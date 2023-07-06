Hartford, CT

Hartford Wolf Pack Announces Guaranteed Home Dates for 2023-24 Season

The Hartford Wolf Pack, a premier franchise in the American Hockey League, will begin their 2023-24 regular season schedule at the XL Center in downtown Hartford on October 20th, 2023. The specific time and opponent for this game will be announced later.

The club will also have five other guaranteed home dates throughout the season, including November 25th, 2023, January 13th, 2024, February 10th, 2024, February 16th, 2024, and March 1st, 2024. The complete schedule with game times and opponents will be released later in the summer.

Tickets for the 2023-24 season are currently available for purchase, offering full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, and flex plans. For more information, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425.

The Wolf Pack has served as the top player-development affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers since 1997 and plays their home games at the XL Center. Notable players who have come through the Wolf Pack include Igor Shesterkin, Filip Chytil, and Ryan Lindgren.

