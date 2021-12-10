One Million Mattresses Recycled in Connecticut First-in-the-Nation Program

Connecticut by the Numbers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bAh1N_0dIz8KrO00
CT Numbers image

The numbers can perhaps be best described as astronomical.  After just six years of the nation’s first statewide mattress recycling program, more than 1 million mattresses and box springs have been recycled in Connecticut.  The impact has been tangible - resulting in the diversion of more than 18,000 tons of steel, foam, fibers and wood from landfill and incineration, according to program officials.

The Mattress Recycling Council’s (MRC) 2020-2021 Annual Report, submitted this fall to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, highlights the non-stop efforts of the Bye Bye Mattress program to continually grow.  There’s little doubt that it’s working.

To collect mattresses discarded from residents and businesses across the state, MRC has recruited nearly 300 entities including municipal transfer stations, waste haulers, nonprofit organizations, mattress retailers, hotels, universities and hospitals to recycle through the Bye Bye Mattress initiative.

In the program, residents in 140 of Connecticut’s 169 municipalities have the option to drop off old mattresses at no-cost at collection sites, collection events or through their municipality’s bulky item curbside program. This comprehensive network provides coverage to nearly 98 percent of the state’s residents.

“MRC and the mattress industry are encouraged by the continued growth of mattress recycling efforts in Connecticut,” said MRC’s Managing Director Mike O’Donnell. “We are creating solutions to Connecticut’s solid waste challenges, and we share the state’s commitment to sustainability and the environment.”

The MRC increased the number of mattresses collected from the previous year by 12 percent to 213,540, even in the midst of the pandemic.  Established benchmarks were surpassed for solid waste facility participation, units collected from mattress retailers, and participation from small waste haulers that would normally send units to volume reduction facilities or waste-to-energy facilities. During the past year, the program collected 37,777 mattresses from retailers, surpassing the annual goal by 25.9% and recycled 3,606 units from educational facilities. Thirty-one Connecticut campuses are now registered to participate in the program.

When mattresses arrive at a recycling facility, they are cut open and layers of material are separated and prepared for sale. Major uses for the reclaimed material include carpet padding, insulation, filters and new steel products.

To cover program costs, Connecticut’s legislature imposed a fee $11.75, on every mattress and box spring sold as of May 1, 2015, collected by retailers and remitted to the state.  Connecticut is one of fewer than a handful of states that have undertaken such a broad and impactful recycling program.  The Mattress Recycling Council is a nonprofit organization that operates the statewide recycling programs in states that have mattress recycling programs: California, Connecticut and Rhode Island. 

In addition to drop off programs in municipalities across the state, any Connecticut resident may drop-off old mattresses and box springs at no-cost at Park City Green in Bridgeport. At this location, state residents will receive a $2 incentive for each unit they drop off, up to 4 per household per visit and 8 per year.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
recycling mattress environment

Comments / 0

Published by

Connecticut by the Numbers is the state’s leading numbers-driven news website, in its 10th year of operation. The news site, www.ctnumbers.news, provides articles focused on public policy issues and demographic data, including reporting on education, environment, transportation, finance, healthcare, tourism, public safety, housing, business and nonprofits.

Hartford, CT
447 followers

More from Connecticut by the Numbers

Hartford, CT

ESPN, Doc Wayne and The Village Team Up to Expand Mental Health Services for Youth

Doc Wayne Youth Services— a Boston nonprofit whose sport-infused therapies improve mental health — along with Bristol, CT-based global sports brand ESPN, and The Village — a Hartford nonprofit dedicated to building a community of strong, healthy families who protect and nurture children — are collaborating to advance mental health initiatives for young people by leveraging the power of sport.

Read full story
1 comments

Tri-State Attorneys General Seek Federal Action to Curb Air Pollution from Trucks

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew Bruck are pressing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to tighten controls on air pollution emitted by heavy-duty trucks.

Read full story
3 comments
Connecticut State

Nearly Two-Thirds of Connecticut Hospitals Earn Top Grades

Nearly two-thirds of Connecticut hospitals earned a grade of A or B in an annual report grading hospitals across the nation, including Connecticut, based on an array of safety factors.

Read full story
Connecticut State

CT Launches $1.2 Million Campaign Promoting Fall Tourism as COVID Concerns Continue

Connecticut is spending $1.2 Million to attract tourists to the state.CT Numbers image. It may prove to be a busy fall season in Connecticut. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has recommended that everyone receive a COVID booster shot eight months after their second dose. HHS said that the booster shot would be available starting Sept. 20, but will only be available to those who had a Pfizer vaccine. The third shot is needed to fight of waning immunity, HHS said recently.

Read full story

Valley Community Foundation Report Examines Diversity, Equity, Inclusion in the Region

Valley Community Foundation issues report on diversity, equity, inclusion.Shutterstock image. In a report recently released by The Valley Community Foundation (VCF) that included a compilation of comments and perceptions of 32 Valley stakeholders surveyed earlier this year, those participating indicated that “the biggest barrier keeping communities of color in the Valley from reaching success is systemic racism,” noting a “lack of affordable, safe housing options,” “extremely limited” public transportation, a lack of childcare options, and food insecurity. Respondents also shared that “a lack of bilingual staff is keeping nonprofits from effectively serving the growing Latinx community.”

Read full story

Former Flight Attendant Walks Across CT in Tribute to 9/11 Colleagues in Journey from Boston to New York's Ground Zero

Paulie pushes through Connecticut en route to Ground Zero on September 11.Paulie's Push image. As tribute to the flight attendants and crew members killed in the September 11, 2001 attacks, former flight attendant Paul “Paulie” Veneto is pushing an Airline Beverage Cart from Boston Logan Airport to Ground Zero, NYC. For much of the past week, he has been walking through Connecticut, joined for various legs of the journey by local first responders, residents, and those who cheer him on as they recall the tragedy of that day 20 years ago.

