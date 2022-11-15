Hartford, CT

Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing Shortage

Connecticut by the Numbers

The University of Saint Joseph (USJ) will partner with Saint Francis Hospital and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital to address the demand for clinical health care workers in Connecticut. The three institutions have announced plans aimed at increasing the number of USJ students, including those from diverse backgrounds, who are placed in positions at Saint Francis and Mount Sinai.  The university, in turn, will prioritize seats for Saint Francis and Mount Sinai employees in select USJ programs.

By providing enhanced opportunities for USJ students’ clinical training at Saint Francis and Mount Sinai during their education, the partnership paves a pathway for future employment at both hospitals following graduation, according to officials.

USJ Provost Michelle Kalis, Ph.D. said, “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Saint Francis Hospital and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital to address the need for health care workers in Connecticut. What makes this partnership truly unique is the close collaboration between the hospitals’ clinical staff and USJ creating stronger connections between the classroom teaching and the clinical experiences.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13rKdK_0jAvVQls00
USJ image

“We are grateful to the University of Saint Joseph for their collaboration,” said Vernette Townsend, R.N., Chief Nursing Officer, Saint Francis Hospital. “We know, coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, that healthcare has changed, and we are thankful to USJ for providing an avenue to strengthen the workforce in multiple ways. We look forward to having USJ students learning with our walls, providing care, and living our Mission to our community.”

The shortage of nurses and other health care specialists nationwide, particularly during recent years, has been widely noted.  That’s been true in Connecticut for some time.

A 2020 report by the Governor’s Workforce Council pointed out that the state had about 50,000 registered nurses, with 52 percent over age 50. The need, according to published reports highlighting the findings, is for 3,000 new registered nurses a year, but Connecticut schools graduate only 1,900 a year.

The challenges are multiple.  In 2019, Connecticut schools had to reject 7,000 nursing candidates – both because there was not enough faculty to teach them, and because there were not enough nurses to supervise student hours of onsite clinical experience, CT Examiner has reported. The new collaboration takes direct aim at those numbers, which have likely worsened through the pandemic. 

Overall, Connecticut’s health care workforce shortage is consistent with the nationwide shortage of clinical health care workers. A variety of factors continue to contribute to the challenges, including the lasting effects of working during the pandemic, nurses aging into retirement, compensation issues, and a shortage of college faculty and clinical placements to train the next generation.

Highlights of the new collaborative initiative include tuition discounts for Saint Francis and Mount Sinai employees, enhanced connections between the hospital’s clinical staff and USJ faculty and mentoring for new nurses and USJ graduate student research projects.

“We are excited to build our partnership with the University of Saint Joseph,” said Thomas Burke, BPharm, MBA, President, Saint Francis Hospital and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital. “This collaboration will enhance the USJ students’ educational and clinical experience, allow our colleagues to further expand their education, and, ultimately, provide our community with continued outstanding care.”

USJ’s School of Interdisciplinary Studies offers seven programs that focus on a variety of health studies geared toward improving the wellbeing and health of individuals.

Learn more about USJ Health Care programs here; about Saint Francis Hospital and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital at www.trinityhealthofne.org.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nursing education hospital col

Comments / 0

Published by

Connecticut by the Numbers is the state’s leading numbers-driven news website, in its 10th year of operation. The news site, www.ctnumbers.news, provides articles focused on public policy issues and demographic data, including reporting on education, environment, transportation, finance, healthcare, tourism, public safety, housing, business and nonprofits.

Hartford, CT
800 followers

More from Connecticut by the Numbers

Connecticut State

Initiative to Help Nonprofits Expand Knowledge, Impact & Use of Data

A core aspect of the work of the Connecticut Data Collaborative (CTData) centers around building data literacy skills for businesses, nonprofits, community organizations and individuals, as an element in advocating for the use of reliable data in public policy development and organizational decision-making.

Read full story
Connecticut State

U.S. Patented Technology Earns New Federal Support for Breakthrough Nutritional Therapeutic for Pets

Breakthrough nutritional therapeutic ZipZyme™ Omega is great news for your pet! Developed to overcome the Omega 3 deficiency in most modern pet diets, ZipZyme™ Omega, produced by PhytoSmart, delivers the safest source of sustainable DHA to facilitate optimal health for pets at every stage of life.

Read full story
New Haven, CT

25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3

The Gateway Community College Foundation’s 25th Annual Hall of Fame Induction will honor individuals and organizations that have tirelessly supported Gateway’s students, faculty and staff, the Greater New Haven community, and residents of the State of Connecticut, through many years of dedication, professionalism and responsiveness.

Read full story
New Britain, CT

Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 Years

On Saturday, November 12, community leaders from across Connecticut will gather in New Britain to celebrate all that has been built and accomplished by the Polish American Foundation of Connecticut over the past 25 years.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut Launches Rebranding Initiative for State

The State of Connecticut is embarking on an ambitious endeavor: a transformative state branding campaign to serve as the identity for Connecticut for years to come. The effort is beginning with a survey of key stakeholders to “help to inform this transformative state branding campaign” and “ to provide a diverse and inclusive vision for our state.”

Read full story
15 comments
Connecticut State

Girl Scouts of Connecticut Receive $2.4 Million to Boost Programs

Sometimes, when you least expect it, Christmas comes early. For Girl Scouts organizations across the country, including in Connecticut, a massive donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott will likely prove to be the gift that keeps on giving.

Read full story
Meriden, CT

Education Again Puts Meriden in the Spotlight

Once again, the education spotlight has swung to Meriden. First, it was the ascension of Miguel Cardona, a former teacher and principal in the city, to the post of State Education Commissioner in August 2019. Then, relatively soon thereafter, Cardona was tapped by incoming President Joe Biden to be United States Secretary of Education, taking the oath of office in March 2021.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut: Highest Percent Identifying as Puerto Ricans of Any U.S. State

As Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept.15-Oct.15) draws to a close, the Connecticut Data Collaborative notes that the Hispanic population in Connecticut grew by 30% from 2010 to 2020, according to data compiled by the United States Census Bureau. This outpaced the nationwide growth in the Hispanic and Latino population of 23% across this time period.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Number of People Primarily Working From Home Tripled Between 2019 and 2021

Between 2019 and 2021, the number of people primarily working from home throughout the U.S. tripled from 5.7% (roughly 9 million people) to 17.9% (27.6 million people), according to new 2021 American Community Survey (ACS) 1-year estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Read full story
Woodbridge, CT

Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New Haven

Connecticut tends to lament the departure of businesses when they leave the Nutmeg State and head to Boston. The most recent, most prominent example is GE (although that ultimately didn’t work out so well). Now, a potentially groundbreaking bioscience firm is headed the opposite way – to Greater New Haven, specifically Woodbridge.

Read full story
Connecticut State

State Candidates to Discuss Issues of Interest to Disability Community

With Election Day just five weeks away, Connecticut residents are increasingly looking ahead to a decision on which candidates to support, and to the voting process this year. A non-partisan forum, focused on issues of particular interest to the disability community, with candidates (or their surrogates) for major state offices will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 3:00 – 7:00 PM, at the Sheraton Rocky Hill hotel.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Equity in Data Group to Explore Impact of Where in Decision Making

The Connecticut Data Collaborative (CTData) will be delving into geography, and how it might impact and influence equity in data-based decision making, at a session later this month of its Equity in Data Community of Practice.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut Has Been Encouraging Saving for College for 25 Years

Twenty-five years ago, the Connecticut state legislature established the Connecticut Higher Education Trust (CHET) direct-sold college savings plan as a means of helping Connecticut families save funds for future college education costs.

Read full story
Avon, CT

barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon Location

Children enjoy the Play Lounge at barre3 Farmington Valley in Avon, as their mothers have the opportunity for a workout, just steps away.barre3 photo. Sarah Pfinsgraff and Niki Mirtorabi, co-owners of barre3 Farmington Valley, know and understand the challenges that parents of young children face in finding sufficient time for self-care, including exercise. This is why on-site childcare is a key component of barre3 Farmington Valley - apparently the only studio in the area to offer childcare six days a week.

Read full story
West Hartford, CT

50 Years After Title IX, Impact Still Reverberates

The Women's Leadership Center (WLC) at the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX with a special program Title IX: 37 Words for Equity and Justice on Tuesday, October 25, from 5-7pm.

Read full story
Connecticut State

AGs Urge Action to Strengthen Robocall Regulations

As anyone on the receiving end of a barrage of endless robocalls will tell you, it is beyond a nuisance. The calls are a business disruption, a life disruption, and an annoyance that nearly everyone could do well without.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut Among Leading States, Mental Health Data Shows

Connecticut is one of 10 states described as having “lower prevalence of mental illness and higher rates of access to care” for adult residents. The state ranked 4th in the nation, just behind New Jersey, Wisconsin, and Massachusetts, in a ranking of the states based on an array of mental health criteria. The data analysis was released this week by Mental Health America, which has a Connecticut affiliate, Mental Health Connecticut, based in West Hartford. Connecticut ranked at number 13 in last year’s report.

Read full story
3 comments
New Haven, CT

Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare Services

The Board of Directors of the Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center has voted to establish a foundation to support patient services and community initiatives. This development is prompted by the increased demand for and growth of healthcare services throughout Greater New Haven, including medical, behavioral health, dental and pediatric services.

Read full story
New Haven, CT

Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service Cutbacks

Tweed New Haven Airport and many of the nation’s small airports are traveling in opposite directions. As commercial passenger service from Tweed it popular out-of-state destinations has been steadily growing in recent months with the arrival of Avelo Airlines, other small airports are experiencing reductions in service, and in some instances, outright abandonment by major carriers.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy