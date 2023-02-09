When I Grow Up, I Want to be a ...

Connecticut by the Numbers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXiSz_0khA2Xyo00
Photo byShutterstock image

Which jobs are on the minds of young children, as they dream about their future? And do Connecticut youngsters’ aspirations differ from their peers across the country?

Perhaps not surprisingly, given the past few years - their formative years - the profession most often mentioned across the country among children age 5-8 is healthcare. In Connecticut, however, the number one answer is Musician/Singer, followed by Actor/Actress. Nationwide, the data told a different story of what youngsters are thinking about when considering their future occupations.

The Ellie Sparkles Show – an online children’s entertainment and education program – recently surveyed 1,000 children ages 5 - 8 across the United States to reveal the most popular jobs kids dream of being when they grow up.  The survey also asked what’s most important to them when picking a job and what their dream work schedule would look like, to reveal how children today are picturing their future careers.

The study reveals that nationwide:

•     26% of kids surveyed said their dream job was within the health profession.

•     Teacher is the second most popular childhood dream job in the US (16.5%).  Next was Scientist, at 12% of those surveyed.

•     13% of children dream of being a TikToker, YouTuber or vlogger when they grow up

•     Over a third (35%) of kids say the most important thing in their future job is that they are helping other, followed by 28% who responded “having fun.”

•     Almost three quarters (73%) of kids say their dream job setup includes flexible or hybrid working - a concept that likely would not have been considered just a few years ago.

Since 81% of parents in the US said they regularly talk to their children about their aspirations in our recent survey, researchers also spoke to parents to find out what expectations they had for their child's future job, and whether they had any influence on these dream careers.

The survey asked parents what they felt is important for their children to achieve in their future careers. The top answer was that parents wanted their kids to prioritize being happy rather than concentrating on how much they earn (88%), followed by wanting their child to help others (71%).

While only one in seven (13%) young children surveyed said making lots of money was their top priority when they grow up, almost two thirds of parents (65%) felt that this is important. This was followed by 53% wanting their child's future job to contribute toward protecting the environment and 43% saying they think it is important for their child to be able to travel in their future job.

Among Connecticut children, after their top two answers, others mentioned include Doctor/Nurse/Healthcare Professional, Teacher, Police Officer, Veterinarian, Artist and Chef. Connecticut was the only state in which the most popular answer was Musician/Singer.

The Ellie Sparkles Show is a children’s entertainment show created by WildBrain Spark and Egg Head Studios, distributed on YouTube and YouTube Kids.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# kids jobs dreams occupation he

Comments / 0

Published by

Connecticut by the Numbers is the state’s leading numbers-driven news website, in its 12th year of operation. The news site, www.ctnumbers.news, provides articles focused on public policy issues and demographic data, including reporting on education, environment, transportation, finance, healthcare, tourism, public safety, housing, business and nonprofits.

Hartford, CT
918 followers

More from Connecticut by the Numbers

Connecticut State

Advocates Urge Continuation of Free Fares on CTtransit Buses; Legislature to Consider Extension, Permanency

Free CT Transit bus service in Connecticut, instituted during the peak of the COVID pandemic, will come to an end on March 31, 2023 unless the state legislature acts to extend it. That is a real possibility now that legislation that is to be considered in the coming weeks by General Assembly’s Transportation Committee.

Read full story
27 comments
Connecticut State

11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data Collaborative

A new social enterprise service designed to help nonprofit organizations improve how they measure their impact and fulfill their mission - developed by the Connecticut Data Collaborative (CTData) – has launched its second cohort of participating organizations, including 11 of the region’s most well-recognized and impactful nonprofits.

Read full story
1 comments
Connecticut State

Analysis Identifies Connecticut's Most Dangerous Areas for Pedestrians

In recent months in Connecticut, news headlines have highlighted the significant increase in pedestrian-vehicle accidents on roadways across the state. Recent incidents in West Hartford, East Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, Derby and Norwich.

Read full story
4 comments

National Plan for Health Workforce Well-Being Urges Collaboration, Action

In the United States, 54% of nurses and physicians, 60% of medical students and residents, and 61% of pharmacists have symptoms of burnout. The National Plan for Health Workforce Well-Being, released recently, notes that burnout is a long-standing issue and a fundamental barrier to professional well-being. It was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan calls for concerted and collaborative action to ensure “a strong and interconnected health system for the nation.”

Read full story
Connecticut State

Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry Circuit

Western Connecticut State UniversityProfessional Writing student Isabella Bullock recently was named one of five Connecticut Collegiate Poets by the Connecticut Poetry Circuit for 2022-23. As a result of this honor, the Westport resident will travel the state participating in poetry readings and events from Feb. 6 to March 11.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Volunteerism Falls But Stays Strong Amidst Height of Pandemic in CT, US

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, has released its Volunteering and Civic Life in America research, the most comprehensive data on American volunteering and civic engagement assembled.

Read full story
Storrs, CT

UConn Plans Human Rights Summit for October 2023

The Dodd Center for Human Rights at the University of Connecticut, which houses UConn’s Human Rights Institute (HRI), is planning a Human Rights Summit for October 25-27, 2023, to fill what is described as the pressing need for more open dialogue, cross-sector collaboration, and innovation in the field of human rights.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Local Resident Returns to Ukraine to Help Children at Orphanzage, With Medical Needs

Nearly one year ago, on February 24, 2022, Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine. Within a week, Anna Kobylarz had left her home in Berlin, Connecticut and traveled to Poland, Ukraine’s nearest neighbor, to do what she could to help. She has returned to Ukraine eight times during the past year to help children facing tremendous hardship and life-threatening medical issues.

Read full story
1 comments
Connecticut State

Disability Rights Connecticut to Focus on Seven Priority Areas in 2023

Disability Rights Connecticut, an independent statewide non-profit organization which advocates for the human, civil, and legal rights of people with disabilities in Connecticut, has announced seven areas of priority focus for 2023, which include a total of 37 objectives for action during the year.

Read full story
1 comments
Connecticut State

Connecticut Has Leading Role in First Year of Higher Education Transfer Guarantee Initiative

According to the inaugural New England Transfer Guarantee Enrollment Report, published this month by the New England Board of Higher Education (NEBHE), the innovative initiative is off to a solid start, with its first year providing solid opportunities for students in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island to take advantage of higher education opportunities in the other New England states.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Initiative to Help Nonprofits Expand Knowledge, Impact & Use of Data

A core aspect of the work of the Connecticut Data Collaborative (CTData) centers around building data literacy skills for businesses, nonprofits, community organizations and individuals, as an element in advocating for the use of reliable data in public policy development and organizational decision-making.

Read full story
Hartford, CT

Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing Shortage

The University of Saint Joseph (USJ) will partner with Saint Francis Hospital and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital to address the demand for clinical health care workers in Connecticut. The three institutions have announced plans aimed at increasing the number of USJ students, including those from diverse backgrounds, who are placed in positions at Saint Francis and Mount Sinai. The university, in turn, will prioritize seats for Saint Francis and Mount Sinai employees in select USJ programs.

Read full story
Connecticut State

U.S. Patented Technology Earns New Federal Support for Breakthrough Nutritional Therapeutic for Pets

Breakthrough nutritional therapeutic ZipZyme™ Omega is great news for your pet! Developed to overcome the Omega 3 deficiency in most modern pet diets, ZipZyme™ Omega, produced by PhytoSmart, delivers the safest source of sustainable DHA to facilitate optimal health for pets at every stage of life.

Read full story
New Haven, CT

25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3

The Gateway Community College Foundation’s 25th Annual Hall of Fame Induction will honor individuals and organizations that have tirelessly supported Gateway’s students, faculty and staff, the Greater New Haven community, and residents of the State of Connecticut, through many years of dedication, professionalism and responsiveness.

Read full story
New Britain, CT

Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 Years

On Saturday, November 12, community leaders from across Connecticut will gather in New Britain to celebrate all that has been built and accomplished by the Polish American Foundation of Connecticut over the past 25 years.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut Launches Rebranding Initiative for State

The State of Connecticut is embarking on an ambitious endeavor: a transformative state branding campaign to serve as the identity for Connecticut for years to come. The effort is beginning with a survey of key stakeholders to “help to inform this transformative state branding campaign” and “ to provide a diverse and inclusive vision for our state.”

Read full story
15 comments
Connecticut State

Girl Scouts of Connecticut Receive $2.4 Million to Boost Programs

Sometimes, when you least expect it, Christmas comes early. For Girl Scouts organizations across the country, including in Connecticut, a massive donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott will likely prove to be the gift that keeps on giving.

Read full story
Meriden, CT

Education Again Puts Meriden in the Spotlight

Once again, the education spotlight has swung to Meriden. First, it was the ascension of Miguel Cardona, a former teacher and principal in the city, to the post of State Education Commissioner in August 2019. Then, relatively soon thereafter, Cardona was tapped by incoming President Joe Biden to be United States Secretary of Education, taking the oath of office in March 2021.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut: Highest Percent Identifying as Puerto Ricans of Any U.S. State

As Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept.15-Oct.15) draws to a close, the Connecticut Data Collaborative notes that the Hispanic population in Connecticut grew by 30% from 2010 to 2020, according to data compiled by the United States Census Bureau. This outpaced the nationwide growth in the Hispanic and Latino population of 23% across this time period.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy