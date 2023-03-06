UConn School of Business Reduces MBA Course Requirements: Fewer Classes Aimed at Speeding Up Degree Completion

Most people are familiar with the concept of grade inflation; fewer may be aware of diminishing degree requirements – but that is the direction being taken by the University of Connecticut School of Business.

The university announced revisions this week to its MBA program, making it faster, more flexible, and more convenient for graduate students to earn their degrees.

Beginning in Fall 2023, the program will decrease the number of credits required to earn an MBA from 57 to 42. It will also change its concentrations and realign its core courses. The changes are to allow students to complete the MBA program faster and at a lower cost. Or, as the saying goes, less is more.

“The UConn MBA program, which has long set the bar for excellence, will retain its vibrancy, rigor, and focus on essential leadership development,’’ explained John A. Elliott, Dean of the School of Business. “We have re-examined our offerings and arranged courses to have maximum impact, added elective concentrations, and allowed students to pursue specialized interests.’’

In a nod to increasing flexibility even as the course load is reduced, UConn MBA students will be able to opt for the Online MBA program, which is 100% online, or what is called the FLEX MBA, which allows students to take in-person courses in Hartford, Stamford, or Waterbury, in addition to online courses.

As yet another option, UConn offers a cohort-based Executive MBA program that meets in Hartford on weekends and typically serves more senior executives.

In comparison, the University of Hartford’s MBA program consists of 17 courses (51 credits); Quinnipiac University’s MBA program is 33 credits; Southern Connecticut State University’s MBA program is 42 credits. Each of the programs offers some variations, in the number of courses required or course selection. Yale School of Management MBA candidates must complete 72 units of credit to graduate.

The UConn MBA redesign reduces the timeframe for completion from three years. Some students will now be able to complete the program in just over one year, if “pursued aggressively” — although pursuing the degree at what is described as “a more leisurely pace” is also an option.

The School of Business routinely reviews and updates its MBA curriculum. The committee charged with that task reviewed top-tier programs around the world, consulted with alumni and corporate partners, and interviewed students and graduates before recommending the changes.

“The revised program offers tremendous appeal to aspiring managers and to their employers,’’ Elliott noted. The changes reflect a national trend toward a more consolidated program, according to UConn officials.

One of the many advantages of the new program, officials pointed out, is that the MBA will be more easily customizable, explained Jose Cruz, Associate Dean for Business Graduate Programs. Students can select from specialties in Business Analytics, Digital Marketing Strategy, Finance, Management, and Supply Chain Management or elect to pursue a general MBA degree.

The new program will also allow students to more easily mix-and-match courses that meet their needs, instead of having to follow a pre-planned track. It will also include new elective courses, called “MBA Now,’’ which will address some of the most prominent topics in business today, taught by UConn faculty. The first of these programs will address sustainability and global supply chain.

“This is a modern MBA that ambitious managers are seeking,’’ Cruz elaborated. “Today, aspiring professionals seek targeted knowledge and more diverse opportunities. Rather than extensive concentration in one specialty, they often prefer to mix-and-match courses that would serve them well. Our revised curriculum allows students to customize the program they wish.’’

Students who are already enrolled in the UConn MBA program, and have partially completed their MBA, will meet with their academic advisers individually to determine next steps in completing their degrees.

Connecticut by the Numbers is the state’s leading numbers-driven news website, in its 12th year of operation. The news site, www.ctnumbers.news, provides articles focused on public policy issues and demographic data, including reporting on education, environment, transportation, finance, healthcare, tourism, public safety, housing, business and nonprofits.

