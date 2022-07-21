Community Health Center, Inc. Receives Nearly $1.5M Award to Connect Children, Families to Health Care Coverage

Connecticut by the Numbers

Community Health Center, Inc. (CHC) has been awarded $1,499,820 over 3 years from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) The funds are to reduce uninsured rates and connect more children, parents, and families to health care coverage.

CHC is one of 36 awardees in 20 states across the nation, and the only organization in Connecticut receiving an award. CHC is also the only recipient in the New England states.

The program provides enrollment and renewal assistance to children, families and expectant parents to promote improved maternal and infant health outcomes. It also engages participants in Connecting Kids to Coverage national campaign efforts, including back-to-school and year-round enrollment initiatives, and new plans focused on retaining individuals in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, according to CHC officials.

A major focus for CHC under the grant will be outreach to children and families through the schools. CHC is Connecticut’s largest provider of school-based health care, with school-based care centers in 200 schools across the state.

“COVID has presented many challenges for families seeking health care coverage,” said CHC Founder and CEO Mark Masselli. “We are grateful to HHS and CMS for this award, which will help us meet the needs of families seeking coverage in cities and towns throughout Connecticut.”

A total of $49 million is to be awarded to the 36 organizations across the country on the frontlines of reducing uninsured rates and connecting more children, parents, and families to health care coverage. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said the funds are being awarded in support of President Biden’s Executive Orders on Strengthening Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra’s priority of expanding access to affordable, quality health care.

The awards represent the largest investment CMS has ever made in outreach and enrollment through the Connecting Kids to Coverage program, according to federal officials.

CMS officials point out that the unprecedented funding bridges many of the gaps that prevent eligible children from connecting to coverage. Of America’s 4 million uninsured children, studies show that 2.3 million are eligible for Medicaid and CHIP. However, many of their families either do not know they are eligible or struggle with enrollment, according to officials.

CHC provides medical, dental and behavioral care to 150,000 patients, many uninsured and underserved, at more than 200 locations in Connecticut and is recognized as a Level 3 Patient-Centered Medical Home by NCQA and a Primary Care Medical Home by The Joint Commission. Healthcare providers in more than 40 states participate in CHC’s telehealth, training, and workforce development programs, improving patient care across the county. Founded in 1972 in Connecticut, CHC now has offices in California and Colorado in addition to Connecticut, and is a leader in transforming healthcare nationally.

The full list of 36 agencies in states across the country that will be receiving funds can be seen here.

Connecticut by the Numbers is the state's leading numbers-driven news website, in its 10th year of operation. The news site, www.ctnumbers.news, provides articles focused on public policy issues and demographic data, including reporting on education, environment, transportation, finance, healthcare, tourism, public safety, housing, business and nonprofits.

