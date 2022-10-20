Girl Scouts of Connecticut Receive $2.4 Million to Boost Programs

Sometimes, when you least expect it, Christmas comes early.

For Girl Scouts organizations across the country, including in Connecticut, a massive donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott will likely prove to be the gift that keeps on giving.

Connecticut’s $2.4 million share of the $84.5 million donation awarded to Girl Scouts USA and 29 local councils selected by Scott made the state’s Girl Scouts part of the largest donation from a single individual in the national organization’s 110-year history.

“We are extremely grateful for MacKenzie Scott’s gift to Girl Scouts of Connecticut (GSOFCT). This is a tremendous accelerator for our ongoing efforts to help girls cultivate the skills to lead in their own communities and globally,” said GSOFCT CEO Diana Mahoney.

GSOFCT image

Serving over 18,000 youth and 9,000 adult members, Girl Scouts of Connecticut has a presence in every community in the state. according to GSOFCT.

“Before MacKenzie Scott began her giving initiatives, only 1.9% of annual giving has benefitted women and girl-focused organizations,” Mahoney said. “It’s critical to invest in girls’ futures through Girl Scouts, the pre-eminent leadership development organization for girls.”

This gift to Girl Scouts of Connecticut will strengthen leadership opportunities for Connecticut girls with an expanded focus on career readiness and mental wellness, officials indicated.

It will also support increasing equitable membership opportunities in communities that are under-engaged. This includes Diversity Equity Inclusion and Racial Justice initiatives, according to officials, reimagining the troop experience model to break down accessibility barriers and partnering with families and communities to holistically support the wellbeing and development of all girls.

Girl Scouts is transforming the leadership landscape for girls with a plethora of programs that provide countless opportunities for girls to develop essential skills needed to meet tomorrow’s challenges, Girl Scouts officials explained. The organizations mission is to build “girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.”

Published reports indicate that Scott has an estimated net worth of $28.4 billion, making her the 41st-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In 2019, she signed the Giving Pledge, promising to give away at least half her wealth. Thus far she has donated $12.8 billion to 1,200 organizations, according to Forbes, including sizeable gifts to community-focused organizations such as GSUSA, including Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Habitat for Humanity.

“We hope that this amazing display of generosity inspires others to donate during the charitable giving season, as investing in girls is vital to economic development, social progress, and public health, improving not only individual lives, but the fabric of society overall,” said Mahoney, who has served as GSOFCT CEO since January 2021.