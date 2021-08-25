Flooding in Connecticut: Much More to Come, Experts Say

Connecticut by the Numbers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jREc_0bcPTXjd00
A flooded local street in Connecticut, one of many this month.CT by the Numbers image

There was substantial flooding in Connecticut this week, from a relatively mild brush with a hurricane-turned-tropical storm. It could have been considerably worse. It was, however, a reminder of the damage that flooding can do along the state’s coastline, and inland.

A report this summer, looking ahead at the potential for cataclysmic weather along the nation’s coastline as soon as a decade from now, took on greater meaning this week.

Led by the members of the NASA Sea Level Change Science Team from the University of Hawaii, the new study shows that high tides will exceed known flooding thresholds around the country more often. The floods will sometimes occur in clusters lasting a month or longer, depending on the positions of the Moon, Earth, and the Sun. When the Moon and Earth line up in specific ways with each other and the Sun, the resulting gravitational pull and the ocean’s corresponding response may leave city dwellers coping with floods every day or two, the report explains.

“Low-lying areas near sea level are increasingly at risk and suffering due to the increased flooding, and it will only get worse,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “The combination of the Moon’s gravitational pull, rising sea levels, and climate change will continue to exacerbate coastal flooding on our coastlines and across the world. NASA’s Sea Level Change Team is providing crucial information so that we can plan, protect, and prevent damage to the environment and people’s livelihoods affected by flooding.”

The report indicates that coastal areas that now face just two or three floods a month may soon face a dozen or more. These prolonged coastal flood seasons will cause major disruptions to lives and livelihoods if communities don't start planning for them now, the researchers cautioned.

In the mid-2030s, global sea level rise will have been at work for another decade. The higher seas, amplified by the lunar cycle, will cause what is described as a leap in flood numbers on almost all U.S. mainland coastlines, as well as on Hawaii and Guam, according to the new report.

Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has not responded to inquiries from Connecticut by the Numbers for comment on the report and efforts to mitigate the impact in Connecticut. The state’s official website notes that “Connecticut and its cities, towns and tribal nations, are susceptible to flooding throughout the year in both the summer and winter months. Numerous rivers run through Connecticut and the state contains the estuaries for several major rivers.” The site adds that “Those who live in low lying areas who have experienced flooding in the past should expect flooding once again.”

In Manchester this week surveying flood damage, joined by Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy and local officials, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “All around the state, this flooding has been almost biblical… I think there’s going to be a lot of reconstruction and a lot of reevaluating how we prepare for this kind of flooding.”

“Local, state and federal lawmakers must not wait to plan for this,” implored Laura Lightbody, director of the Pew Charitable Trusts’ flood-prepared communities project in a Washington Post article earlier this month. “This is no hypothetical warning. It will happen in the coming decades. The time to prepare is now.”

Lightbody added, “They must build partnerships, expand resources and create policies that prioritize resiliency in coastal areas. Citizens must let elected leaders know that it’s not acceptable to push aside new warnings about climate change. And they must make clear that they will not tolerate frequent floodwaters lapping at their homes, businesses and community infrastructure.”

In her article, Lightbody noted that “Maryland and New Jersey have developed policies to promote nature-based solutions to combat future flooding problems. These solutions include open green space, restoration of wetlands and other projects that maximize nature’s ability to absorb floodwaters.”

Ben Hamlington of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California is a co-author of the research paper and also the leader of NASA’s Sea Level Change Team. He notes that the findings of the new study are a vital resource for coastal urban planners, who may be focused on preparing for extreme events rather than more high-tide floods.

The publication Live Science recently pointed out that the moon influences the tides, but the power of the moon's pull isn't equal from year to year; the moon actually has a "wobble" in its orbit, slightly altering its position relative to Earth on a rhythmic 18.6-year cycle. For half of the cycle, the moon suppresses tides on Earth, resulting in lower high tides and higher low tides. For the other half of the cycle, tides are amplified, with higher high tides and lower low tides, according to NASA.

We are currently in the tide-amplifying part of the cycle; the next tide-amplifying cycle begins in the mid-2030s; — and, by then, global sea levels will have risen enough to make those higher-than-normal high tides particularly troublesome, the researchers found.

In a little more than a decade, high-tide flooding will transition "from a regional issue to a national issue with a majority of U.S. coastlines being affected," the report’s authors wrote. Other elements of the climate cycle, like El Niño events, will cause these flood days to cluster in certain parts of the year, resulting in entire months of unrelenting coastal flooding.

William Sweet, an oceanographer with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), discussing the report in Wired magazine this month, said “There's going to be a flood in your future. And that future is here."

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Connecticut by the Numbers is the state’s leading numbers-driven news website, in its 10th year of operation. The news site, www.ctnumbers.news, provides articles focused on public policy issues and demographic data, including reporting on education, environment, transportation, finance, healthcare, tourism, public safety, housing, business and nonprofits.

Hartford, CT
360 followers

More from Connecticut by the Numbers

Connecticut State

New Transportation Laws in Connecticut, from Cannabis to Yielding to Pedestrians, Vision Tests to Bus Right-of-Way

New laws passed by the state legislature this year impact transportation.Shutterstock image. The Connecticut legislature passed a bushel full of laws related in some way to transportation during the 2021 legislative session, including numerous new laws with far-reaching impact. Some have taken effect as of July 1 this summer, others will become effective as of October 1. Among the highlights, as summarized by the state legislature’s non-partisan Office of Legislative Research:

Read full story
8 comments

Bicycle Safety Initiative Underway in 4th Grade Classes in South Windsor, Mansfield and More

Mansfield instructors are curriculum-ready.Bike Walk Connecticut image. Fourth grade, it turns out, is the perfect time to teach bicycle safety. Bike Walk Connecticut has developed a comprehensive bike education curriculum and, supported by a CDC grant through Capitol Region Council of Governments (CRCOG), is extending the training to area communities.

Read full story

Can Video Games Can Relieve Depression in Older Adults? UConn Health Shares Federal Grant for Clinical Trial

Can video games help older adults? UConn and University of Utah researchers aim to find out.Shutterstock image. University of Utah Health and UConn Health scientists have received a five-year, $7.5-million grant from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) for a two-site study to test whether a web-based intervention that resembles a video game can alleviate depression in older adults in the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Adult Education Has Pivotal Role in Connecticut, New England

Adult education is especially important in Connecticut and New England due to the region’s aging population.Shutterstock image. Connecticut is the 7th oldest state in the nation – a state where, according to most recent Census data, the number of children is declining. The total number of children under 18 fell by 10 percent between 2010 and 2020 in the state, even as the state’s overall population grew by nearly 1 percent.

Read full story
Hamden, CT

Ireland's Great Hunger Museum at Quinnipiac University Seeking New Home, Won't Reopen on Campus

Ireland's Great Hunger Museum on the campus of Quinnipiac University will not be reopening.QU image. 2022 will mark the 175th anniversary of the Great Hunger. Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum at Quinnipiac University in Hamden is home to the world’s largest collection of artwork related to the topic of the Great Hunger, also known as the Potato Famine. Where that collection will be next year is now an open question, with the announcement this summer that the museum, closed during the pandemic, will not be reopening.

Read full story
1 comments
Hartford, CT

Hartford’s Riverfront Recapture Seeking Artist Designs for the Joe Marfuggi Riverwalk

Riverfront Recapture is seeking artists for the new Joe Marfuggi Riverwalk.Riverfront Recapture image. The Joe Marfuggi Riverwalk is named in honor of Riverfront Recapture’s long time CEO, Joe Marfuggi.

Read full story
1 comments

100 Towns Lost Population in CT, Census Shows; More Diversity, More Housing Units Across State

Connecticut's demographics have changed between the 2020 and 2010 U.S. Census.depositphotos.com image. Predictions that Connecticut would lose population during the past 10 years proved inaccurate, but the state’s slim population gain was much less than in our neighboring states. And although most towns have fewer residents now than a decade ago, Connecticut did experience increases in housing units, and increases in the percentage of Black, Hispanic and Asian residents, led by cities as well as some suburban communities.

Read full story
4 comments

Tele-Mental Health Services to be Provided for State Community College Students

Students attending state community colleges will have telehealth services available.Shutterstock image. Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) President Terrence Cheng today announced that, beginning in the fall 2021 semester, students at Connecticut’s community colleges will have access to free, 24/7, telehealth options to provide health and counseling services.

Read full story

Beware of Price Gouging After Storm Passes, Attorney General Warns

Connecticut's Attorney General says beware of price gouging.Shutterstock image. As Hurricane Henri arrives in Connecticut, State Attorney General William Tong is warning Connecticut consumers to be vigilant of price gouging and price hikes in the aftermath.

Read full story
2 comments

Charlene Russell-Tucker Nominated as State Education Commissioner

Connecticut's acting Education Commissioner has been nominated to continue in the position.Shutterstock image. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has nominated Charlene M. Russell-Tucker to serve as commissioner of the Connecticut State Department of Education. Russell-Tucker has been serving at the State Department of Education for more than 20 years in several roles, including most recently as deputy commissioner, in which she has been responsible for overseeing educational supports and wellness priorities.

Read full story

42 Connecticut Companies Among Nation's Fastest Growing

Connecticut boasts 42 companies on the Inc.5000 list, including 4 in the top 500.depositphotos.com image. A total of 42 Connecticut companies have earned a place on the 2021 edition of the annual Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America, including one featured in the top 10. Widely considered to be the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, the list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut Law Requires Attorney General be Notified of Data Security Breaches

Cybersecurity breach? Tell those affected - and the Attorney General.Shutterstock image. Connecticut state law requires any person who conducts business in the state and experiences a breach of security involving computerized data to provide notice to the Office of the Attorney General in addition to state residents who may be affected.

Read full story

Connecticut's Annual Sales Tax Free Week Begins Sunday

Sales Tax Free returns to Connecticut beginning on Sunday.deposit.com image. Governor Ned Lamont is reminding state residents that Connecticut’s annual Sales Tax Free Week begins this year on Sunday, August 15, 2021, and runs through Saturday, August 21, 2021. This year will be Connecticut's 21st Sales Tax Free Week.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut to New York: Been There, Done That

Connecticut 2004 has remarkable similarities to New York 2021.Official photos. You can’t blame some in Connecticut for thinking “been there, done that” as neighboring New York goes down the path of gubernatorial succession thought unlikely – even impossible – only months prior.

Read full story
3 comments
Hartford, CT

United Way Grants $3 Million to Advance Youth Success & Economic Mobility, Respond to Basic Needs

United Way awards will support the efforts of nonprofits throughout the Greater Hartford region.depositphotos.com image. United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut has awarded $3 million to local community organizations that are addressing the long-term health, economic and educational impact of COVID-19 on children, adults and families.

Read full story
South Windsor, CT

National Sustainability Award Goes to South Windsor Official

South Windsor Director of Public Works Vincent Stetson has received a national award for improvements made to the town’s leaf recycling program. Stetson received the Exceptional Performance Award – Sustainability from the American Public Works Association.

Read full story
Hartford County, CT

Hartford’s First Maker Battle Sparks Innovation in Robotics Technology

Maker Battle comes to Hartford on October 2.MakerspaceCT image. MakerspaceCT in downtown Hartford will be the center of the action on October 2 for the Capital City’s first-ever Maker Battle. Inspired by popular TV shows and the National Robotics League, Maker Battle 2021 aims to connect the community with the mission of MakerspaceCT robotics technology, and provide a window on all that robotics is capable of in our lives and careers.

Read full story

Unprecedented Frequent Coastal Flooding Will Result from Rising Tides, Wobble in Moon’s Orbit

Expect a significant increase in coastal flooding, as soon as a decade from now.US Army National Guard image. We ain’t seen nothin’ yet. That’s the bottom line in a new report looking ahead at the potential for cataclysmic weather along the nation’s coastline as soon as a decade from now. Climate change has already increased the frequency and severity of hurricanes and other extreme weather events around the world. But the perfect storm of events – on Earth and on the Moon – has the potential for flooding well beyond what has been experienced to date.

Read full story

UConn's Laurencin Receives NAACP's Highest Honor, Recognizing Lifetime of Singular Achievement

UConn's Cato Laurencin is described as foremost engineer-physician-scientist in the world.UConn image. Professor Cato T. Laurencin of the University of Connecticut is the 2021 recipient of the prestigious Spingarn Medal, the highest honor of the NAACP.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy