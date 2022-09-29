barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon Location

Children enjoy the Play Lounge at barre3 Farmington Valley in Avon, as their mothers have the opportunity for a workout, just steps away. barre3 photo

Sarah Pfinsgraff and Niki Mirtorabi, co-owners of barre3 Farmington Valley, know and understand the challenges that parents of young children face in finding sufficient time for self-care, including exercise. This is why on-site childcare is a key component of barre3 Farmington Valley - apparently the only studio in the area to offer childcare six days a week.

barre3 Farmington Valley - the only barre3 studio in Connecticut - has designated staff specifically to monitor, assist, and play with the kids in their on-site Play Lounge. While parents are breaking a sweat, kids will play games, have fun with toys, color, and make new friends.

The Play Lounge allows parents to not only exercise, but to have quality personal time - with their child just steps away. Children get to see their parents doing something other than caring for them, allowing them to better understand that their parents also have hobbies and activities they enjoy. Simultaneously, children get to play with other kids their own age and meet new friends (and get a break from their parents).

“Play Lounge has been an absolute lifesaver for me. It completely changed my thought process on not having enough time to take care of myself while raising small kids. The staff is amazing and gives the extra TLC to get those jitters out the first few times or as many times as your kiddos need it,” explained Kelleigh Marquard, mother of three children, and a member of barre3 Farmington Valley. “My kids look forward to going to the Play Lounge as much as I look forward to going to class. I absolutely adore the staff that take such good care of them so I can take care of myself.”

The on-site Play Lounge for young children operates Monday-Saturday mornings and Monday and Tuesday evenings, with the potential to expand hours. Children can be registered up until one hour before the class starts, because Pfinsgraff and Mirtorabi understand that plans change all the time in parenting. Currently, there are approximately 10-20 children in the Play Lounge every week. Babies as young as six weeks can be registered, and there is no age maximum.

“Having children can make getting out of the house for some alone time, even for just an hour, nearly impossible,” said Mirtorabi. “Our Play Lounge gives parents the freedom to enjoy a workout while knowing their children are in close proximity, and in safe hands.”

Whether they have never worked out or have just recovered from a pregnancy, all are encouraged to participate at barre3 Farmington Valley. Currently operating in a comfortable temporary location at 42 Main Street in Avon, barre3 Farmington Valley is open daily, and livestreams all studio classes via Zoom. Classes range from 30 to 60 minutes, and specialty classes are available including b3 cardio, b3strength and b3 flow. For members, use of the Play Lounge during a barre3 class is $5/child, while non-members pay $7/child.

barre3 Farmington Valley is relocating later this Fall to a now-under-construction studio at the Avon Village Center retail complex, alongside the recently opened Whole Foods, at 30 Market Street. The new location will offer plenty of space to host a variety of classes both indoors and outdoors, and a children’s Play Lounge is being included as well. Pfinsgraff and Mirtorabi are thrilled that they can give parents the opportunity to exercise, breathe, while their children are in a good place too.

Each in-person class has a livestream alternative via Zoom. For when children get sick, and parents cannot get leave the house, or when life just happens, there is still a way to participate in the classes.

“barre3 is all about building a strong community,” said Pfinsgraff. “While our childcare is for younger children, we encourage parents and their older children to challenge themselves by participating in classes together to uplift and encourage each other.”

Workouts incorporate both a large range of motion and small range of motion in a beat-driven, energetic, and supportive environment. Classes designed for every fitness level, from beginner to expert, can include hand-held weights up to 8 pounds, resistance bands, sliders, core ball and cushioned mat – all provided by barre3 during the workout.

To sign up for a session, or to find more information, details are available on the website at https://barre3.com/studio-locations/farmington-valley or by contacting Niki Mirtorabi or Sarah Pfinsgraff directly at farmingtonvalley@barre3.com or 860-352-2771. New client specials are currently available, in advance of the move to the new permanent location at Avon Village Center.

Mirtorabi and Pfinsgraff understand that family comes first for their members. They created the Play Lounge with the intention of giving parents the liberty to make time for themselves, while still prioritizing their young children.