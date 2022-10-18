Meriden, CT

Education Again Puts Meriden in the Spotlight

Connecticut by the Numbers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fnmcy_0idQ1dIH00
Shutterstock image

Once again, the education spotlight has swung to Meriden.

First, it was the ascension of Miguel Cardona, a former teacher and principal in the city, to the post of State Education Commissioner in August 2019.  Then, relatively soon thereafter, Cardona was tapped by incoming President Joe Biden to be United States Secretary of Education, taking the oath of office in March 2021.

As Cardona continues leading the nation’s education initiatives for the Biden Administration, the city in which he spent his youth and much of his adult life was back in the news, again for its initiative in education.

A front page article in the New York Times this past Sunday – which also appeared prominently in other newspapers including the Boston Globe – described how at the Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Meriden “students are showing promising progress in math, a subject that was hit hard during the shift to remote learning, even more so than reading.”

The headline, “How One School Is Beating the Odds in Math, the Pandemic’s Hardest-Hit Subject” explains the approach led by Dan Crispino, the director of school leadership who oversaw changes at Franklin and other elementary schools in Meriden, beginning in late 2019.

The article points out that Meriden “repurposed a half-hour meant for extra help on various subjects – either from teachers or through worksheets – and put that time into math.”  Math is now taught with a short lesson followed by group work.  The Times noted that “the children seem to be engaged, even enjoying themselves.”

As the article by Times reporter Sarah Mervosh explained, “The school’s math progress may not look like much: a small improvement amounting to a single decimal point increase from spring 2019 to the spring of this year, according to state test results.  But by pandemic standards, it was something of a minor miracle, holding steady when test scores nationally have fallen…”

The article points out that “experts say peer work can be particularly beneficial in math, which comes to life in the magic of problem-solving.”  Increasing class time and building tutors into the school day can also be helpful, research suggests, but those tools must be used effectively, the article emphasizes.

In Meriden, apparently, that’s precisely what’s happening. 

Secretary Cardona – who is credited with first putting Meriden on the education map - had two decades of experience as a public school educator in Meriden. He began his career as an elementary teacher, then served as a school principal in Meriden beginning in 2003 where he led a school with outstanding programming for three to five-year-olds, students that were bilingual, and students with sensory exceptionalities, his official profile highlights.

Now, a second look at education innovation in Meriden, circa post-pandemic 2022, once again illustrates that progress can be made, obstacles notwithstanding.  The school district’s slogan, it would seem, continues to ring true:  “Here, Students Succeed.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# education math students achiev

Comments / 0

Published by

Connecticut by the Numbers is the state’s leading numbers-driven news website, in its 10th year of operation. The news site, www.ctnumbers.news, provides articles focused on public policy issues and demographic data, including reporting on education, environment, transportation, finance, healthcare, tourism, public safety, housing, business and nonprofits.

Hartford, CT
767 followers

More from Connecticut by the Numbers

Connecticut State

Girl Scouts of Connecticut Receive $2.4 Million to Boost Programs

Sometimes, when you least expect it, Christmas comes early. For Girl Scouts organizations across the country, including in Connecticut, a massive donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott will likely prove to be the gift that keeps on giving.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut: Highest Percent Identifying as Puerto Ricans of Any U.S. State

As Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept.15-Oct.15) draws to a close, the Connecticut Data Collaborative notes that the Hispanic population in Connecticut grew by 30% from 2010 to 2020, according to data compiled by the United States Census Bureau. This outpaced the nationwide growth in the Hispanic and Latino population of 23% across this time period.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Number of People Primarily Working From Home Tripled Between 2019 and 2021

Between 2019 and 2021, the number of people primarily working from home throughout the U.S. tripled from 5.7% (roughly 9 million people) to 17.9% (27.6 million people), according to new 2021 American Community Survey (ACS) 1-year estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Read full story
Woodbridge, CT

Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New Haven

Connecticut tends to lament the departure of businesses when they leave the Nutmeg State and head to Boston. The most recent, most prominent example is GE (although that ultimately didn’t work out so well). Now, a potentially groundbreaking bioscience firm is headed the opposite way – to Greater New Haven, specifically Woodbridge.

Read full story
Connecticut State

State Candidates to Discuss Issues of Interest to Disability Community

With Election Day just five weeks away, Connecticut residents are increasingly looking ahead to a decision on which candidates to support, and to the voting process this year. A non-partisan forum, focused on issues of particular interest to the disability community, with candidates (or their surrogates) for major state offices will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 3:00 – 7:00 PM, at the Sheraton Rocky Hill hotel.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Equity in Data Group to Explore Impact of Where in Decision Making

The Connecticut Data Collaborative (CTData) will be delving into geography, and how it might impact and influence equity in data-based decision making, at a session later this month of its Equity in Data Community of Practice.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut Has Been Encouraging Saving for College for 25 Years

Twenty-five years ago, the Connecticut state legislature established the Connecticut Higher Education Trust (CHET) direct-sold college savings plan as a means of helping Connecticut families save funds for future college education costs.

Read full story
Avon, CT

barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon Location

Children enjoy the Play Lounge at barre3 Farmington Valley in Avon, as their mothers have the opportunity for a workout, just steps away.barre3 photo. Sarah Pfinsgraff and Niki Mirtorabi, co-owners of barre3 Farmington Valley, know and understand the challenges that parents of young children face in finding sufficient time for self-care, including exercise. This is why on-site childcare is a key component of barre3 Farmington Valley - apparently the only studio in the area to offer childcare six days a week.

Read full story
West Hartford, CT

50 Years After Title IX, Impact Still Reverberates

The Women's Leadership Center (WLC) at the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX with a special program Title IX: 37 Words for Equity and Justice on Tuesday, October 25, from 5-7pm.

Read full story
Connecticut State

AGs Urge Action to Strengthen Robocall Regulations

As anyone on the receiving end of a barrage of endless robocalls will tell you, it is beyond a nuisance. The calls are a business disruption, a life disruption, and an annoyance that nearly everyone could do well without.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut Among Leading States, Mental Health Data Shows

Connecticut is one of 10 states described as having “lower prevalence of mental illness and higher rates of access to care” for adult residents. The state ranked 4th in the nation, just behind New Jersey, Wisconsin, and Massachusetts, in a ranking of the states based on an array of mental health criteria. The data analysis was released this week by Mental Health America, which has a Connecticut affiliate, Mental Health Connecticut, based in West Hartford. Connecticut ranked at number 13 in last year’s report.

Read full story
3 comments
New Haven, CT

Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare Services

The Board of Directors of the Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center has voted to establish a foundation to support patient services and community initiatives. This development is prompted by the increased demand for and growth of healthcare services throughout Greater New Haven, including medical, behavioral health, dental and pediatric services.

Read full story
New Haven, CT

Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service Cutbacks

Tweed New Haven Airport and many of the nation’s small airports are traveling in opposite directions. As commercial passenger service from Tweed it popular out-of-state destinations has been steadily growing in recent months with the arrival of Avelo Airlines, other small airports are experiencing reductions in service, and in some instances, outright abandonment by major carriers.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut Energy Costs Are Among Nation's Highest

If you’re under the impression that energy costs in Connecticut are among the highest in the nation, a new financial analysis says you’re correct. The review, by the financial services website WalletHub, determined that the highest energy costs in the U.S. are borne by consumers in Wyoming, Alaska, North Dakota, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Rounding out the top ten are Oklahoma, Vermont, New Hampshire, Indiana and West Virginia.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Ranking of Connecticut's Best Employers Includes Array of Industries

Connecticut’s Best Employers, a new data analysis has found, includes companies in a range of varying industries, companies headquartered in the state and elsewhere, and even some from the education and municipal sectors.

Read full story
Connecticut State

40 Connecticut Businesses Earn Slot on Inc. Fastest-Growing 5000

The 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States in 2022 include 40 in Connecticut; likely businesses that most state residents are completely unfamiliar with. Yet, when Inc. magazine put together it’s highly-noticed annual list, they had each earned a slot, including one to break into the top 100.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut’s Kid Governor Program Aims at Continued National Expansion

Nichole Pitruzzello has been named Connecticut’s Kid Governor® State Coordinator, and former coordinator Brian Cofrancesco has become Director of Kid Governor®, the national award-winning civics program created by The Connecticut Democracy Center at Connecticut’s Old State House.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut State Library Sharpens Focus with New 5-Year Plan

The Connecticut State Library’s Five-Year Plan, for 2023-2027, has been approved by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) as required by the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).

Read full story
West Hartford, CT

Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back Square

A free fitness workout Sunday morning August 28 outside at Blue Back Square in West Hartford.barre3 photo. barre3 Farmington Valley owners Sarah Pfinsgraff and Niki Mirtorabi are thrilled to announce they are returning to host a free, outdoor barre fitness class on Sunday, August 28th from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM on the Webster Walk at Blue Back Square in West Hartford. The session is open to anyone interested, regardless of experience or fitness level.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy