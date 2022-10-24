Connecticut Launches Rebranding Initiative for State

The State of Connecticut is embarking on an ambitious endeavor: a transformative state branding campaign to serve as the identity for Connecticut for years to come. The effort is beginning with a survey of key stakeholders to “help to inform this transformative state branding campaign” and “ to provide a diverse and inclusive vision for our state.”

During the past decade, officials point out, “the tapestry of what Connecticut looks like has greatly evolved: the addition of new businesses; thriving key industries; strong cultural, arts, and tourism assets; and a more diverse, younger population.”

The State’s brand is described as “central to how Connecticut is perceived by residents, businesses, and visitors; those considering a move; entrepreneurs and companies looking to relocate, expand, or grow; and workforce talent seeking new opportunities.”

The current state brand, launched with much fanfare in 2012, initially included the phrase “Still Revolutionary,” which was dropped in 2019. The logo remained otherwise unchanged. According to the state website, Connecticut’s current brand “celebrates the State's dynamic blend of the historic and the contemporary, the natural and the cultural, the relaxing and the active — all so close to each other, and all so close to you.”

To create a meaningful identity, according to an email sent to stakeholder in recent days, “requires delving into the Live/Work/Play attributes that uniquely reflect what it is to be in Connecticut.”

The launch of this effort includes a discovery and research process that “requires the input of key stakeholders.” To obtain that input, a questionnaire has been developed, which will also gather demographic information about those responding to the survey, which is to be completed by the end of this week.

Among the 12 questions included in the stakeholder survey currently circulating via email:

· How does Connecticut differ from other neighboring states?

· What do you love or value that is uniquely Connecticut?

· What kinds of unique opportunities/advantages does Connecticut offer its residents or businesses?

• What adjectives positively describe Connecticut?

· What are some key challenges or misperceptions facing Connecticut?

The survey also asks:

· What images/symbols/colors/icons do you positively associate with Connecticut?

· If you could convey one message to current residents, what would it be?

· If you could convey one message to prospective visitors or new residents, what would it be?

· What values stand out when you think of Connecticut residents?

· What is important to you or your stakeholders when choosing a place to live?

The survey also seeks to find out: What is critical to consider for the state branding to support Arts/History/Tourism in Connecticut? And the final question is quite open-ended: I love Connecticut because...

Specific seasonal tourism campaign slogans have changed frequently in recent years. Among them: “Find Your Vibe” (2022); “Say Yes to Connecticut” (2021); and “The State I’m In” (2021).

Previous state branding promotional taglines during the past two decades, according to published reports, include: "Connecticut. Full of surprises (2001); ‘Connect' In Connecticut (2005); Real Fun Is Closer Than You Think (2007); and Connecticut - Your Staycation Destination (2008). And in prior decades, branding slogans included “CLASSIConnecticut: Pride of New England”, “Connecticut, So Much, So Near”, and “Better Yet Connecticut.”

