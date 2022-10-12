Number of People Primarily Working From Home Tripled Between 2019 and 2021

Connecticut by the Numbers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHadL_0iVG9SEu00
CT Data image

Between 2019 and 2021, the number of people primarily working from home throughout the U.S. tripled from 5.7% (roughly 9 million people) to 17.9% (27.6 million people), according to new 2021 American Community Survey (ACS) 1-year estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

In Connecticut in 2019, only 1 in 18 workers worked remotely from home (5.6%). With the emergence of COVID-19, as organizations adapted in order to continue business functions, nearly 1 in 5 workers in Connecticut reported working remotely in 2021 -19.5% of the workforce - exceeding the national percentage. That is a 248% increase between 2019 and 2021.

Across the country, nearly half (48.3%) of workers in the District of Columbia worked from home, the highest percentage of home-based workers among states and state equivalents in 2021, according to the Census Bureau. In addition to the District of Columbia, states with the highest percentage of home-based workers were Washington (24.2%), Maryland (24.0%), Colorado (23.7%) and Massachusetts (23.7%). Connecticut was not far behind, at 19.5%.

2021 marked the highest number and percentage of people working from home recorded – nationally and in Connecticut - since the ACS began in 2005. The data also showed an increase in the percentage of workers who live and worked within the state of Connecticut, from 92.5% in 2019 to 94.1% in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hE1OB_0iVG9SEu00
Shutterstock image

“While we know rates increased during the initial year of the pandemic, what is striking is that well into the pandemic rates of working from home have persisted, at levels three times as high as prior to the pandemic,” said Michelle Riordan-Nold, Executive Director of the Connecticut Data Collaborative.

Overall in Connecticut, the percentage of workers who commuted to work - in a car, truck, or van - dropped from 86% in 2019 to only 74 in 2021%. The percentage taking public transportation was nearly reduced by half, from 4.5% to 2.5% in Connecticut. Nationally, public transportation commuting fell by half, from 5% of workers in 2019 to 2.5% in 2021, the lowest percentage of workers commuting by public transportation ever recorded by the ACS.

The data also indicates somewhat of a realignment in the Connecticut workforce, likely driven by COVID-19 and related restrictions. For example, the percentage of the state workforce in service industries dropped by 2.5% between 2019 and 2021, while the percentage in management, business, science and the arts increased by 2.1% and production, transportation and material moving increased by .8%.

The sample size in the ACS survey was 20,291 interviews in 2019; 19,518 interviews in 2021. Because of COVID-19 limitations in data collection, data was not published in 2020.

The Connecticut Data Collaborative (CTData) is the state’s leading advocate for data literacy, public access to data, and data-informed decision-making. CTData is a public-private partnership that works with nonprofits, advocates, policymakers, community groups, and funders in using data to drive policy and improve programs and services, budgeting and decision making at the state, regional and local levels.

For the State of Connecticut, CTData is the lead organization in the U.S. Census Bureau’s State Data Center Program and is Connecticut’s official source for data related to the 2020 Census. CTData also works with nonprofit organizations to develop CTData Strategic Plans©, customized to individual organizations, operates the CTData Academy, and coordinates the Hartford Data Collaborative.

CTData empowers an ecosystem of data users by democratizing access to public data and building data literacy skills. CTData serves residents, nonprofits, policymakers, and funders in using data to drive policy, program, and service improvements. The organization strives to promote and engage data users in implementing equitable data practices across the state.

CTData regularly offers programs and webinars to increase data literacy in Connecticut, and to provide organizations and individuals with opportunities to expand data knowledge and usage in decision-making. During the coming weeks, the CTData Academy will be offering: Analyzing Qualitative Data on October 11, Equity in Data on October 18, Quantitative Data Analysis on November 3.

More than 200 data sets are now accessible to the public on the CTData website, including a wide array of subjects and policy categories. CTData offices are located on Constitution Plaza in downtown Hartford; more information and datasets are available on the website at www.ctdata.org.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# work home data COVID

Comments / 0

Published by

Connecticut by the Numbers is the state’s leading numbers-driven news website, in its 10th year of operation. The news site, www.ctnumbers.news, provides articles focused on public policy issues and demographic data, including reporting on education, environment, transportation, finance, healthcare, tourism, public safety, housing, business and nonprofits.

Hartford, CT
762 followers

More from Connecticut by the Numbers

Connecticut State

Connecticut: Highest Percent Identifying as Puerto Ricans of Any U.S. State

As Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept.15-Oct.15) draws to a close, the Connecticut Data Collaborative notes that the Hispanic population in Connecticut grew by 30% from 2010 to 2020, according to data compiled by the United States Census Bureau. This outpaced the nationwide growth in the Hispanic and Latino population of 23% across this time period.

Read full story
Woodbridge, CT

Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New Haven

Connecticut tends to lament the departure of businesses when they leave the Nutmeg State and head to Boston. The most recent, most prominent example is GE (although that ultimately didn’t work out so well). Now, a potentially groundbreaking bioscience firm is headed the opposite way – to Greater New Haven, specifically Woodbridge.

Read full story
Connecticut State

State Candidates to Discuss Issues of Interest to Disability Community

With Election Day just five weeks away, Connecticut residents are increasingly looking ahead to a decision on which candidates to support, and to the voting process this year. A non-partisan forum, focused on issues of particular interest to the disability community, with candidates (or their surrogates) for major state offices will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 3:00 – 7:00 PM, at the Sheraton Rocky Hill hotel.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Equity in Data Group to Explore Impact of Where in Decision Making

The Connecticut Data Collaborative (CTData) will be delving into geography, and how it might impact and influence equity in data-based decision making, at a session later this month of its Equity in Data Community of Practice.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut Has Been Encouraging Saving for College for 25 Years

Twenty-five years ago, the Connecticut state legislature established the Connecticut Higher Education Trust (CHET) direct-sold college savings plan as a means of helping Connecticut families save funds for future college education costs.

Read full story
Avon, CT

barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon Location

Children enjoy the Play Lounge at barre3 Farmington Valley in Avon, as their mothers have the opportunity for a workout, just steps away.barre3 photo. Sarah Pfinsgraff and Niki Mirtorabi, co-owners of barre3 Farmington Valley, know and understand the challenges that parents of young children face in finding sufficient time for self-care, including exercise. This is why on-site childcare is a key component of barre3 Farmington Valley - apparently the only studio in the area to offer childcare six days a week.

Read full story
West Hartford, CT

50 Years After Title IX, Impact Still Reverberates

The Women's Leadership Center (WLC) at the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX with a special program Title IX: 37 Words for Equity and Justice on Tuesday, October 25, from 5-7pm.

Read full story
Connecticut State

AGs Urge Action to Strengthen Robocall Regulations

As anyone on the receiving end of a barrage of endless robocalls will tell you, it is beyond a nuisance. The calls are a business disruption, a life disruption, and an annoyance that nearly everyone could do well without.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut Among Leading States, Mental Health Data Shows

Connecticut is one of 10 states described as having “lower prevalence of mental illness and higher rates of access to care” for adult residents. The state ranked 4th in the nation, just behind New Jersey, Wisconsin, and Massachusetts, in a ranking of the states based on an array of mental health criteria. The data analysis was released this week by Mental Health America, which has a Connecticut affiliate, Mental Health Connecticut, based in West Hartford. Connecticut ranked at number 13 in last year’s report.

Read full story
3 comments
New Haven, CT

Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare Services

The Board of Directors of the Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center has voted to establish a foundation to support patient services and community initiatives. This development is prompted by the increased demand for and growth of healthcare services throughout Greater New Haven, including medical, behavioral health, dental and pediatric services.

Read full story
New Haven, CT

Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service Cutbacks

Tweed New Haven Airport and many of the nation’s small airports are traveling in opposite directions. As commercial passenger service from Tweed it popular out-of-state destinations has been steadily growing in recent months with the arrival of Avelo Airlines, other small airports are experiencing reductions in service, and in some instances, outright abandonment by major carriers.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut Energy Costs Are Among Nation's Highest

If you’re under the impression that energy costs in Connecticut are among the highest in the nation, a new financial analysis says you’re correct. The review, by the financial services website WalletHub, determined that the highest energy costs in the U.S. are borne by consumers in Wyoming, Alaska, North Dakota, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Rounding out the top ten are Oklahoma, Vermont, New Hampshire, Indiana and West Virginia.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Ranking of Connecticut's Best Employers Includes Array of Industries

Connecticut’s Best Employers, a new data analysis has found, includes companies in a range of varying industries, companies headquartered in the state and elsewhere, and even some from the education and municipal sectors.

Read full story
Connecticut State

40 Connecticut Businesses Earn Slot on Inc. Fastest-Growing 5000

The 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States in 2022 include 40 in Connecticut; likely businesses that most state residents are completely unfamiliar with. Yet, when Inc. magazine put together it’s highly-noticed annual list, they had each earned a slot, including one to break into the top 100.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut’s Kid Governor Program Aims at Continued National Expansion

Nichole Pitruzzello has been named Connecticut’s Kid Governor® State Coordinator, and former coordinator Brian Cofrancesco has become Director of Kid Governor®, the national award-winning civics program created by The Connecticut Democracy Center at Connecticut’s Old State House.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut State Library Sharpens Focus with New 5-Year Plan

The Connecticut State Library’s Five-Year Plan, for 2023-2027, has been approved by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) as required by the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).

Read full story
West Hartford, CT

Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back Square

A free fitness workout Sunday morning August 28 outside at Blue Back Square in West Hartford.barre3 photo. barre3 Farmington Valley owners Sarah Pfinsgraff and Niki Mirtorabi are thrilled to announce they are returning to host a free, outdoor barre fitness class on Sunday, August 28th from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM on the Webster Walk at Blue Back Square in West Hartford. The session is open to anyone interested, regardless of experience or fitness level.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Four Community Colleges, Current 12-College CT System, Among Best in Nation

It is what some may describe as a strong finish. In their final year as individual institutions, four of Connecticut’s 12 community colleges have been named among the 20 Top Community Colleges in the nation.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut Center for School Safety and Crisis Preparation Launched

In response to an ever-growing need for safety and mental health support programs in public schools, Western Connecticut State University (WCSU) has opened the Connecticut Center for School Safety and Crisis Preparation.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy