Completing Sports Medicine Forms for the 2023-24 Academic Year: A Guide for Student-Athletes at Albertus Magnus College

The Albertus Magnus College Sports Medicine Department requires student-athletes to complete various forms annually for participation in varsity athletics. Different forms are required for newcomers, returnees, and all student-athletes. The forms can be submitted in person at the Sports Medicine mailbox or mailed to the Athletic Training department. For any inquiries, contact Allison Pinto or Kristina Fortier via email.

