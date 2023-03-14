Illinois Mandates Paid Time Off for Any Reason Starting in 2024

Photo by Bloomberg/Getty images

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a law on Monday that requires employers to offer paid time off to their workers, regardless of the reason for their absence. Illinois is now one of three states in the US to mandate earned paid time off, alongside Maine and Nevada. However, Illinois’ law goes further than those states as it is not limited by the size of the business. Other states that require paid sick leave only permit workers to use it for health-related reasons.



Starting on January 1, 2024, Illinois employers must offer workers paid time off based on hours worked. Workers will accrue one hour of paid leave for every 40 hours worked, up to a total of 40 hours. Employers can offer more time off than the minimum required by the law. Seasonal workers, as well as federal employees and college students who work non-full-time, temporary jobs for their university, will be exempt. Employees can begin using their paid time off once they have worked for 90 days.



The Illinois bill's supporters argue that paid leave is crucial to ensure that workers, particularly low-income workers, can take time off when necessary without fear of retaliation from their employer. Critics of the law say it will overburden small businesses that are already struggling to survive amid the post-pandemic era, characterized by high inflation rates. Chris Davis, the Illinois state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, believes business owners should work with their employees individually to meet their needs, rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all solution.



Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth, a Peoria Democrat and the bill's sponsor, said the law was the outcome of years of negotiations with both business and labor groups. She emphasized the importance of the legislation to all workers, noting that they all deserve the ability to take time off, whether to deal with a family member's illness or to care for their own mental health.



Governor Pritzker, who signed the bill in downtown Chicago, said, "Too many people can't afford to miss even a day's pay... together we continue to build a state that truly serves as a beacon for families, and businesses, and good paying jobs." Pritzker is optimistic that the new law will help make Illinois a more worker-friendly state.



Cook County and Chicago already have ordinances that require employers to offer paid sick leave to workers since July 2017. Those workers will continue to be covered by those existing laws instead of the new state law. Any new local laws that go into effect after the state law takes effect must provide benefits that are equal to or greater than those in the state law.



Molly Weston Williamson, a paid leave expert at the Center for American Progress, commended the law, saying it "creates a strong foundation for employers to build from while generating a healthier, more productive workforce." She added, however, that US paid leave laws still lag behind those of other countries. In the US, federal law does not guarantee anyone the right to a single paid day off work, not even when they're sick or have a family emergency.



Joan Van, a single mother of three who works as a server at an international hotel chain, currently has no paid time off. However, she expressed her excitement at the prospect of having five days off next year. She believes the new law will benefit many mothers, especially single mothers. Van, who is also a Belleville parent leader with Community Organizing and Family Issues, believes that the law will bring significant relief to many families.

In conclusion, Illinois’s new law mandating paid time off for any reason is poised to benefit the state's workforce significantly. The law, which will take effect on January 1, 2024, will allow employees to take time off for any reason without fear of losing their jobs or pay. By allowing workers to take time off for mental health, family care, or any other personal need, the law promotes a healthier, more productive workforce. Although the law has faced criticism from some who fear it will harm small businesses, supporters say that it will ultimately lead to happier, more loyal employees and a more robust economy. With Illinois joining Maine and Nevada in mandating earned paid time off, the state is taking a significant step forward in promoting worker rights and ensuring that all employees have the opportunity to take time off when they need it most.

