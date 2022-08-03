Saddlebrooke, AZ

How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemic

It may have surprised seniors were out shopping for retirement communities during a pandemic.

SaddleBrooke Two is a Retirement community located just north of Tucson. It has seen record-breaking sales. Demand coupled with supply issues means that new builds take a little longer. Resales sold quickly before they even hit the market.

What factors continue to drive the demand for medium and resort living communities like SaddleBrooke Two?

Retirement communities have focused on two buying factors, activities, and wellness. Retirees were looking for locations that provide a hedge against forced isolation while providing enhanced safety protocols for socialization.

Community support at the height of the pandemic was tremendous at SaddleBrooke. The local In-community pharmacy teamed up with the Senior Village at Saddlebrooke. Working in advance, the area was approved by the State as a distribution point. The community was able to provide vaccinations to staff and residents. Drive-thru clinics for golf carts mobilized the community to a quicker vaccination rate. This reduced the spread of the virus in the community. Two hundred volunteers organized the COVID-19 vaccination blitz of over 6,000 residents right in the community.

The community has several restaurants managed by the homeowners association. Patio spaces were available for outdoor socialization and dining. Chefs prepared to-go options which were added to the menus.

Buildings in SaddleBrooke Two including, Restaurants, fitness centers, ballrooms, meeting rooms, and the unique 480-seat performing arts theater were all outfitted with an Ultra-Violet Light Sanitization system. This HVAC system is an effective means of reducing airborne bacteria and viruses in buildings. It is a system that has been used in hospitals for over 100 years.

This investment toward health and wellness was an investment for the situation. But it also was one to meet the future wellness demands of its prospective residents.

While much of the world was gripped tight by isolation factors, the community was able to modify many activities for residents. Golf, tennis, pickleball, and other outdoor activities are always popular. By quickly adjusting protocols, residents could maintain many activities. Although nothing was easy, during the height of the pandemic, community concerts and neighborhood cul de sac parties allowed residents the ability to socialize and forge on with life. Fortunately, the area benefits from weather that allows for outside activities. Homes and amenity centers have great outdoor covered patios and courtyards.

Communities that succeed have scenic locations in proximity to activities inside and outside the community. They can not rest on their laurels. Communities must provide updated spaces with a wide variety of amenities. There is a demand for health, wellness, and an active lifestyle. Newer residents want a connection to nature along with top-class amenities.

One of the newest additions to the staff includes an executive chef who worked and trained at two of the top national spas. Before joining the SaddleBrooke Two team, Louis Ortiz spent the first 8 years of his culinary career at Canyon Ranch, learning how to prepare different types of healthy cuisine. He then moved to the Miraval resort and spa and continued to grow his knowledge of healthy fine dining. During their time at Miraval, he also led classes pairing spirits with unique dishes.

Good designs, investments in facilities, staff, and a winning location can help any community to be the best retirement location.

