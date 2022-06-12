Tucson, a quirky, but high culture town

Residents and visitors to the SaddleBrooke Community appreciate Tucson as a nearby quirky town with its the unusual combination of culture and arts. It comprises more than just amazing food. It was the first area in the United States designated as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).The association supports designated cities in becoming hubs of creativity and cultural production.

The metro area benefits from a number of renowned botanical gardens and Performing Arts Centers. The 480-seat DesertView Theater located in the Northern Metro area is one of the largest venues for lectures, performance arts, symphonies, and live concerts. Other centers are located near the University and downtown area. The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall is the hosts a series of live performances by regional and national Symphony and Ballet companies.

All of these more traditional arts and cultural activities combine with a city known for street food and art. Regional food festivals, street vendors, craft brew festivals, street fairs, and national ranked chefs are located in the Tucson metropolitan area. A noted Tucson Chef, Maria Mazon was a top finalist on last year's, 2021 Top Chef television show. This year Tucson, Arizona was the filming site for the final episodes of the 2022 Top Chef series. El Charo restaurant was selected for the filming site because of its history as the oldest family-run Mexican restaurant in the United States.

Street art is highlighted by over 100 large-scale, professional MURALS. These grace many buildings in the Tucson area.

These massive and colorful murals can be found in warehouses, offices, schools, and other locations. Tucson is becoming known as a city of artists, food, and culture.

Examples of murals are headlined on special guided trips and outings. These tours often provide an opportunity to stop and enjoy some of the great restaurants and food trucks in the area, while appreciating the handcrafted arts.Tucson is known as the town of arts and murals. The subject matter for the murals are a wide range of themes with bicycles, natural landscapes, heritage, mountains, and western art.