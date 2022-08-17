Saddlebrooke, AZ

Golf sees powerful new partnership forged in Arizona

Community SaddleBrooke

Saddlebrooke, Arizona has two courses managed by the SaddleBrooke Two community, the MountainView and the Preserve golf courses. The resident association is committing to a multi-million dollar renovation for the Mountainview course, next year. Two renovation elements to reduce turf and a new irrigation system will provide for even more water efficiency. The community already utilizes reclaimed water for much of the irrigation needs at their golf operation. With this new partnership, the community will look at other ways to enhance natural mountain views. Trees, wildlife habitats, nature, and water conservation are keystones in this community.

Recently, the association teamed up with Invited, the World Leader in Private Clubs®. They formed a partnership to operate its two golf courses – The Preserve Country Club and MountainView Golf Club. Through this partnership, Invited will support a number of areas around the operation of both courses, including a $5.6M renovation at the MountainView Golf course set to begin in the coming months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2KXm_0hKqpSFp00
Saddlebrooke Two HOA Golf

“With this transition, we are confident that Invited will bring their energy and extensive knowledge of the industry to enhance the golfer experience and help oversee our upcoming renovations.” Said HOA Two Board President Terese Butler. ​ ​ ​ 

Invited’s golf club management expertise will be deployed across golf operations, course maintenance, construction and conditioning, and marketing, sales, and revenue management, with the ultimate goal of creating a premier golfer experience. The Preserve Country Club and MountainView Golf Club members will gain access to Invited’s nationwide network of more than 400 clubs and alliance properties, while members of other Invited clubs will also be able to visit Tucson and play the two newest courses in the Invited portfolio. 

“This is a gorgeous venue settled against the Catalina Mountains that will fit the Invited portfolio perfectly,” said Seth Churi, Senior Vice President of ClubLife Management at Invited. “We look forward to bringing additional support to the club’s golf operations, maintenance, agronomy practices, revenue management, and overall best practices and efficiencies. Additionally, we are excited to bring the Invited network benefits to the members.”

Winding through beautiful local canyons and foothills, the Preserve course provides stunning elevated views that give players a feeling that they are on top of the world. The MountainView course presents an enjoyable challenge to novices and avid golfers with a variety of challenging holes, perfectly manicured fairways, native wildlife, and majestic mountain views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VjLn9_0hKqpSFp00
Saddlebrooke TWO HOA golf

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for its more than 400,000 members. With approximately 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 29 states, and seven BigShots Golf locations. Invited creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and robust programming.

It’s easy to see why Where To Retire magazine chose SaddleBrooke as one of America’s top 100 best master-planned communities. Within this stunning Sonoran desert setting just 25 miles north of downtown Tucson, Arizona, you’ll find an appealing combination of natural tranquility and vibrant excitement. Saddlebrook TWO is a true Active Lifestyle Community, with an abundance of amenities, events, groups, and traditions to fill every day with joy and inspiration.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Golf# Arizona# Retirement# Saddlebrooke# ClubCorp

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing information in the northern tucson, southern Pinal County area.

Saddlebrooke, AZ
234 followers

More from Community SaddleBrooke

Saddlebrooke, AZ

How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemic

It may have surprised seniors were out shopping for retirement communities during a pandemic. SaddleBrooke Two is a Retirement community located just north of Tucson. It has seen record-breaking sales. Demand coupled with supply issues means that new builds take a little longer. Resales sold quickly before they even hit the market.

Read full story
Saddlebrooke, AZ

Do you know how many caves are in the U.S.?

Arizona has many parks and monuments. Head south from SaddleBrooke, AZ, to visit Kartchner Caverns in Benson, AZ. Making the trip in the summer, when the temperatures are high, is a wise choice. You can enjoy temperatures around 70 degrees while touring the cave features.

Read full story
1 comments

The heat is on, how to get off the island.

What is a community heat island? Higher temperature gradients are most notable in dense urban areas. The loss of vegetation combines with pavement and buildings to increase temperatures. Concrete sidewalks and asphalt absorb heat. According to the EPA, this effect results in average daytime temperatures 1-7 degrees F higher, and nighttime temperatures 2-5 degrees F higher in urban versus natural areas.

Read full story
Arizona State

U.S. water flows like gold to the Saudi desert

Water-intensive crops like cotton appear along the rural highways in the hot Phoenix sun. Water-hungry lawns spring into sight as you enter the more affluent neighborhoods in the valley center. These raise eyebrows and questions as water dwindles and shortages are straining some communities.

Read full story
49 comments
Arizona State

Is there a Bright Future for Trees In Arizona?

During the middle of a hot spell, the SaddleBrooke, Arizona community entered into a debate regarding proposed landscaping requirements. An existing HOA rule requires either a focal cactus like a Saguaro or an approved desert tree for each front yard.The proposed requirement for new construction is to plant a tree versus a focal cactus. This has sparked a discussion over trees in an upper desert area. Home values remain high in areas with trees. How will any rule change affect home values? Are trees water-efficient?

Read full story
4 comments
Tucson, AZ

Shifting Sands of a Pandemic Opened Up New Activities

Locations, amenities, and the right mix of people provide a winning retirement combination. Retirement is a common goal for everyone. But everyone's retirement is different. Expectations for retirement years are very different from our parents' retirement. Activities for retirement communities are shifting and adjusting to new expectations. Newer and older retirees want a connection with nature. There is a desire for enhanced outdoor activities. These factors are pushing outdoor-friendly locations to new heights on the charts.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Tucson, a quirky, but high culture town

Residents and visitors to the SaddleBrooke Community appreciate Tucson as a nearby quirky town with its the unusual combination of culture and arts. It comprises more than just amazing food. It was the first area in the United States designated as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).The association supports designated cities in becoming hubs of creativity and cultural production.

Read full story
9 comments
Tucson, AZ

Why are there trees here? “Don't you live in a desert?”

Fortunately, the area where we live is not a dusty TV drama. Human transplants from the Northwest, Rocky Mountains, and other locations can thrive and enjoy life at locations in the Northern Tucson foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains. Wildlife and birds soar and thrive in the zones above the desert valleys.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy