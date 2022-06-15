Is there a Bright Future for Trees In Arizona?

Community SaddleBrooke

During the middle of a hot spell, the SaddleBrooke, Arizona community entered into a debate regarding proposed landscaping requirements. An existing HOA rule requires either a focal cactus like a Saguaro or an approved desert tree for each front yard.The proposed requirement for new construction is to plant a tree versus a focal cactus. This has sparked a discussion over trees in an upper desert area. Home values remain high in areas with trees. How will any rule change affect home values? Are trees water-efficient?

Higher temperatures are often found in urbanized areas that are devoid of trees. Green spaces and trees have been neglected as a way to cool areas. Saddlebrooke is located in the foothills and has been known for its abundance of trees and vegetation. It has expansive open spaces and larger lots than many adult communities in Arizona.

There can be an assumption that it is not water efficient or “green” to require trees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BoGbR_0gAHt1Yr00
Saddlebrookecommunity.wordpress.com sbhoa2

Arizona cities, towns, and counties are all educating the public that the right trees can be extremely beneficial for heat and water management. Phoenix.gov has a wonderful infographic. It highlights key benefits and can help to dispel myths about the right water-efficient trees in the desert.

- Trees provide significant stormwater retention by absorbing rainfall and increasing the ability of soil to store water. Large trees (~37 ft. crown spread) intercept over 2,000 gallons of rainfall annually.

- Healthy trees can increase surrounding property values by 2-10%. Homes and apartments located near a park have even higher values.

- Large scale vegetated areas can be as much as 9°F cooler than non-green city centers.

- Various functions of trees, such as their evaporative cooling effect, help to reduce urban heat island (UHI) effect and heat stress-related illness and fatalities.

- Trees help to cool down buildings reducing the need for air conditioning, which then decreases energy consumption.

- Trees improve air quality by intercepting particulate matter (PM10) and absorbing pollutants. They also help reduce atmospheric CO2 levels by capturing and storing it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjONi_0gAHt1Yr00
Phoenix.gov

Nearby Pima County also maintains an educational program. The program lists similar and a few additional benefits for shade trees.

https://localyardandgarden.com/benefits-of-trees-desert-tucson

Trees significantly increase home values and improve quality of life. Fortunately, the right tree requires little watering once it is established. What is an individual's responsibility toward a common community goal? What responsibility do developers hold for increasing green space?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Saddlebrooke# Climate# Arizona# News# Water

Comments / 3

Published by

Sharing information in the northern tucson, southern Pinal County area.

Saddlebrooke, AZ
66 followers

More from Community SaddleBrooke

Tucson, AZ

Shifting Sands of a Pandemic Opened Up New Activities

Locations, amenities, and the right mix of people provide a winning retirement combination. Retirement is a common goal for everyone. But everyone's retirement is different. Expectations for retirement years are very different from our parents' retirement. Activities for retirement communities are shifting and adjusting to new expectations. Newer and older retirees want a connection with nature. There is a desire for enhanced outdoor activities. These factors are pushing outdoor-friendly locations to new heights on the charts.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Tucson, a quirky, but high culture town

Residents and visitors to the SaddleBrooke Community appreciate Tucson as a nearby quirky town with its the unusual combination of culture and arts. It comprises more than just amazing food. It was the first area in the United States designated as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).The association supports designated cities in becoming hubs of creativity and cultural production.

Read full story
9 comments
Tucson, AZ

Why are there trees here? “Don't you live in a desert?”

Fortunately, the area where we live is not a dusty TV drama. Human transplants from the Northwest, Rocky Mountains, and other locations can thrive and enjoy life at locations in the Northern Tucson foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains. Wildlife and birds soar and thrive in the zones above the desert valleys.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy