Tucson, AZ

Tucson, a quirky, but high culture town

Community SaddleBrooke

Residents and visitors to the SaddleBrooke Community appreciate Tucson as a nearby quirky town with its the unusual combination of culture and arts. It comprises more than just amazing food. It was the first area in the United States designated as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).The association supports designated cities in becoming hubs of creativity and cultural production.

The metro area benefits from a number of renowned botanical gardens and Performing Arts Centers. The 480-seat DesertView Theater located in the Northern Metro area is one of the largest venues for lectures, performance arts, symphonies, and live concerts. Other centers are located near the University and downtown area. The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall is the hosts a series of live performances by regional and national Symphony and Ballet companies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b7oBN_0g8W55Mc00
DesertView Performing Arts CenterSaddleBrookecommunity.wordpress.com

All of these more traditional arts and cultural activities combine with a city known for street food and art. Regional food festivals, street vendors, craft brew festivals, street fairs, and national ranked chefs are located in the Tucson metropolitan area. A noted Tucson Chef, Maria Mazon was a top finalist on last year's, 2021 Top Chef television show. This year Tucson, Arizona was the filming site for the final episodes of the 2022 Top Chef series. El Charo restaurant was selected for the filming site because of its history as the oldest family-run Mexican restaurant in the United States.

Street art is highlighted by over 100 large-scale, professional MURALS. These grace many buildings in the Tucson area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUQ2j_0g8W55Mc00
Kgun-muralist Joe Pagac

These massive and colorful murals can be found in warehouses, offices, schools, and other locations. Tucson is becoming known as a city of artists, food, and culture.

Examples of murals are headlined on special guided trips and outings. These tours often provide an opportunity to stop and enjoy some of the great restaurants and food trucks in the area, while appreciating the handcrafted arts.Tucson is known as the town of arts and murals. The subject matter for the murals are a wide range of themes with bicycles, natural landscapes, heritage, mountains, and western art.

The city of Tucson Cultural and Mural program includes an interactive map and list for some of the mural locations at https://www.tucsonaz.gov/muralmap/#list

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Arizona# Tucson# SaddleBrooke# Culture# Food

Comments / 9

Published by

Sharing information in the northern tucson, southern Pinal County area.

Saddlebrooke, AZ
57 followers

More from Community SaddleBrooke

Arizona State

Is there a Bright Future for Trees In Arizona?

During the middle of a hot spell, the SaddleBrooke, Arizona community entered into a debate regarding proposed landscaping requirements. An existing HOA rule requires either a focal cactus like a Saguaro or an approved desert tree for each front yard.The proposed requirement for new construction is to plant a tree versus a focal cactus. This has sparked a discussion over trees in an upper desert area. Home values remain high in areas with trees. How will any rule change affect home values? Are trees water-efficient?

Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

Shifting Sands of a Pandemic Opened Up New Activities

Locations, amenities, and the right mix of people provide a winning retirement combination. Retirement is a common goal for everyone. But everyone's retirement is different. Expectations for retirement years are very different from our parents' retirement. Activities for retirement communities are shifting and adjusting to new expectations. Newer and older retirees want a connection with nature. There is a desire for enhanced outdoor activities. These factors are pushing outdoor-friendly locations to new heights on the charts.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Why are there trees here? “Don't you live in a desert?”

Fortunately, the area where we live is not a dusty TV drama. Human transplants from the Northwest, Rocky Mountains, and other locations can thrive and enjoy life at locations in the Northern Tucson foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains. Wildlife and birds soar and thrive in the zones above the desert valleys.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy