Golf sees powerful new partnership forged in Arizona

Saddlebrooke, Arizona has two courses managed by the SaddleBrooke Two community, the MountainView and the Preserve golf courses. The resident association is committing to a multi-million dollar renovation for the Mountainview course, next year. Two renovation elements to reduce turf and a new irrigation system will provide for even more water efficiency. The community already utilizes reclaimed water for much of the irrigation needs at their golf operation. With this new partnership, the community will look at other ways to enhance natural mountain views. Trees, wildlife habitats, nature, and water conservation are keystones in this community.

Recently, the association teamed up with Invited, the World Leader in Private Clubs®. They formed a partnership to operate its two golf courses – The Preserve Country Club and MountainView Golf Club. Through this partnership, Invited will support a number of areas around the operation of both courses, including a $5.6M renovation at the MountainView Golf course set to begin in the coming months.

“With this transition, we are confident that Invited will bring their energy and extensive knowledge of the industry to enhance the golfer experience and help oversee our upcoming renovations.” Said HOA Two Board President Terese Butler. ​ ​ ​

Invited’s golf club management expertise will be deployed across golf operations, course maintenance, construction and conditioning, and marketing, sales, and revenue management, with the ultimate goal of creating a premier golfer experience. The Preserve Country Club and MountainView Golf Club members will gain access to Invited’s nationwide network of more than 400 clubs and alliance properties, while members of other Invited clubs will also be able to visit Tucson and play the two newest courses in the Invited portfolio.

“This is a gorgeous venue settled against the Catalina Mountains that will fit the Invited portfolio perfectly,” said Seth Churi, Senior Vice President of ClubLife Management at Invited. “We look forward to bringing additional support to the club’s golf operations, maintenance, agronomy practices, revenue management, and overall best practices and efficiencies. Additionally, we are excited to bring the Invited network benefits to the members.”

Winding through beautiful local canyons and foothills, the Preserve course provides stunning elevated views that give players a feeling that they are on top of the world. The MountainView course presents an enjoyable challenge to novices and avid golfers with a variety of challenging holes, perfectly manicured fairways, native wildlife, and majestic mountain views.

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for its more than 400,000 members. With approximately 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 29 states, and seven BigShots Golf locations. Invited creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and robust programming.

It’s easy to see why Where To Retire magazine chose SaddleBrooke as one of America’s top 100 best master-planned communities. Within this stunning Sonoran desert setting just 25 miles north of downtown Tucson, Arizona, you’ll find an appealing combination of natural tranquility and vibrant excitement. Saddlebrook TWO is a true Active Lifestyle Community, with an abundance of amenities, events, groups, and traditions to fill every day with joy and inspiration.