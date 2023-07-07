Quinnipiac University's Men's Ice Hockey Program Announces Non-Conference Schedule, Including National Championship Celebration

Quinnipiac University's men's ice hockey program has announced its non-conference schedule for the 2023 season. The team will kick off the season with a National Championship celebration on October 7, hosting the Boston College Eagles.

Head coach Rand Pecknold expressed excitement for the upcoming season and the challenge of defending their title. The schedule includes games against other strong teams, such as Boston University and American International. The Bobcats will also face off against Hockey East foes New Hampshire and Maine.

Additional games against Boston University and LIU Sharks are scheduled for November and December. The team will then host Holy Cross before heading to Northeastern in January.