Tensions Rise as Russian Fighter Jet Downs US Drone in International Waters

Photo by BO AMSTRUP/Getty images

A US drone was shot down by a Russian fighter jet after the two collided during a routine operation over the Black Sea on Tuesday. The US military drone was flying in international airspace over international waters when it was struck by a Russian Su-27 fighter plane, one of two flying in tandem. The incident has caused outrage in Washington and increased tensions between the two nations.



The US drone, an MQ-9 Reaper, was conducting a routine mission when it was intercepted and hit by the Russian fighter jet. The US Department of Defense confirmed that the drone's propeller was damaged in the collision, forcing the unmanned aerial vehicle to ditch in the Black Sea, west of Crimea.



In a statement released by the US European Command and the US Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA), the US military accused the Russian military of "a pattern of dangerous actions" in international airspace. The statement said that the Russian Su-27 dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 several times before the collision, adding that this incident demonstrated a lack of competence as well as being unsafe and unprofessional.



General James B. Hecker, the commander of USAFE-AFAFRICA, said the incident nearly caused both aircraft to crash. He called on the Russian military to conduct themselves professionally and safely while flying in international airspace.



White House National Security Council Director of Strategic Communications, John Kirby, said that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the matter. Kirby also admitted that Russian intercepts of US aircraft were not uncommon but said this particular incident was noteworthy due to how unsafe and unprofessional it was.



Kirby said that the U.S. drone "was operating in international airspace over international waters and posed a threat to nobody."



The downing of the US drone comes amid increasing tensions between the US and Russia over Ukraine. Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian government forces in the Donbass region since 2014. The conflict has claimed over 13,000 lives and has led to the annexation of Crimea by Russia.



The US and its NATO allies have been providing military assistance to Ukraine, which has angered the Russian government. In recent weeks, there have been reports of Russian troop build-up along the Ukrainian border, raising concerns of a new conflict in the region.



The US has condemned the troop build-up and has vowed to support Ukraine's territorial integrity. The downing of the US drone is likely to further strain relations between the two nations.



The incident also raises questions about the safety of drone operations in contested airspace. The US military relies heavily on unmanned aerial vehicles to conduct surveillance and carry out airstrikes in areas where it is difficult or dangerous to send manned aircraft.



The US military has not said whether it plans to retaliate against the Russian military for downing the drone. However, the incident is likely to lead to increased US military presence in the Black Sea region and could lead to more confrontations between US and Russian forces.



The US military has also been stepping up its efforts to counter Russian and Chinese military threats in the region. The US Navy has been conducting joint military exercises with NATO allies in the Black Sea and has increased its patrols in the region.



The Russian military has not yet commented on the incident. However, Russian officials have previously accused the US of conducting illegal surveillance activities in the region.



The downing of the US drone is likely to be discussed at the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels. The summit is expected to focus on issues such as the situation in Ukraine, Russian aggression, and the alliance's relationship with China.



In conclusion, the downing of the US drone by a Russian fighter jet in the Black Sea is a significant event that has raised tensions between the two nations. The incident highlights the risks of operating unmanned aerial vehicles in contested areas and the dangers of aggressive and unprofessional behavior by military pilots. While the US and Russia have had numerous aerial encounters in the past, the latest incident is particularly concerning given the current geopolitical climate and the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Syria. It remains to be seen how the Biden administration will respond to this incident and whether it will result in any changes to US military operations in the region.

