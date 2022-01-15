CT Ranked Among Best States to Raise a Family; #7 in the Nation

Connecticut by the Numbers

Raising a healthy, stable family sometimes requires moving to a new state. The reasons people choose to move are often similar: career transitions, better schools, financial challenges or a general desire to change settings. Recently, as COVID-19 descended on us all, concerns such as how well the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic became part of the equation.  And many re-evaluated past choices of where to live in a new context and with new perspectives.

A new analysis is the backdrop for the latest “Best States to Raise a Family,” which has ranked Connecticut as 7th in the nation. The financial services website WalletHub compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: 1) Family Fun, 2) Health & Safety, 3) Education & Child Care, 4) Affordability and 5) Socio-economics. They evaluated those dimensions using 51 relevant metrics.  Data set ranged from the median annual family income to housing affordability to the unemployment rate.

In those overall categories, Connecticut ranked 1st in the nation in Affordability, 7th in Health & Safety and Education & Child Care, 29th in Family Fun and 38th in Socio-economics.  The Affordability category metrics included paid family leave, annual family health insurance premium, share of people who save money for their children’s college education, and median annual family income.

When all was said and done, the top 10 were Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Washington, North Dakota and New Jersey in the WalletHub ranking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1Usc_0dmiDEPh00
CT is ranked as a Top Ten state to raise a family.Shutterstock image

Surveying some of the key metrics used in the analysis, Connecticut ranked 3rd in the percentage of residents age 12+ who are fully vaccinated, 4th among states with the lowest violent crimes per capita, 8th in the lowest percentage of families in poverty, and with the 9th lowest infant-mortality rate.  Connecticut also ranked 10th in Median Annual Family Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living).  Other category rankings include:

  • 18th – Separation & Divorce Rate
  • 29th – Housing Affordability
  • 30th – % of Families with Young Children

At the bottom of the list were the states of South Carolina, Louisiana, New Mexico and Mississippi.

“In the end, each family must assess its own priorities. What do we value the most? Education, outdoor activities, liberal/conservative/libertarian ideologies, rural land vs. walkable city, etc. If contemplating a move, the salary must be considered in the context of community fit, affordability, and quality of life,” explained Preston A. Britner, Ph.D., Professor & Associate Department Head for Graduate Studies in Human Development and Family Sciences at the University of Connecticut.

“State-level policies, political ideologies, and economic health can all have a big impact on family quality of life and child development outcomes…ZIP Codes within states might matter even more, in that median family income, tax policies, school quality, employment (rates, wages), housing (quality, affordability), health/safety, and environmental quality are localized,” Britner added.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

Connecticut by the Numbers is the state’s leading numbers-driven news website, in its 10th year of operation. The news site, www.ctnumbers.news, provides articles focused on public policy issues and demographic data, including reporting on education, environment, transportation, finance, healthcare, tourism, public safety, housing, business and nonprofits.

Hartford, CT
479 followers

More from Connecticut by the Numbers

Hartford, CT

The Search to Begin (Again) at UConn for Next President

It has been more than six months since the most recent President of the University of Connecticut resigned. And just a week since his interim replacement, who took over on July 1, announced that he too was headed elsewhere, next month.

Read full story
New Haven, CT

RSCC WIre & Cable's Rina Patel Elected to Chair CBIA Board

Rina Patel, vice president of operations multi-site with RSCC Wire & Cable, is the new chair of the board of directors of CBIA, Connecticut's largest business organization. Patel succeeds Jeff Hubbard, senior vice president and regional manager with Liberty Bank in New Haven.

Read full story
Stamford, CT

Acclaimed Stamford Youth Music Program Earns $500,000 Grant Award

A Stamford-based organization which teaches music to over 1,000 young people ages 3-17 has been named as recipient of The Lewis Prize for Music’s Accelerator Award, which brings a $500,000 multi-year grant. The organization is one of four nationally to receive the top award.

Read full story
Connecticut State

State Legislature to Consider Key Consumer Protections in Dental Bill of Rights

95% of CT residents support a Dental Bill of RightsShutterstock image. Connecticut residents are urging members of the state House and Senate to approve a series of key consumer protections in the legislative session that begins next month. A resounding 95% of Connecticut residents believe it is important for the state to develop a Dental Bill of Rights that would “establish clear, simple and transparent” dental insurance processes, according to a new statewide public opinion survey.

Read full story

State Launches Third Consecutive $1 Million Seasonal Tourism Ad Campaign

The Connecticut Office of Tourism is launching a new winter marketing campaign reflecting Connecticut’s dynamic, diverse public places. The new “The State I’m In” campaign, announced by Gov. Ned Lamont this week, is aimed at supporting Connecticut’s $15 billion tourism industry and encourages both residents and visitors to explore “all Connecticut has to offer this winter season.”

Read full story

ESPN, Doc Wayne and The Village Team Up to Expand Mental Health Services for Youth

Doc Wayne Youth Services— a Boston nonprofit whose sport-infused therapies improve mental health — along with Bristol, CT-based global sports brand ESPN, and The Village — a Hartford nonprofit dedicated to building a community of strong, healthy families who protect and nurture children — are collaborating to advance mental health initiatives for young people by leveraging the power of sport.

Read full story
1 comments

Tri-State Attorneys General Seek Federal Action to Curb Air Pollution from Trucks

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew Bruck are pressing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to tighten controls on air pollution emitted by heavy-duty trucks.

Read full story
3 comments

Nearly Two-Thirds of Connecticut Hospitals Earn Top Grades

Nearly two-thirds of Connecticut hospitals earned a grade of A or B in an annual report grading hospitals across the nation, including Connecticut, based on an array of safety factors.

Read full story

One Million Mattresses Recycled in Connecticut First-in-the-Nation Program

The numbers can perhaps be best described as astronomical. After just six years of the nation’s first statewide mattress recycling program, more than 1 million mattresses and box springs have been recycled in Connecticut. The impact has been tangible - resulting in the diversion of more than 18,000 tons of steel, foam, fibers and wood from landfill and incineration, according to program officials.

Read full story

CT Launches $1.2 Million Campaign Promoting Fall Tourism as COVID Concerns Continue

Connecticut is spending $1.2 Million to attract tourists to the state.CT Numbers image. It may prove to be a busy fall season in Connecticut. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has recommended that everyone receive a COVID booster shot eight months after their second dose. HHS said that the booster shot would be available starting Sept. 20, but will only be available to those who had a Pfizer vaccine. The third shot is needed to fight of waning immunity, HHS said recently.

Read full story

Valley Community Foundation Report Examines Diversity, Equity, Inclusion in the Region

Valley Community Foundation issues report on diversity, equity, inclusion.Shutterstock image. In a report recently released by The Valley Community Foundation (VCF) that included a compilation of comments and perceptions of 32 Valley stakeholders surveyed earlier this year, those participating indicated that “the biggest barrier keeping communities of color in the Valley from reaching success is systemic racism,” noting a “lack of affordable, safe housing options,” “extremely limited” public transportation, a lack of childcare options, and food insecurity. Respondents also shared that “a lack of bilingual staff is keeping nonprofits from effectively serving the growing Latinx community.”

Read full story
Connecticut State

Former Flight Attendant Walks Across CT in Tribute to 9/11 Colleagues in Journey from Boston to New York's Ground Zero

Paulie pushes through Connecticut en route to Ground Zero on September 11.Paulie's Push image. As tribute to the flight attendants and crew members killed in the September 11, 2001 attacks, former flight attendant Paul “Paulie” Veneto is pushing an Airline Beverage Cart from Boston Logan Airport to Ground Zero, NYC. For much of the past week, he has been walking through Connecticut, joined for various legs of the journey by local first responders, residents, and those who cheer him on as they recall the tragedy of that day 20 years ago.

Read full story
Connecticut State

New Transportation Laws in Connecticut, from Cannabis to Yielding to Pedestrians, Vision Tests to Bus Right-of-Way

New laws passed by the state legislature this year impact transportation.Shutterstock image. The Connecticut legislature passed a bushel full of laws related in some way to transportation during the 2021 legislative session, including numerous new laws with far-reaching impact. Some have taken effect as of July 1 this summer, others will become effective as of October 1. Among the highlights, as summarized by the state legislature’s non-partisan Office of Legislative Research:

Read full story
23 comments

Bicycle Safety Initiative Underway in 4th Grade Classes in South Windsor, Mansfield and More

Mansfield instructors are curriculum-ready.Bike Walk Connecticut image. Fourth grade, it turns out, is the perfect time to teach bicycle safety. Bike Walk Connecticut has developed a comprehensive bike education curriculum and, supported by a CDC grant through Capitol Region Council of Governments (CRCOG), is extending the training to area communities.

Read full story

Can Video Games Can Relieve Depression in Older Adults? UConn Health Shares Federal Grant for Clinical Trial

Can video games help older adults? UConn and University of Utah researchers aim to find out.Shutterstock image. University of Utah Health and UConn Health scientists have received a five-year, $7.5-million grant from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) for a two-site study to test whether a web-based intervention that resembles a video game can alleviate depression in older adults in the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Adult Education Has Pivotal Role in Connecticut, New England

Adult education is especially important in Connecticut and New England due to the region’s aging population.Shutterstock image. Connecticut is the 7th oldest state in the nation – a state where, according to most recent Census data, the number of children is declining. The total number of children under 18 fell by 10 percent between 2010 and 2020 in the state, even as the state’s overall population grew by nearly 1 percent.

Read full story

Ireland's Great Hunger Museum at Quinnipiac University Seeking New Home, Won't Reopen on Campus

Ireland's Great Hunger Museum on the campus of Quinnipiac University will not be reopening.QU image. 2022 will mark the 175th anniversary of the Great Hunger. Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum at Quinnipiac University in Hamden is home to the world’s largest collection of artwork related to the topic of the Great Hunger, also known as the Potato Famine. Where that collection will be next year is now an open question, with the announcement this summer that the museum, closed during the pandemic, will not be reopening.

Read full story
1 comments

Hartford’s Riverfront Recapture Seeking Artist Designs for the Joe Marfuggi Riverwalk

Riverfront Recapture is seeking artists for the new Joe Marfuggi Riverwalk.Riverfront Recapture image. The Joe Marfuggi Riverwalk is named in honor of Riverfront Recapture’s long time CEO, Joe Marfuggi.

Read full story
1 comments

100 Towns Lost Population in CT, Census Shows; More Diversity, More Housing Units Across State

Connecticut's demographics have changed between the 2020 and 2010 U.S. Census.depositphotos.com image. Predictions that Connecticut would lose population during the past 10 years proved inaccurate, but the state’s slim population gain was much less than in our neighboring states. And although most towns have fewer residents now than a decade ago, Connecticut did experience increases in housing units, and increases in the percentage of Black, Hispanic and Asian residents, led by cities as well as some suburban communities.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy