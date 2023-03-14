Tensions Rise as Russian Fighter Jet Downs US Drone in International Waters

Commify

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QKScm_0lIymQfO00
Photo byBO AMSTRUP/Getty images

A US drone was shot down by a Russian fighter jet after the two collided during a routine operation over the Black Sea on Tuesday. The US military drone was flying in international airspace over international waters when it was struck by a Russian Su-27 fighter plane, one of two flying in tandem. The incident has caused outrage in Washington and increased tensions between the two nations.

The US drone, an MQ-9 Reaper, was conducting a routine mission when it was intercepted and hit by the Russian fighter jet. The US Department of Defense confirmed that the drone's propeller was damaged in the collision, forcing the unmanned aerial vehicle to ditch in the Black Sea, west of Crimea.

In a statement released by the US European Command and the US Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA), the US military accused the Russian military of "a pattern of dangerous actions" in international airspace. The statement said that the Russian Su-27 dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 several times before the collision, adding that this incident demonstrated a lack of competence as well as being unsafe and unprofessional.

General James B. Hecker, the commander of USAFE-AFAFRICA, said the incident nearly caused both aircraft to crash. He called on the Russian military to conduct themselves professionally and safely while flying in international airspace.

White House National Security Council Director of Strategic Communications, John Kirby, said that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the matter. Kirby also admitted that Russian intercepts of US aircraft were not uncommon but said this particular incident was noteworthy due to how unsafe and unprofessional it was.

Kirby said that the U.S. drone "was operating in international airspace over international waters and posed a threat to nobody."

The downing of the US drone comes amid increasing tensions between the US and Russia over Ukraine. Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian government forces in the Donbass region since 2014. The conflict has claimed over 13,000 lives and has led to the annexation of Crimea by Russia.

The US and its NATO allies have been providing military assistance to Ukraine, which has angered the Russian government. In recent weeks, there have been reports of Russian troop build-up along the Ukrainian border, raising concerns of a new conflict in the region.

The US has condemned the troop build-up and has vowed to support Ukraine's territorial integrity. The downing of the US drone is likely to further strain relations between the two nations.

The incident also raises questions about the safety of drone operations in contested airspace. The US military relies heavily on unmanned aerial vehicles to conduct surveillance and carry out airstrikes in areas where it is difficult or dangerous to send manned aircraft.

The US military has not said whether it plans to retaliate against the Russian military for downing the drone. However, the incident is likely to lead to increased US military presence in the Black Sea region and could lead to more confrontations between US and Russian forces.

The US military has also been stepping up its efforts to counter Russian and Chinese military threats in the region. The US Navy has been conducting joint military exercises with NATO allies in the Black Sea and has increased its patrols in the region.

The Russian military has not yet commented on the incident. However, Russian officials have previously accused the US of conducting illegal surveillance activities in the region.

The downing of the US drone is likely to be discussed at the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels. The summit is expected to focus on issues such as the situation in Ukraine, Russian aggression, and the alliance's relationship with China.

In conclusion, the downing of the US drone by a Russian fighter jet in the Black Sea is a significant event that has raised tensions between the two nations. The incident highlights the risks of operating unmanned aerial vehicles in contested areas and the dangers of aggressive and unprofessional behavior by military pilots. While the US and Russia have had numerous aerial encounters in the past, the latest incident is particularly concerning given the current geopolitical climate and the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Syria. It remains to be seen how the Biden administration will respond to this incident and whether it will result in any changes to US military operations in the region.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# US drone# Russian fighter jet# Black Sea# International airspace# Geopolitics

Comments / 0

Published by

Experienced news writer with a degree in journalism and a passion for storytelling. Committed to delivering accurate and timely local news to inform and engage the community

Los Angeles, CA
128 followers

More from Commify

Innovative Carbon Capture Pipeline Project Divides Midwest

In the heartland of America, a different kind of pipeline project is causing political turbulence. It's not the Keystone XL or the Dakota Access pipeline, but rather a network of underground pipes that would transport carbon dioxide from industrial facilities in the Midwest to underground storage sites.

Read full story

Retired Prosecutor's Inspiring Mission to Shed Light on the Unsung Heroes of Justice System

In the world of law and order, prosecutors are known for their dedication to justice and for their tireless pursuit of bringing criminals to justice. But what happens when a retired prosecutor's quest for recognition becomes his life's mission? Meet John Stevens, a retired prosecutor, who is on a mission to gain recognition for the work he has done throughout his career.

Read full story

Former Political Operative Reveals Shocking Secret: Sabotaging Carter's Re-Election in 1980

Washington D.C. - A former political operative has come forward to reveal a shocking secret that has remained hidden for over four decades - his role in sabotaging Jimmy Carter's 1980 re-election campaign. The revelation is sending shockwaves throughout Washington D.C. and the political world.

Read full story
Newtown, CT

Sandy Hook Families Fight Back Against Alex Jones' Bankruptcy Scheme to Evade Justice

In 2012, the small town of Newtown, Connecticut was rocked by a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 20 children and six adults were tragically killed. The families of the victims have been fighting for justice and accountability ever since, but their fight has been complicated by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and the bankruptcy system itself.

Read full story

World Bank Takes Bold Steps to Tackle Climate Change and Promote Sustainable Development

In the face of the growing threat of climate change, the World Bank has become a crucial player in efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of a changing climate. Today, the bank faces a critical moment in its history, as it seeks to take bold steps to meet the needs of a changing climate while continuing to support economic development in the world's poorest countries.

Read full story

Global Efforts to Combat Climate Change: From Net-Zero Pledges to Sustainable Investments

A group of climate activists and experts have called on the World Bank and other multilateral lending institutions to raise and leverage large amounts of capital to help countries adapt to and mitigate climate change. It is seen as one of the biggest injustices of the current era that countries contributing negligible amounts of global carbon emissions are now experiencing the most devastating impacts of climate change. For instance, last year Pakistan had a third of its territory under water in floods, while parts of Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia experienced the worst drought in 70 years. Small island developing countries, such as Papua New Guinea, stand to lose the most when sea levels rise despite their tiny carbon footprints.

Read full story

From Tech Startups to Big Banks: Lessons Learned from Recent Financial Scandals

Silicon Valley Bank’s recent collapse has brought the financial industry's vulnerabilities into the spotlight. According to financial journalist Matt Klein, it was not just a bank run by idiots, but rather a bank run by a group of people that made a series of wrong decisions. The reasons behind the bank's collapse, however, were not limited to the mistakes of a few individuals. Instead, it is an accumulation of events that include failed regulations, a failure to hedge against the risk of interest rates rising, and the dangers of viral finance, among other factors.

Read full story
California State

California Launches Bold Plan to Transform San Quentin Prison into State-of-the-Art Rehabilitation Center

Governor Gavin Newsom of California has announced plans to convert San Quentin State Prison into a rehabilitation center. Once a maximum-security prison housing some of California's most infamous prisoners, the new center will focus on providing education, training, and rehabilitation for less dangerous inmates. The change is part of Governor Newsom's push to transform California's sprawling prison system, which went under federal receivership in 2005 due to cruel and unusual punishment and overcrowding. While full details of the plan have not been released, officials say it will focus on "breaking cycles of crime" through education and rehabilitation. Governor Newsom cites Norway's approach to incarceration as inspiration, as the Scandinavian country focuses on preparing people to return to society. Maximum-security Norwegian prisons offer cells that look more like dorm rooms and prisoners have access to activities like basketball and kitchen facilities. The nation has a low recidivism rate, and Governor Newsom aims to achieve similar results with California's new center.

Read full story
1 comments
Alaska State

Haaland Faces Criticism for Controversial Decision on Willow Project, Impacting Wildlife and Economy

On 15th March 2023, the Biden administration approved ConocoPhillips' $8 billion Willow drilling project in Alaska, a project that environmental groups have dubbed a "carbon bomb" that would hurt the fight against climate change.

Read full story
Delaware State

Hunter Biden Files Countersuit Against Computer Repairman Over Laptop Privacy Violations

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, has filed a countersuit against John Paul Mac Isaac, a computer repairman who claimed to have distributed the contents of a laptop left by Biden at his Delaware shop. The lawsuit, filed on Friday in federal court, accuses Mac Isaac of violating Hunter Biden's privacy by viewing and sharing the contents of his laptop with others, including members of his family and an attorney for Rudy Giuliani, in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.

Read full story

YouTube Lifts Restrictions on Trump's Channel, Allowing New Content for 2024 Election Bid

In a significant development, YouTube announced on Friday that it was lifting restrictions on former President Donald Trump's YouTube channel that will allow him to post new content as he makes his bid for reelection to the White House in 2024. The lifting of the restrictions comes over two years after they were imposed in response to the January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, which took place after Trump repeatedly made false claims about voter fraud related to his loss in the presidential election.

Read full story

Republicans Push Biden on Social Security Amidst Debate Over Proposed Tax Hike and Medicare Expansion

Some Republicans are trying to shift the narrative around Social Security by dialing up pressure on President Biden to address the program's insolvency threat. While Democrats have been accusing Republicans for months of wanting to cut Social Security, some GOP members are hitting back and trying to put the onus back on Biden. The dynamic was evident in two hearings this week where Republicans criticized White House officials and keyed in on the absence of a plan to shore up Social Security in the 2024 budget proposal the president released last week.

Read full story
Stanford, CA

Free Speech or Cancel Culture? The Controversial Incident at Stanford Sparks Debates on University Responsibilities

Stanford University has issued an apology to Judge Kyle Duncan, a Trump-appointed federal judge, after he was heckled during a speech on March 9. The video of the incident, which was exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital, shows the associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion at the law school, Tirien Steinbach, appearing to smirk as she watched the protesters shout at Judge Duncan. The judge was invited to speak at Stanford by the Federalist Society, but was met with demonstrators holding signs and shouting at him.

Read full story

Biden Administration's Appliance Regulations Under Fire: Will They Increase Costs and Compromise Quality?

Experts and manufacturers are expressing concern that the Biden administration's aggressive regulatory regime will lead to more expensive household appliances that are less effective than current models. According to Ben Lieberman, a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the regulations impacting everything from water heaters and furnaces to clothes washers and dishwashers could ultimately be counterproductive, compromising product quality and increasing prices.

Read full story

Oversight Committee Unearths Startling Information on Data Breach: National Security at Risk

Newly obtained financial records have revealed that members of the Biden family received more than $1 million in payments from accounts associated with Hunter Biden's business associate Rob Walker and their Chinese business ventures in 2017. The subpoenaed documents, obtained by the House Oversight Committee, showed that "at least three family members" received lucrative payments from a bank account belonging to Walker, who worked with Hunter Biden, President Biden's brother Jim, and their business associate James Gilliar in a joint-venture called Sinohawk Holdings. The venture was meant to be a partnership with Chinese energy firm CEFC.

Read full story

Twitter Reacts to President Biden's High School Epiphany on Gay Marriage

President Joe Biden is facing backlash on Twitter after sharing a personal story about his "epiphany" on same-sex marriage during an interview with Kal Penn on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show."

Read full story
Alaska State

Biden administration approves controversial Alaska oil drilling project despite internal disagreement

After months of intense disagreements and political wrangling, the Biden administration has given the green light to a massive oil drilling project in Alaska. The Willow Project, developed by ConocoPhillips, is forecasted to produce up to 614 million barrels of crude oil over its 30-year lifespan, providing a much-needed boost to Alaska's economy and U.S. energy security. However, the approval process has faced stiff opposition from officials within the administration who are not viewing this as good news.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Former Vice President Mike Pence Under Fire for Joke about Transportation Secretary Buttigieg at Gridiron Dinner

Former Vice President Mike Pence is under fire for a joke he made about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at the annual Gridiron Dinner in Washington, D.C. Over the weekend, Pence joked that Buttigieg, who is gay, "took maternity leave" after he and his husband adopted twins in 2021.

Read full story
1 comments
Alaska State

Democrats criticize Biden's approval of massive Alaska oil drilling project as contradictory to climate agenda

President Joe Biden's decision to approve the Willow Project, a massive oil drilling project forecasted to produce up to 614 million barrels of crude oil over its 30-year lifespan, has drawn heavy criticism from top Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Read full story
28 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy