Investment Management Performance, YIKES!

Investors beware! In just a few minutes, I’m about to knock your socks off with a little-known fact.

It is no secret that every professional investment manager needs to perform well vs the market sector in which he/she invests customer funds. Directors of Fund & Wealth Management firms (Top Brass) seek to hire/attract well qualified and preferably well-seasoned professionals with “winning” track records of performance success. To attract a well-known, All-Star manager would be a win-win for the fund and its investors! Hmm…Would it be?

Specifically, one of a manager’s primary goals is to provide a rate of return that exceeds the market sector he manages assets in correlation to. From an investor perspective, why utilize a manager, if he/she is not performing better than the market sector itself? Why bear the cost basis, which could amount to multiple percentage points, yearly. Thus, a question begs for an answer: How well are investment managers performing?

SPIVA Scorecard Photo by S&P Global

As a prelude, first one must understand that there does exist a benchmark, a reference of comparison, for each market sector. The benchmark, in most cases, is an index, which will accurately depict the performance of the stated market of interest, as a whole. Most popular indices are the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The S&P 500 is the benchmark for the U.S. Stock Market (or NYSE), as a whole. Thus, it allows both professionals and investors to track the real-time performance of U.S. stock market (NYSE) performance. The Dow Jones index, also a benchmark, depicts the performance of the largest Blue-Chip corporations in the U.S.

Now for the fun stuff! Call them what you will: Asset Manager, Investment Manager, Fund Manager, Portfolio Manager, each has a very specific fundamental goal, which is to outperform their market’s Benchmark. One major component utilized to attract investor funds is the idea that an Asset Manager is able to perform better than the associated market, as well as his peers. Asset performance is generally the number one selling point. Just look at the sales sizzle of any brochure, listen to the pitch of any advisor and read between the lines of any Ad, the numbers are always there. Let’s face it, in order to grow, wealth management brass desires managers who can provide competitive PERFORMANCE. No performance, no growth. Investors buy performance...or do they?

Hold on to your socks! There is a little known, yet very substantial, 20-year-old index your asset manager would have a hard time spinning, in their attempt to attract your assets. The index doesn’t bode well for the financial advisor either, as he/she attempts to attract your assets to be monitored under his care. Do yourself some justice and Google “SPIVA Scorecard”, then click the first link “SPIVA/S&P DOW JONES INDICES”. Here’s the address “ https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/research-insights/spiva/ ”

The SPIVA Index measures actively managed funds against their indexed benchmarks, worldwide. Let’s remember, outperforming the benchmark is one of several primary goals of the asset manager. Upon starting you’re journey of light research, know that the web address will bring you to the landing page of the SPIVA Index Large Cap manager results versus its Benchmark, the S&P 500. Just scroll down. The information on the first page is enough to make any investor question his/her asset strategy. Find your way around and commit to some light research. As stated, the landing page depicts the record of LARGE CAP FUND managers, which is normally considered a more CONSERVATIVE investment portfolio. It’s ugly! Dig deeper and choose “more fund categories”, which proves an even uglier scenario. This won’t take long and it’s all free in black and white. The SPIVA index is factual information. It could lead you to a strategy overhaul, which would be much more cost effective, by a wide margin!

In a nutshell: With the exception of the one-year performance record, all performance records measured from 3 to 15 years prove managers fail to beat their benchmark between 85-90% of the time! Wait. What? You heard it correctly. Let me reiterate: managers fail to beat their Benchmark 85% to 90% of the time. That encompasses 85-90% of those reading this article who have invested in managed assets. Now here this! The record shows that not only is it extremely difficult for a manager to outperform his correlated index, but to outperform it for 2-3 years in a row, is exponentially even more difficult. Thus, because the manager performed well this year, doesn’t mean he/she will perform well next year. The odds are overwhelmingly against it. I believe we are all told that investing is for the LONG HAUL, no? STAY THE COURSE, no? So, who is going to manage your assets for the next 3-15 years or longer? Good luck!

Final question: Why not invest in the benchmark index of your area of investment interest? In doing so, you could be on the reciprocal side of the failed managers. You’ll then be on the successful side, 85% of the time. While still having broad diversification, one may save percentages in cost basis due to quarterly advisory fees and hidden 12b-1 fees associated with managed products, further adding to return on assets invested.

Have some fun, if you invested in Mutual Funds or an Asset Management Program, ask your Advisor to assist in your understanding of the SPIVA index!