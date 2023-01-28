Outdoors Forges a Connection with Real Estate and Retirees

Community SaddleBrooke

The United States is home to some of the most beautiful and diverse natural landscapes in the world, and many of these are protected and preserved in the country’s state and national parks. Not only important for recreational access, they are also an economic driver for surrounding areas. In this article, we will rank the U.S. states by the coverage of state and national parks within their borders.

  1. Alaska: With over 20 million acres of protected land, Alaska boasts the largest coverage of state and national parks in the country. This includes Denali National Park, home to North America’s highest peak, and the vast Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.
  2. California: With over 15 million acres of protected land, California is home to some of the most iconic national parks in the country, including Yosemite, Joshua Tree, and Redwood National Park. The state also has an extensive state park system that includes coastal parks, mountain ranges, and deserts.
  3. Montana: With over 14 million acres of protected land, Montana is home to Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park, as well as several other national forests and wilderness areas.
  4. Idaho: With over 13 million acres of protected land, Idaho is home to several national forests and wilderness areas, including the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness.
  5. Colorado: With over 10 million acres of protected land, Colorado is home to several national parks, including Rocky Mountain National Park and Mesa Verde National Park, as well as several national forests and wilderness areas.
  6. Oregon: With over 9 million acres of protected land, Oregon is home to several national forests, including the Mt. Hood National Forest and the Willamette National Forest, as well as Crater Lake National Park.
  7. Utah: With over 8 million acres of protected land, Utah is home to five national parks, including Zion and Bryce Canyon, as well as several national monuments and recreation areas.
  8. Arizona: With over 7 million acres of protected land, Arizona is home to several national parks, including the Grand Canyon and Saguaro National Park, as well as several national monuments and wilderness areas.
  9. New Mexico: With over 6 million acres of protected land, New Mexico is home to several national parks, including Carlsbad Caverns and White Sands, as well as several national monuments and wilderness areas.
  10. Wyoming: With over 5 million acres of protected land, Wyoming is home to several national parks, including Yellowstone and Grand Teton, as well as several national forests and wilderness areas.

These states are just the top ten among the 50 United states with the largest coverage of state and national parks, but all states have at least few state and national parks which are worth visiting and preserving the natural beauty of United states.

Here is an infographic that shows the top 10 U.S. states by state and national park coverage:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbXsV_0kUXcWCe00
Infographic by Playgroundequipment.comPhoto byhttps://www.playgroundequipment.com/image/data/states-ranked-by-state-national-park-coverage-4_compr

As you can see from the infographic,the top 10 are Alaska, California, Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and Wyoming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgVn9_0kUXcWCe00
Saddlebrooke Two a retirement community located on the foothills of Santa Catalina mountains in ArizonaPhoto bySaddlebrooke Two HOA

Arizona has many retirement communities. Retirees often seek out communities with good outdoor space and activities. One of the communities, Saddlebrooke Two is in a top ten state, Arizona. https://saddlebrookecommunity.wordpress.com/ It is known for its abundance of green space and proximity to National Parks, State Parks, It is located immediately adjacent to a National Forest. Just south of the community is Catalina State Park and the famous Tucson Bikeway.

It’s important to note that this ranking is based on the coverage of state and national parks, and does not take into account the number of visitors, popularity, or other public lands. National Forests are another public recreational opportunity often found in the same top ten states. However, it does give an idea of the vastness and diversity of protected natural landscapes in each state.

If you’re planning a trip to one of these states, be sure to visit one

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Arizona# Retirement# Parks# Saddlebrooke# Golf

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing information in the northern tucson, southern Pinal County area.

Saddlebrooke, AZ
254 followers

More from Community SaddleBrooke

Saddlebrooke, AZ

The Best Stars align at SaddleBrooke, Arizona

Stargazing is a very popular hobby as Americans explore and expand outdoor activities. But it requires dark skies which may not be possible in many locations. The ability to see the stars has diminished in many areas. Tucson, Arizona was an early adopter of dark sky policies. It is a host to many businesses and agencies that depend on the protection of night skies.

Read full story
3 comments
Saddlebrooke, AZ

Golf sees powerful new partnership forged in Arizona

Saddlebrooke, Arizona has two courses managed by the SaddleBrooke Two community, the MountainView and the Preserve golf courses. The resident association is committing to a multi-million dollar renovation for the Mountainview course, next year. Two renovation elements to reduce turf and a new irrigation system will provide for even more water efficiency. The community already utilizes reclaimed water for much of the irrigation needs at their golf operation. With this new partnership, the community will look at other ways to enhance natural mountain views. Trees, wildlife habitats, nature, and water conservation are keystones in this community.

Read full story
Saddlebrooke, AZ

How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemic

It may have surprised seniors were out shopping for retirement communities during a pandemic. SaddleBrooke Two is a Retirement community located just north of Tucson. It has seen record-breaking sales. Demand coupled with supply issues means that new builds take a little longer. Resales sold quickly before they even hit the market.

Read full story
Saddlebrooke, AZ

Do you know how many caves are in the U.S.?

Arizona has many parks and monuments. Head south from SaddleBrooke, AZ, to visit Kartchner Caverns in Benson, AZ. Making the trip in the summer, when the temperatures are high, is a wise choice. You can enjoy temperatures around 70 degrees while touring the cave features.

Read full story
1 comments

The heat is on, how to get off the island.

What is a community heat island? Higher temperature gradients are most notable in dense urban areas. The loss of vegetation combines with pavement and buildings to increase temperatures. Concrete sidewalks and asphalt absorb heat. According to the EPA, this effect results in average daytime temperatures 1-7 degrees F higher, and nighttime temperatures 2-5 degrees F higher in urban versus natural areas.

Read full story
Arizona State

U.S. water flows like gold to the Saudi desert

Water-intensive crops like cotton appear along the rural highways in the hot Phoenix sun. Water-hungry lawns spring into sight as you enter the more affluent neighborhoods in the valley center. These raise eyebrows and questions as water dwindles and shortages are straining some communities.

Read full story
49 comments
Saddlebrooke, AZ

Is there a Bright Future for Trees In Arizona?

During the middle of a hot spell, the SaddleBrooke, Arizona community entered into a debate regarding proposed landscaping requirements. An existing HOA rule requires either a focal cactus like a Saguaro or an approved desert tree for each front yard.The proposed requirement for new construction is to plant a tree versus a focal cactus. This has sparked a discussion over trees in an upper desert area. Home values remain high in areas with trees. How will any rule change affect home values? Are trees water-efficient?

Read full story
4 comments
Tucson, AZ

Shifting Sands of a Pandemic Opened Up New Activities

Locations, amenities, and the right mix of people provide a winning retirement combination. Retirement is a common goal for everyone. But everyone's retirement is different. Expectations for retirement years are very different from our parents' retirement. Activities for retirement communities are shifting and adjusting to new expectations. Newer and older retirees want a connection with nature. There is a desire for enhanced outdoor activities. These factors are pushing outdoor-friendly locations to new heights on the charts.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Tucson, a quirky, but high culture town

Residents and visitors to the SaddleBrooke Community appreciate Tucson as a nearby quirky town with its the unusual combination of culture and arts. It comprises more than just amazing food. It was the first area in the United States designated as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).The association supports designated cities in becoming hubs of creativity and cultural production.

Read full story
9 comments
Tucson, AZ

Why are there trees here? “Don't you live in a desert?”

Fortunately, the area where we live is not a dusty TV drama. Human transplants from the Northwest, Rocky Mountains, and other locations can thrive and enjoy life at locations in the Northern Tucson foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains. Wildlife and birds soar and thrive in the zones above the desert valleys.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy