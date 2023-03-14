Biden administration approves controversial Alaska oil drilling project despite internal disagreement

Photo by FOCKE STRANGMANN/Getty images

After months of intense disagreements and political wrangling, the Biden administration has given the green light to a massive oil drilling project in Alaska. The Willow Project, developed by ConocoPhillips, is forecasted to produce up to 614 million barrels of crude oil over its 30-year lifespan, providing a much-needed boost to Alaska's economy and U.S. energy security. However, the approval process has faced stiff opposition from officials within the administration who are not viewing this as good news.



Alaska Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, who advocated for the project, said that there were people within the administration who were working to actively kill the project. "I don't think you have to name names. Let's just put out there that this administration has made no secret of the fact that they want to move beyond oil," Murkowski said during a call with reporters on Monday.



The Willow Project had near unanimous support throughout Alaska, with Alaskan Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola also urging the administration to approve the project. However, environmentalists are outraged, calling the project a "carbon bomb" and expressing their concerns about the impact it could have on the environment.



Despite the opposition, President Joe Biden and senior White House advisers made the call to approve the project, leading to a major victory for its proponents. The Department of Interior approved three of the five proposed drilling sites on Monday, in a decision that caused consternation among environmentalists.



Interior Secretary Deb Haaland did not provide a statement in the public announcement, leading some to speculate that she may have been opposed to the project. Sullivan said that he knew "for a fact" that the decision to approve Willow was leaked late last week in a last-ditch effort to change Biden's mind by those in the administration opposed to the project. Bloomberg first reported Friday evening that senior administration officials had signed off on the project.



The report was quickly followed by a statement from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that a decision had not been made and that "anyone who says there has been a final decision is wrong." However, the approval process had already been set in motion, with the Department of Interior publishing its decision on Monday morning.



Murkowski said that she realized some time ago that this was going to be a decision that was ultimately made at the White House level, not only by senior leaders but actually with the president's direct involvement himself. "The president had clearly been apprised of Willow and what Willow was," she said.



Sullivan added that "Secretary Haaland has not been actively engaged, in my view, at all on this. And that may have been from the fact that she, as a congresswoman, was vocally against Willow. So, it probably wouldn't have been objective to have her be the decision maker. It was clearly at the presidential level."



The approval of the Willow Project is a significant win for the oil industry, which has faced increasing scrutiny and opposition from environmentalists in recent years. The project is expected to create jobs and boost Alaska's economy, providing a welcome relief to a state that has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, the approval has also sparked outrage from environmentalists, who are concerned about the impact that the project could have on the environment. They argue that the project will contribute to global warming and undermine efforts to combat climate change.



The approval of the Willow Project is a reminder of the ongoing debate about the role of oil in the U.S. economy and the need to balance economic growth with environmental concerns. The decision is likely to be closely watched by both industry leaders and environmentalists, as they continue to advocate for their respective positions on this important issue.