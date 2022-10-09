The Best Stars align at SaddleBrooke, Arizona

Stargazing is a very popular hobby as Americans explore and expand outdoor activities. But it requires dark skies which may not be possible in many locations.

The ability to see the stars has diminished in many areas. Tucson, Arizona was an early adopter of dark sky policies. It is a host to many businesses and agencies that depend on the protection of night skies.

The University of Arizona is often at the forefront of telescope development including the James Webb Telescope project. University Professors George and Marcia Reike led a team that built the primary optical sensor for the Webb Telescope and serve as chief scientist for the Near Infrared Camera. 13% of the total telescope observing time is allocated to the University of Arizona by NASA. That is the most of any astronomy center in the world.

The University has been involved with every NASA Apollo mission.

NASA, ESA, N. Smith (University of Arizona, Tucson)

BestLifeonline ranked Tucson in the top ten destinations for Stargazing areas. Their recent article highlighted the top ten.

“While you may be more familiar with Phoenix, (*Tucson) Arizona’s former state capital is a top destination for stargazing in the world. The city’s home to the International Dark-Sky Association and has light pollution restrictions in place across the city. It is not the glow of the nearby Tucson city lights you’ll see at night—it’s the dim glow of Phoenix’s lights located 120 miles away.”

The community of SaddleBrooke Arizona located just north of Tucson values the ability to see the stars and night skies. It adheres to a “night sky” or “dark sky” policy. The guidelines in the community require dark sky-compliant light fixtures and hours.

Stargazing fits right into other nature-centric outdoor community activities. The SaddleBrooke Two community has a very active Astronomy Club which hosts Star Parties, where residents gather to view the stars via shared telescopes.

The Astronomy club is one of over 200 community clubs, many of them educational. It hosts astronomy related lectures for the community at SaddleBrooke Twos's Performing Arts Theater. The local community is lucky to have a 480 seat theater for many activities and live events. The astronomy program features talks by local industry experts, University professors and even the occasional retired astronaut.

in addition to seeing the stars from anywhere in the community, community members and small groups take trips to the nearby Kitt Peak National Observatory, which is a world class star-gazing destination.