functional connectivity while individuals were asked to imagine personal experiences with drugs or their favorite foods, stressful experiences, and relaxing experiences. Participants included adults with alcohol or cocaine use disorders or obesity, adults without substance use disorders, and adolescents with and without prenatal cocaine exposure. The model successfully predicted self-reported craving levels among all individuals, and the brain network identified in the study included many different brain regions.

A new study by Yale University researchers shows that the same brain regions are involved in processing both personal and vicarious experiences of reward, but at different frequencies. The researchers found that both types of rewards spurred synchronous interactions between the anterior cingulate gyrus (ACCg) and the basolateral amygdala (BLA) in the brains of monkeys engaged in social decision-making. Increased gamma frequency synchrony was observed when experiencing a vicarious reward, while increased alpha/beta frequency synchrony was observed when experiencing a direct reward. This information consistently flowed from ACCg to BLA in all experiments conducted.

Yale researchers found that frailty may be influenced by mental health and could be mediated by brain structure. Frailty, indicated by slow walking speed, exhaustion, and weakness, is common among older adults and puts people at greater risk of disability and death. The researchers used data from nearly 500,000 middle-aged and older adults to investigate the associations between frailty and various health measures. They found that the severity of frailty predicted decreased cognitive performance, poorer physical fitness, and increased symptoms of poor mental health. Reduced grey matter volume and increased white matter hyperintensity, which are hallmarks of brain aging, were also linked to frailty.

A team of Yale scientists used 12 years of weather data and health records to study the spread and prevalence of the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria, a virulent waterborne pathogen found in the U.S. Gulf Coast. The bacteria can cause serious stomach ailments and become a deadly flesh-eating bacteria if it enters the bloodstream. The researchers found that warmer water and air temperatures are key factors for the risk of infection and severity of outbreaks. They also found that higher air and water temperatures increased the risk of death from infection, and decreased wind speeds and water pressure were linked to higher levels of infection. The researchers hope to develop a model to predict the risk of emerging pathogens such as Vibrio vulnificus.

Stamford, CT

Construction Begins on Rippowam Middle School Track to Enhance Community Resource

The resurfacing of the Rippowam Middle School track has started, which is a beloved and frequently used resource for residents, programs, camps, and students. The project is expected to be completed by August 1st.

New Haven, CT

Yilin Yang Receives Prestigious Award for Innovative Research on Liver Lymphatic System in PSC

Yilin Yang, a postdoctoral associate in the Iwakiri lab, has been awarded the 2023 Gupta Family Pilot Award in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) Research by the American Association of the Study of Liver Diseases. The award will support Yang's research project on the therapeutic implications of the liver lymphatic system in PSC.

Trumbull, CT

Celebrate the Enhancements at Twin Brooks Park with a Ribbon Cutting Event

Major improvements to Twin Brooks Park have been completed, and the public is invited to a ribbon-cutting event on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Town officials and personnel will be present to celebrate the enhancements made to this beloved space in Trumbull.

New Haven, CT

The Irony and Confusion Surrounding the Wagner Group: Exploring its Origins and Contradictions

The text discusses the confusion surrounding the pronunciation and origins of the Russian private army known as the Wagner Group. The author highlights the irony of a Russian army being named after the German composer Richard Wagner, considering the historical tensions between Russia and Germany. The Wagner Group is currently fighting neo-Nazis in Ukraine, a country whose president is a Russian-speaking Jew. The founder of the Wagner Group, Dmitry Utkin, is a real-life Ukrainian neo-Nazi, which adds to the confusion and contradictions surrounding the group.

Bristol, CT

Hydrant Flushing Notice: Temporary Water Disruptions in Bristol Starting July 10, 2023

On July 10, 2023, the Bristol Water and Sewer Department will flush hydrants in several areas including Clark Street, Matthews Street, Minor Street, and more. Flushing will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to allow customers to clear their cold water.

Madison, CT

Madison Community Update: Heat Wave, Strategic Planning, Fireworks, Concerts, Carnival, Tax Bills, and Special Town Meeting

The Town of Madison's Cooling Center at the Senior Center will be open until 8 p.m. tonight due to a 3-day heat wave and Canadian wildfires causing discomfort during outdoor activities.

Middletown, CT

Connecticut Activates Extreme Hot Weather Protocol: Officials Issue Warnings and Provide Cooling Centers

Connecticut's Extreme Hot Weather protocol has been activated by Governor Lamont, prompting officials in Middletown to issue warnings to residents about the potential health risks of excessive heat exposure. They are advising residents to seek air-conditioned comfort in public buildings, such as the Middletown Police Department and Russell Library. Elderly individuals are encouraged to use the Middletown Senior Center.Visit here for more details.

New Haven, CT

A Conversation with Gavin Jantjes: Exploring Apartheid, Cultural Reciprocity, and Human Rights Activism in Art

Gavin Jantjes, a renowned artist and human rights activist, will engage in a conversation with Gilane Tawadros, director of the Whitechapel Gallery in London. Jantjes, born in Cape Town during the apartheid regime, graduated from the University of Cape Town's Michaelis School of Art and the Hamburg Art Academy in Germany.

Yale, VA

Preserving the Past, Educating the Future: Yale Film Archivist's Strategy for Film Preservation and Screening

Brian Meacham, film archivist at Yale Film Archive, participated in the BFI Film on Film Festival in London. Meacham was the only academic on the international panel discussing the challenges of preserving and creating film prints in the digital age, as well as the future of screening films on film.

Trumbull, CT

Job Opening as School Crossing Guard at Jane Ryan Elementary School - Apply Now!

Jane Ryan Elementary School is hiring for a morning and afternoon position at their Frelma/Park Lane location. The job requires availability during regular school start/end times as well as for late opening/early dismissal.

New Haven, CT

The Impact of Racial Identity on Presidential Vote Choices: A Comprehensive Study

In a recent study, researchers from the Institution for Social and Policy Studies examined racial voting patterns in every U.S. congressional district. They found that race accounted for 60% of variation in voting preferences for the past two presidential elections, with geography explaining another 30%.

Old Lyme, CT

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Successful First Season of the Salty Monkey: A Beach Bites Business in Old Lyme

The Old Lyme Economic Development Commission (EDC) will hold a ribbon-cutting event on Sunday, July 9 at 9:15 a.m. to celebrate the successful first season of the Salty Monkey, a beach bites business owned by Kristen Garcia.

New Haven, CT

Protected Lands: Essential in the Fight Against Climate Change, Storing More Carbon than US Emissions

A new study has found that protected lands play a crucial role in mitigating climate change by preventing the release of heat-trapping gases. Over the past two decades, these areas have saved 9.65 billion tons of carbon, more than double the US fossil fuel emissions in a year.

New Haven, CT

Unveiling the Secrets of the Genome: How ChromExM Revolutionizes Gene Regulation

A breakthrough microscopy technique called chromatin expansion microscopy (ChromExM) is allowing researchers to observe previously unseen molecular processes within genetic material. This technique is providing valuable insights into how genes are activated and regulated.

East Windsor, CT

Updates and Events in East Windsor: Rubber Duck/Cardboard Boat Race, New Paul Harris Fellow, and More

The East Winds newsletter features various updates and events happening in the East Windsor community. It mentions that the Dino Trolley event over the weekend has sold out, and highlights the new Paul Harris Fellow.

West Haven, CT

Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular: A Dazzling Display of Patriotism on the West Haven Shoreline

On July 5, the Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular took place in West Haven, Connecticut. The event, organized by the Savin Rock Fireworks Committee, was initially scheduled for July 3 but had to be postponed due to thunderstorms. The half-hour pyrotechnic show featured rockets exploding over Bradley Point, showering the area with red, white, and blue sparks. West Haven Youth Soccer League President John Vinci had the honor of flipping the switch to launch the fireworks, which dazzled the thousands of patriotic revelers along the city's 3 miles of public beaches. Vinci was joined onstage by master of ceremonies Brian Hayden, a program coordinator at the Department of Parks and Recreation. Hayden thanked city departments and committee members for their efforts in organizing the event.

New Haven, CT

Translating "The Seven Measures of the World": A Q&A with Gregory Conti

In this Q&A, Gregory Conti, the translator of Piero Martin's book "The Seven Measures of the World," discusses his inspiration for pursuing a career in translation. Conti explains that his desire to share his experience of living in Italy and his interpretation of Italian culture with English-speaking readers motivated him to become a translator. He also mentions that reading the translations of William Weaver, particularly his translations of Italo Calvino's works, inspired him to pursue translation.

Cheshire, CT

Introducing MyRec: Simplifying Registration and Access to Programs in Cheshire

The Town of Cheshire Parks & Recreation Department, along with other organizations like the Community Pool, Artsplace, and Youth and Human Services, is excited to announce the launch of a new online web-based management software called MyRec.

Madison, CT

Important Deadlines and Payment Methods for 2022 Tax Payments

Tax payments for the 2022 Grand List were due on July 1, 2023, with a deadline of August 1, 2023 (US Postmark) to avoid penalties and interest. Payments can be made in person, by mail, or through the Tax Payment Drop Box.

