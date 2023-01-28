Outdoors Forges a Connection with Real Estate and Retirees

The United States is home to some of the most beautiful and diverse natural landscapes in the world, and many of these are protected and preserved in the country’s state and national parks. Not only important for recreational access, they are also an economic driver for surrounding areas. In this article, we will rank the U.S. states by the coverage of state and national parks within their borders.

Alaska: With over 20 million acres of protected land, Alaska boasts the largest coverage of state and national parks in the country. This includes Denali National Park, home to North America’s highest peak, and the vast Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. California: With over 15 million acres of protected land, California is home to some of the most iconic national parks in the country, including Yosemite, Joshua Tree, and Redwood National Park. The state also has an extensive state park system that includes coastal parks, mountain ranges, and deserts. Montana: With over 14 million acres of protected land, Montana is home to Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park, as well as several other national forests and wilderness areas. Idaho: With over 13 million acres of protected land, Idaho is home to several national forests and wilderness areas, including the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness. Colorado: With over 10 million acres of protected land, Colorado is home to several national parks, including Rocky Mountain National Park and Mesa Verde National Park, as well as several national forests and wilderness areas. Oregon: With over 9 million acres of protected land, Oregon is home to several national forests, including the Mt. Hood National Forest and the Willamette National Forest, as well as Crater Lake National Park. Utah: With over 8 million acres of protected land, Utah is home to five national parks, including Zion and Bryce Canyon, as well as several national monuments and recreation areas. Arizona: With over 7 million acres of protected land, Arizona is home to several national parks, including the Grand Canyon and Saguaro National Park, as well as several national monuments and wilderness areas. New Mexico: With over 6 million acres of protected land, New Mexico is home to several national parks, including Carlsbad Caverns and White Sands, as well as several national monuments and wilderness areas. Wyoming: With over 5 million acres of protected land, Wyoming is home to several national parks, including Yellowstone and Grand Teton, as well as several national forests and wilderness areas.

These states are just the top ten among the 50 United states with the largest coverage of state and national parks, but all states have at least few state and national parks which are worth visiting and preserving the natural beauty of United states.

Here is an infographic that shows the top 10 U.S. states by state and national park coverage:

Infographic by Playgroundequipment.com Photo by https://www.playgroundequipment.com/image/data/states-ranked-by-state-national-park-coverage-4_compr

As you can see from the infographic,the top 10 are Alaska, California, Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and Wyoming.

Saddlebrooke Two a retirement community located on the foothills of Santa Catalina mountains in Arizona Photo by Saddlebrooke Two HOA

Arizona has many retirement communities. Retirees often seek out communities with good outdoor space and activities. One of the communities, Saddlebrooke Two is in a top ten state, Arizona. https://saddlebrookecommunity.wordpress.com/ It is known for its abundance of green space and proximity to National Parks, State Parks, It is located immediately adjacent to a National Forest. Just south of the community is Catalina State Park and the famous Tucson Bikeway.

It’s important to note that this ranking is based on the coverage of state and national parks, and does not take into account the number of visitors, popularity, or other public lands. National Forests are another public recreational opportunity often found in the same top ten states. However, it does give an idea of the vastness and diversity of protected natural landscapes in each state.

If you’re planning a trip to one of these states, be sure to visit one