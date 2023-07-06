2023 Holiday Weekend Parking Policies and Fireworks Information at Madison Town Beaches

2023 Holiday Weekend Parking Policies at Town Beaches:

Resident Seasonal Beach Parking Passes, resident day tags, and nonresident day tags will be sold at the Surf Club on Wednesday the 5th and Thursday the 6th from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

No passes will be sold on Friday the 7th. Passes must be purchased before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday 7/6.

The Madison Fireworks will take place on Friday the 7th, and a Beach Parking Pass is required to park at all Town Beaches and Lowrey Field until the start of the fireworks.

Beach Parking Passes will be available for purchase in person at the Surf Club on Saturday, July 8th.

The Town of Madison Annual Independence Day Fireworks will be displayed from a barge south of the West Wharf pier on Friday, July 7, 2023. The best viewing spots are at the Town Beaches: East Wharf, West Wharf, and the Surf Club.

Due to the expected high attendance, it is recommended to arrive early to avoid traffic delays, road closures, and parking restrictions. For more information, visit www.madisonfireworks.org.

Fireworks Parking Gate hours will be extended at the Surf Club Gate, East Wharf Gate, and Lowrey from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. A seasonal beach sticker or daily parking pass is required for parking at these lots during the fireworks. Passes sold for the original date of 7/2 will still be valid.

Parking at West Wharf will be prohibited from mid-morning on Friday to allow for fireworks setup.

Shuttle buses will be available, starting at 7 p.m., with stops at the Rt. 79 Commuter Lot, Madison Train Station, and Stop 'n Shop parking lot, providing transportation to the Surf Club.

Road closures will be implemented at 8 p.m. on the evening of the fireworks, and traffic will be restricted to residents and official business only on certain roads from 6:30 p.m. onwards.

The Strategic Plan Survey will end on 7/7, so make sure to share your thoughts before then.