Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back Square

A free fitness workout Sunday morning August 28 outside at Blue Back Square in West Hartford. barre3 photo

barre3 Farmington Valley owners Sarah Pfinsgraff and Niki Mirtorabi are thrilled to announce they are returning to host a free, outdoor barre fitness class on Sunday, August 28th from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM on the Webster Walk at Blue Back Square in West Hartford. The session is open to anyone interested, regardless of experience or fitness level.

The goal of barre3 Farmington Valley, the only barre3 studio in Connecticut, is to give people the opportunity to challenge themselves, reduce stress, build a mind-body connection, and create strong bonds with other members. barre3 has become a lifestyle for many people.

“It isn’t just about getting physically fit,” said Pfinsgraff. “There is a mental, spiritual, and social aspect to barre3. With our professionally trained instructors, every participant, no matter the fitness level, can make each workout their own, and carry that confidence throughout their day, week, month, and even year.”

During the August 28 outdoor class, those who’ve always wanted to try barre3 are welcome to experience what they have been missing. Newcomers are welcome, and everyone is encouraged to participate, and to bring their family and friends along.

Clients have been known to attend one class, and then continue to return regularly because of the confidence and empowerment they gain after every session.

There are currently 10 instructors at barre3 Farmington Valley, and Pfinsgraff and Mirtorabi note that the free class on August 28 will provide an opportunity to meet many of the instructors, and clients from West Hartford.

There is no registration necessary for the free class. For participants, just arrive at the Blue Back location at 10:00 AM, and get ready to sweat. All equipment needed for the session will be provided on- site (you’ll just need your water bottle and mat).

“I recommend barre3 Farmington Valley to everyone! It is a full body workout and the instructors do an awesome job at offering many modification options,” said West Hartford client Allie Fackler. “It’s impossible not to leave a class in a good mood with the energy the instructors bring to the class, beginning with a reminder to be true to your body and how you’re feeling that day. It is a feel good class all around. Plus, they offer childcare!”

Pfinsgraff and Mirtorabi note that no dance or group fitness experience is required, and all fitness levels are welcome. They add that barre3 is not a dance class – in fact, the barre is often not used at all, and is fully optional. Workouts at barre3 focus on range of motion, balance, and breathing, all within an energetic and supportive atmosphere. Both the participants and instructors work together to uplift and encourage everyone to keep going.

Currently operating in a comfortable, temporary location at 42 Main Street in Avon, barre3 Farmington Valley is open 7 days a week, and all studio classes are live streamed via Zoom. Classes range from 30 to 60 minutes, and specialty classes are available including b3 cardio, b3strength and b3 flow. An impressive new facility, now under construction, is scheduled to open this fall at the Avon Village Center retail complex, alongside the newly opened Whole Foods, at 30 Market Street.

barre3 also offers childcare six days a week to give parents the chance to get a workout in, at a low cost. Childcare operates Monday-Saturday mornings and Monday and Tuesday afternoons, with the potential to expand hours.

“Being fit means more than being in good physical shape,” said Mirtorabi. “It also means being mentally and socially fit. barre3 gives everyone the tools needed in becoming a well-rounded, fit person. We look forward to seeing people again – or for the first time – on Sunday morning in West Hartford.”

Details are available on the website at https://barre3.com/studio-locations/farmington-valley or by contacting Niki Mirtorabi or Sarah Pfinsgraff directly at farmingtonvalley@barre3.com or 860-352-2771.

Clients, instructors, and both Mirtorabi and Pfinsgraff all agree that barre3 is more than a workout. Participants build strong bonds with each other and their instructors. At barre3 Farmington Valley, everyone is accepted, welcomed, and supported in all their goals. Attendees at the free class will get a chance to experience the benefits of barre3.