Read full story

New Transportation Laws in Connecticut, from Cannabis to Yielding to Pedestrians, Vision Tests to Bus Right-of-Way

New laws passed by the state legislature this year impact transportation.Shutterstock image. The Connecticut legislature passed a bushel full of laws related in some way to transportation during the 2021 legislative session, including numerous new laws with far-reaching impact. Some have taken effect as of July 1 this summer, others will become effective as of October 1. Among the highlights, as summarized by the state legislature’s non-partisan Office of Legislative Research:

Read full story
25 comments

Bicycle Safety Initiative Underway in 4th Grade Classes in South Windsor, Mansfield and More

Mansfield instructors are curriculum-ready.Bike Walk Connecticut image. Fourth grade, it turns out, is the perfect time to teach bicycle safety. Bike Walk Connecticut has developed a comprehensive bike education curriculum and, supported by a CDC grant through Capitol Region Council of Governments (CRCOG), is extending the training to area communities.

Read full story

Can Video Games Can Relieve Depression in Older Adults? UConn Health Shares Federal Grant for Clinical Trial

Can video games help older adults? UConn and University of Utah researchers aim to find out.Shutterstock image. University of Utah Health and UConn Health scientists have received a five-year, $7.5-million grant from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) for a two-site study to test whether a web-based intervention that resembles a video game can alleviate depression in older adults in the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Read full story

Adult Education Has Pivotal Role in Connecticut, New England

Adult education is especially important in Connecticut and New England due to the region’s aging population.Shutterstock image. Connecticut is the 7th oldest state in the nation – a state where, according to most recent Census data, the number of children is declining. The total number of children under 18 fell by 10 percent between 2010 and 2020 in the state, even as the state’s overall population grew by nearly 1 percent.

Read full story

Ireland's Great Hunger Museum at Quinnipiac University Seeking New Home, Won't Reopen on Campus

Ireland's Great Hunger Museum on the campus of Quinnipiac University will not be reopening.QU image. 2022 will mark the 175th anniversary of the Great Hunger. Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum at Quinnipiac University in Hamden is home to the world’s largest collection of artwork related to the topic of the Great Hunger, also known as the Potato Famine. Where that collection will be next year is now an open question, with the announcement this summer that the museum, closed during the pandemic, will not be reopening.

Read full story
1 comments
Hartford, CT

Hartford’s Riverfront Recapture Seeking Artist Designs for the Joe Marfuggi Riverwalk

Riverfront Recapture is seeking artists for the new Joe Marfuggi Riverwalk.Riverfront Recapture image. The Joe Marfuggi Riverwalk is named in honor of Riverfront Recapture’s long time CEO, Joe Marfuggi.

Read full story
1 comments

100 Towns Lost Population in CT, Census Shows; More Diversity, More Housing Units Across State

Connecticut's demographics have changed between the 2020 and 2010 U.S. Census.depositphotos.com image. Predictions that Connecticut would lose population during the past 10 years proved inaccurate, but the state’s slim population gain was much less than in our neighboring states. And although most towns have fewer residents now than a decade ago, Connecticut did experience increases in housing units, and increases in the percentage of Black, Hispanic and Asian residents, led by cities as well as some suburban communities.

Read full story
4 comments

Flooding in Connecticut: Much More to Come, Experts Say

A flooded local street in Connecticut, one of many this month.CT by the Numbers image. There was substantial flooding in Connecticut this week, from a relatively mild brush with a hurricane-turned-tropical storm. It could have been considerably worse. It was, however, a reminder of the damage that flooding can do along the state’s coastline, and inland.

Read full story

Tele-Mental Health Services to be Provided for State Community College Students

Students attending state community colleges will have telehealth services available.Shutterstock image. Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) President Terrence Cheng today announced that, beginning in the fall 2021 semester, students at Connecticut’s community colleges will have access to free, 24/7, telehealth options to provide health and counseling services.

Read full story

Beware of Price Gouging After Storm Passes, Attorney General Warns

Connecticut's Attorney General says beware of price gouging.Shutterstock image. As Hurricane Henri arrives in Connecticut, State Attorney General William Tong is warning Connecticut consumers to be vigilant of price gouging and price hikes in the aftermath.

Read full story
2 comments

Charlene Russell-Tucker Nominated as State Education Commissioner

Connecticut's acting Education Commissioner has been nominated to continue in the position.Shutterstock image. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has nominated Charlene M. Russell-Tucker to serve as commissioner of the Connecticut State Department of Education. Russell-Tucker has been serving at the State Department of Education for more than 20 years in several roles, including most recently as deputy commissioner, in which she has been responsible for overseeing educational supports and wellness priorities.

Read full story

42 Connecticut Companies Among Nation's Fastest Growing

Connecticut boasts 42 companies on the Inc.5000 list, including 4 in the top 500.depositphotos.com image. A total of 42 Connecticut companies have earned a place on the 2021 edition of the annual Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America, including one featured in the top 10. Widely considered to be the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, the list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Read full story

Connecticut Law Requires Attorney General be Notified of Data Security Breaches

Cybersecurity breach? Tell those affected - and the Attorney General.Shutterstock image. Connecticut state law requires any person who conducts business in the state and experiences a breach of security involving computerized data to provide notice to the Office of the Attorney General in addition to state residents who may be affected.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy