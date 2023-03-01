West Hartford, CT

Funding Available for Projects Directly Benefiting West Hartford Community

Connecticut by the Numbers

On March 5, the West Hartford Greater Together Community Fund (WHGTCF) Advisory Committee will release its application for the funding of programs or projects that will improve or enhance the quality of life in West Hartford or otherwise contribute to address a direct need of the West Hartford community.

The third round of funding from the WHGTCF Advisory Committee will award up to five (5) grants with a maximum of $5,000 each. Applicant organizations will be notified by mid-June 2023. Any nonprofit registered as a 501(c)(3) organization that serves the residents of West Hartford is eligible to submit an application. Nonprofits do not need to be headquartered or based in West Hartford, but must serve and benefit West Hartford residents. Groups of town residents may prepare an application in partnership with a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has agreed to serve as the Fiscal Agent for the proposed project.

The funding from the West Hartford Greater Together Community Fund may be used for, but not limited to, efforts to improve access to current projects or programs, innovative new initiatives or enhancements of current projects or programs. Partnerships, collaborative efforts, and inventive ideas to effect change are encouraged. Priority will be given to organizations with an operating budget not exceeding $2 million and for projects or programs specifically supporting youth, seniors, traditionally marginalized/underserved communities, and arts and culture. Funding is reserved for projects or programs that serve and benefit residents of West Hartford.

Applications will be reviewed by the West Hartford Greater Together Community Fund Advisory Committee and must be submitted by May 1, 2023. Questions must be submitted by April 18, 2023 to westhartfordcommunityfund@gmail.com. Proposals will be selected and notified of awards by mid-June.

Interested applicants are invited, but not required, to attend a virtual information session to learn more about the West Hartford Greater Together Community Fund and the grant making process. In advance of the information sessions, please register using the following links: Tuesday, March 21st from 7:00-8:00 pm; Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 9:30-10:30 am.

Applications must be submitted through the following form; 2023 Application. All grants are awarded at the sole discretion of the West Hartford Greater Together Community Fund Advisory Committee. For ongoing updates and information, visit and follow the WHGTCF Facebook Page.

In 2019, the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving established community funds for each of the 29 towns in the Foundation’s region, which includes the town of West Hartford. The purpose of the community fund is to support the community in taking ownership around the needs in their towns, encourage broad and inclusive civic engagement and anchor the Hartford Foundation in each town. In 2022, the West Hartford Greater Together Community Fund Advisory Committee awarded ten grants for its second grantmaking cycle. A total of ten grants were awarded to the following organizations: Autism Families CONNECTicut; Children’s Reading Partners ; Connecticut Alliance for Victims of Violence and Their Families, Inc. (CT-ALIVE); Dignity Grows, Inc.; Golden Door: A Center for Immigrants; Jewish Teen Learning Connection (JT Connect); Seniors Job Bank, Inc.; Voices of Hope; Volunteers in Psychotherapy; West Hartford Parent Community Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Groups (WH EDI).

The West Hartford Community Fund Advisory Committee, all volunteers, was established in 2020. The Advisory Committee includes West Hartford residents Esam Boraey, Michael Corrente, Ana Davis, John Decina, Tracy Wu Fastenburg (co-chair), Mike Fournier (co-chair), Bre Lamoureaux (co-chair), Wanda Williams McCormack, Justine Mitsock, Obi Nwafor, Evan Piccioli and Penny Smith. Recruiting for new Advisory Committee members will occur in Fall 2023.

The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving’s community fund program also creates an opportunity for organizations and individuals to make tax-deductible contributions to the West Hartford Community Fund. All donations are welcome and will be utilized in support of West Hartford residents. For additional information, email westhartfordcommunityfund@gmail.com.

The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving is the community foundation for Hartford and 28 surrounding communities. Made possible by the gifts of generous individuals, families and organizations, the Foundation has awarded grants of more than $948 million since its founding in 1925. For more information about the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, visit www.hfpg.org or call 860-548-1888.

