Two Local Businesses Launch Collaboration in Bristol

Brenda Jules, owner of Avril’s Boutique, cut the ribbon at the Grand Re-opening launching the collaboration with luxury streetwear brand DK Movement, the first trademarked clothing brand out of Bristol, CT. She was joined by Kelly Houston and Derek Jones, co-founders of DK Movement, along with Bristol’s mayor and the President & CEO of Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce.

Avril’s Boutique, at 912 Terryville Avenue, is the first in-store location for DK Movement, previously available only online at dkmovementbrand.com

CT Numbers image

With every DK Movement brand purchase, a portion of proceeds is given back to the community. DK Movement’s goal is to reach as many people as possible to inspire them to grow as individuals while uplifting others within their communities.

Giving back is at the heart of the business, reflected across the DK Movement collections with bold, uplifting designs. Summer has been off to a hot start for Kelly Houston and Derek Jones, highlighted by the collaboration with local business owner Brenda Jules.

The DK Movement brand have initiated multiple efforts to give back to the local community, including meeting with middle school-age youth at a recent Career Day at the local Boys & Girls Club and contributing funds to support a local homeless shelter, Agape House.

Fabrics used in producing DK Movement brand products are long-lasting, recyclable and sustainable. Jogger sets, shorts and jackets are soft, lightweight and fully comfortable for skin, exercise, casual and outdoors activities. Quality is never compromised, and Kelly and Derek take particular pride in customer service and being active community members.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to become a better version of themselves,” Derek and Kelly explain. “Everyone has the strength, fortitude and resiliency to achieve their ambitions, and in doing so, transform not only their own lives but the lives of others within the community.”

DK Movement is certified by the Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council, by the State of Connecticut as a Black-owned and women-owned business, is a member of the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce and featured on ShopBlackCT.com. Derek Jones and Kelly Houston are members of the Bristol Diversity Council.

Photo (left to right) - Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce President & CEO Cindy Bombard; Derek Jones, Co-Founder of DK Movement; Brenda Jules, owner of Avril’s Boutique; Kelly Houston, Co-Founder of DK Movement; and Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano.