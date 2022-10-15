Connecticut: Highest Percent Identifying as Puerto Ricans of Any U.S. State

CT Numbers image

As Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept.15-Oct.15) draws to a close, the Connecticut Data Collaborative notes that the Hispanic population in Connecticut grew by 30% from 2010 to 2020, according to data compiled by the United States Census Bureau. This outpaced the nationwide growth in the Hispanic and Latino population of 23% across this time period.

According to 1-year estimates from the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey (ACS), there are roughly 637,113 people of Hispanic or Latino ethnicity residing in Connecticut, accounting for 17.7% of Connecticut’s total population. Hispanic and Latino residents make up the state’s largest minority group.

In terms of the percentage of residents identifying as Hispanic or Latino, Connecticut ranked 11th in the country and was the highest of any New England state.

Among the key stats revealed in the data:

74% of Connecticut’s Hispanic or Latino residents were born in the U.S.

45% of Connecticut’s Hispanic or Latino residents reported being of Puerto Rican origin

70% of Connecticut’s foreign-born Hispanic and Latino residents have lived in the U.S. for more than 10 years

15,995 Hispanic or Latino residents in Connecticut are business owners

Connecticut’s Hispanic and Latino residents had higher rates of labor force participation and employment than non-Hispanic residents

Connecticut had the highest percentage of residents identifying as Puerto Rican of any U.S. state. An estimated 8% of all of Connecticut’s residents of any race and ethnicity identified as Puerto Rican. The next closest states were Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts, with roughly 5% of their residents identifying as Puerto Rican.

“The data continue to reflect the growth of the Hispanic population in Connecticut, both during the decade leading to the 2020 Census and during the year that followed,” said Michelle Riordan-Nold, Executive Director of the Connecticut Data Collaborative (CTData). “As indicated in the business owners data and workforce participation rates, the state’s Hispanic population is a key driver of success in Connecticut’s economy.”

The origins of Connecticut’s Hispanic population, according to the 2021 American Community Survey, are Puerto Rican (45.3%), Dominican (10.6%), Mexican (9.4%), Colombian (5.3%), Ecuadorian (5.1%), Guatemalan (4.3%) Peruvian (3.1%), Spanish (2.9%), Cuban (2.6%), and Salvadoran (2.2%).

