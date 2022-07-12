Artists of Color Accelerate (AOCA) Celebrates Successful First Year of Initiative

The vision was to support an inclusive arts and culture sector in the Hartford Region by building an arts economy featuring local artists of color. Launched in the midst of the pandemic in August 2021, when opportunities for the arts – and artists – to flourish were particularly limited, the inaugural Artists of Color Accelerate (AOCA) program was an initiative of The 224 EcoSpace and was funded by the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

Less than a year later, the community—including local artists, arts supporters, arts and nonprofit organizations—came together for an event that celebrated and showcased 10 artist Fellows who participated in the inaugural initiative. And they sang its praises, noting that the program successfully created bridges and meaningful new opportunities.

The first class of Artist Fellows in the program were Chad Browne-Springer, Jon “Tang Sauce” Young, Cin Martinez, Royael Marie Saez, Patrick Rico Williams, Quyen Truong, Joy Monroe, Brittana “Versatile” Tatum, Andre Rochester, and Miles Wilson Toliver.

“The AOCA gave us all exposure and visibility,” said Artist Fellow Wilson-Toliver, who credits his participation in the AOCA and the relationships he built. “I was on FOX61 News and I was featured on the cover of Connecticut Magazine’s 40 Under 40 edition,” he explained. Artist Fellow Royael Saez-Williams used the funding she received through the program to take a trip to Gambia, where she developed a cultural exchange program between herself and artists in Gambia. She’s now bringing lessons of that art form back to Hartford, enhancing her dance company with international ties.

Artist Fellow Andre Rochester decided to leave corporate America to pursue his dream of working in the arts full-time as an artist and arts advocate. With an internal change in leadership at The 224, Andre’s passion was recognized and he was invited to become AOCA Program Manager.

“This wasn’t a part of my plans for 2022 but it was an unexpected blessing,” he said. “I care deeply about this program and want it to have many iterations. I’m now a working artist and arts administrator because of the AOCA.”

Host organizations included The Amistad Center for Art & Culture and the Wadsworth Atheneum, Bushnell Center for Performing Arts, Charter Oak Cultural Center, Real Artways, Playhouse on Park, HartBeat Ensemble, Harriet Beecher Stowe Center, Spectrum in Motion Theater Ensemble, Night Fall, and Hartford Opera Theater.

Participating organizations also gained from the AOCA program, as Dr. Michelle Fiertek, Executive Director at Hartford Opera Theater, explained. “We learned we aren’t just focusing on diversifying our audience—our work represents a greater diversity of voices.” Added Rev. Lydell, Interim CEO of The 224 EcoSpace: “It was incredible to watch these artists grow and learn from each other. Our plan is to continue the program in the fall and make it a regular initiative that helps artists establish themselves in Hartford.”

Dr. Rev. Shelley D. Best, who was Director and Chief Curator at The 224 EcoSpace when the program launched, and has since moved over to the Greater Hartford Arts Council, where she was selected as CEO earlier this year, noted that “Art does a lot to help eradicate racism. Art opens doors. Art bridges communities.”

To learn more about the AOCA program or how to participate in the next cohort, go to: https://www.the224.org/aoc