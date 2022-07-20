Hartford, CT

Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade Show

Connecticut by the Numbers

The Connecticut Convention Center will be transformed into “The World’s Aerospace Alley” for a November 2 trade show that will feature exhibitors that are members of Aerospace Components Manufacturers, described as one of the largest, most experienced concentrations of world-class aerospace companies in the world.

“All in one afternoon, all in one place,” attendees “can meet with precision manufacturers of all types,” organizers point out, adding that it is the best opportunity to “discover the fastest route to the specialized aerospace components and assemblies you need.”  More than 100 top suppliers are anticipated and future workforce opportunities can be explored. Pre-registration is anticipated to open in early September.

Participating businesses, organizations and institutions include AdvanceCT, Asnuntuck Community College, Barnes Aerospace, CBIA, Connecticut Metallurgical, CT Center for Advanced Technology, Eversource, Enjet Aero, Goodwin College, Paradigm Precision, Polamer Precision, Turbine Controls, Spartan Aerospace, New England Metal Finishing, Precision Threaded Products, Greenleaf Energy Solutions, GKN Aerospace, Leggett & Platt Aerospace, New England Airfoil Products and dozens more.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development will also be on hand.  The state recently expanded the manufacturing programs at the state’s 12 community colleges, which are in the midst of a merger into one statewide institution with multiple campuses. 

Jessica M. Taylor, a veteran Connecticut manufacturing executive, was named executive director of the Aerospace Components Manufacturers a year ago.  ACM, based in East Hartford, includes just over 110 smaller and mid-sized companies throughout Connecticut and southwestern Massachusetts. Those companies employ more than 10,000 employees, according to the organization, and bring in more than $3.2 billion in annual sales.

The trade show’s keynote speaker will be Pierre Chao, Founding Partner of Renaissance Strategic Advisors and a co-founder of Enlightenment Capital. He brings three decades of aerospace/defense strategy management consulting, investment banking, equity analysis, investing, and policy analysis expertise. Prior to establishing RSAdvisors, he was the Director of Defense-Industrial Initiatives at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington D.C.-based, non-partisan defense and foreign policy think tank, from 2003-2007; where he still remains as a Senior Associate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fmNwS_0glYQ9si00
ACM image

Also featured on the speaker line-up will be Paul Tangredi, Senior Energy Efficiency Consultant at Eversource and Mohamed Denden, Vice President of Procurement at Airbus Americas.  DECD Commissioner David Lehman will also be among the speakers during the day-long event, alternately described as an “opportunity fair” for students and a chance to learn more about in-demand manufacturing jobs in the state and region.

Connecticut by the Numbers is the state's leading numbers-driven news website, in its 10th year of operation. The news site, www.ctnumbers.news, provides articles focused on public policy issues and demographic data, including reporting on education, environment, transportation, finance, healthcare, tourism, public safety, housing, business and nonprofits.

