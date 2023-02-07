Advocates Urge Continuation of Free Fares on CTtransit Buses; Legislature to Consider Extension, Permanency

Connecticut by the Numbers

Free CT Transit bus service in Connecticut, instituted during the peak of the COVID pandemic, will come to an  end on March 31, 2023 unless the state legislature acts to extend it.  That is a real possibility now that legislation that is to be considered in the coming weeks by General Assembly’s Transportation Committee.

Advocates are publicizing data that they say underscore the importance of continuing the free service, and the impact it is already having on ridership, equity and the environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVrFJ_0kfMc8MB00
Photo byCTtransit

Investing in free bus service is an equitable approach to reducing overall transportation expenses and the state’s total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, points out Jay Stange of Transport Hartford.

He notes that in Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Eucalitto's briefing to the Legislature on February 3, the new commissioner explained that CT Transit ridership increased by 1.4 million (92%) in 2022 and continues to be above pre-pandemic levels. Free Fares started April 1, 2022.

“Connecticut’s fare-free transit program has provided much needed financial relief to many residents and, in turn, has increased bus ridership in the state,” he added. “Bus service that is free is an equitable means of reducing transportation expenses for individuals and families, especially amid unstable gas prices, growing inflation, and the ongoing global pandemic.”

It costs a little more than $3 million per month to provide this service, Stange indicated, only a tenth of the $30 million gasoline taxes bring in per month.

In a letter send to the Governor, Commissioner, and legislative leaders last week, co-signed by nearly 20 individuals and leaders of advocacy organizations, a number of reasons for continuing the free fares were cited, from family finances to public safety:

“The fare-free bus transit program has helped to connect low-income residents and those who do not own cars, such as approximately one in three Hartford and New Haven residents, to services, education, and employment opportunities. Because of fare-free buses, riders also have more money to buy food, pay rent and utility bills, and afford other basic necessities. Furthermore, bus travel is much safer than driving a car. Transit bus operators are typically managing fare payments concurrent with safe vehicle operation. Removing fare collection management from driver duties helps drivers focus on safe operation for all passengers.”

In addition, the free fare advocates highlighted the imperative to do more for bus drivers.

“Bus drivers themselves are essential workers, who transport other essential workers. While this was widely recognized, bus drivers had to fight for personal protective equipment (PPE), other protections, and hazard pay too long into the pandemic. They are underappreciated and underpaid, and, given the increased cost of living, what was once an adequate wage is barely enough to pay for basic essentials. We urge you to increase funding for driver compensation.”

They also called for “putting into statute a Council of Bus Riders, similar to the commuter rail council, to work with transit constituencies to address the needs of riders and operators on CTtransit lines moving forward.”  The environmental benefits of more people riding busses and fewer driving cars were also stressed:  “More riders opting to use public transportation over personal vehicles will reduce emissions and help the state achieve its climate goals.”

Some in the industry are raising concerns about the proposal, citing projected deficits in the years ahead for the state’s Special Transportation Fund – even if fares were to continue being collected – and the impact of inflation on costs related to CTtransit operations.  Questions have also been raised as to whether riders would prefer that state funds be devoted to service improvements – such as increased frequency, service span and geographic coverage – rather than having those monies allocated to replace fares.

Among the organizations urging the legislature and Governor to extend the free fares are Transport Hartford Academy at the Center for Latino Progress, Sierra Club Connecticut, Nonprofit Accountability Group, Save the Sound, Conservation Law Foundation, Acadia Center, CT Citizen Action Group, Connecticut Roundtable on Climate and Jobs, The Nature Conservancy - Connecticut Chapter, Desegregate CT, Seaside Sounds Club, New Haven Climate Movement, and R.A.C.C.E. Previously, the New Haven Board of Alders and the Hartford City Council have urged that bus fares to be eliminated permanently.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told the New Haven Register last fall that "The fare-free pilot program has provided residents significant savings, reduced vehicular traffic on our streets, and restored bus ridership to beyond even pre-pandemic levels," Elicker said. "As someone who takes the bus to work on occasion, I can personally attest to how easy and convenient fare-free bus service has been.”

previous policy signed by Governor Lamont made buses fare free from April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022, according to CTtransit, which was then extended to December 1 in a budget passed by the legislature and signed by the Governor on May 9, 2022. The legislature held a special session on November 28, 2022 which passed a bill to continue the fare free program, this bill was signed by the Governor on November 29, 2022 extending the program to March 31, 2023.

