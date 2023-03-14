Seminar on Tax & Social Security Changes & Strategies – Lessons from 2022, Opportunities for 2023 at Goodwin University

Photo by Fuchs Financial

Ben Fuchs, Founder of Fuchs Financial, will be providing a timely update on “Tax & Social Security: Changes and Strategies” on Wednesday, March 29 at 6:30 PM at Goodwin University in East Hartford. The session is open to the public free of charge; advance registration is requested at www.FuchsFinancial.com.

Fuchs is a Certiﬁed Financial Planner® and Certified Private Wealth Advisor® professional, and will provide insight into “lessons from 2022 and opportunities for 2023,” during the presentation; he will also welcome questions from attendees. The March 29 program will be held as many people are preparing to finalize their 2022 tax return, due just weeks after the program.

Fuchs Financial helps retirees and people preparing for retirement to maximize their finances, providing a full range of short and long-term retirement planning services, including income planning, investment planning, tax planning, healthcare planning, and estate and legacy planning.

With offices in West Hartford and Middletown, Fuchs Financial was founded by Ben Fuchs in 2019. He has more than 20 years of investment experience and has created thousands of retirement plans for his clients.

Fuchs Financial offers complimentary, no-obligation introductory consultations, which highlight the proprietary How to Retire Blueprint, designed to help clients achieve simplicity and security in their retirement strategy. Components include Risk Analysis, Income Analysis, and Tax Analysis, as well as a system to continuously monitor clients’ accounts in order to make adjustments as needed. Personalization and relationships are the cornerstone of the firm’s retirement planning and wealth management services.

In working with clients through the How to Retire Blueprint, Fuchs Financial addresses a variety of areas such as tax strategies, money management, asset protection, insurance planning and/or legal documentation. Through these strategies, “we work with you to establish a timeline and set clearly defined, measurable goals,” explains Ben Fuchs, a West Hartford resident.

On March 29 at Goodwin University, there is free parking available on-site, and refreshments will be provided. To reserve your space, advance registration is recommended, at FuchsFinancial.com or by using the program’s QR code.

In addition to the Certified Financial Planner® designation, Fuchs has attained the Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) professional credential, described by the nonprofit Investments and Wealth Institute as “an advanced professional certification for advisors who serve high-net-worth investors. It’s designed for seasoned professionals who seek the latest, most advanced knowledge and techniques to address the sophisticated needs of clients, especially those with a minimum net worth of $5 million.”

Ben Fuchs has been featured on television and in numerous financial industry publications, and is currently featured weekly on NBC Connecticut on Saturday at 7:00 PM with “How to Retire with Fuchs Financial,” and provides Financial Tips aired regularly on WTNH Channel 8. He also can be heard on Saturday mornings at 7:30 AM on WPOP Newsradio 1410.

“At Fuchs Financial, we are fiduciaries, which means we act in our client’s best interest at all times, in all situations, no matter what. And what we do is customized to individual needs, goals, circumstances, and objectives,” Fuchs noted. “The steps you take today can make a difference in your retirement tomorrow.”

With offices located at 433 South Main Street, Suite 322, West Hartford, and 134 Main Street Extension, Suite A, Middletown, Fuchs Financial is easy to reach. Financial advisors can also be contacted directly at (860) 461-1709, or Toll Free at (877) 940-1009.

Fuchs Financial offers a complimentary, no-obligation initial consultation, in-person or virtual; to learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit www.fuchsfinancial.com.