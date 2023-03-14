The NCAA's Trans-Inclusive Agenda: Discriminating Against Female Athletes in College Sports

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty images

College sports generate a lot of money, with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) making over $1.14 billion in 2021, with March Madness being the biggest contributor, especially from broadcast rights. However, there is growing concern about discrimination against female athletes in favor of male counterparts, driven by identity politics and supported by campus administrators and athletic departments.



Last year, Lia Thomas, a 6’1" trans-identifying male swimmer, won a national title in women's swimming, sparking outrage across the sporting world. However, the NCAA has not done anything to address this issue or provide accountability.



Instead, the NCAA has doubled down on its "transgender inclusive" agenda, issuing new guidelines that force this agenda on all member schools, denying female athletes safety, privacy, and equal protection. These guidelines promote corporate training that denies basic facts about human biology and physiology, continuing to ignore the impact of trans policies on the mental and emotional health of female athletes.



Female athletes are being forced to dress in front of males in locker rooms, violating Title IX and causing sexual and emotional abuse. The NCAA's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Review Framework imposes an ideological agenda through college athletic programs, reclassifying sex under Title IX as a matter of identity, not biological reality.



Coaches are focused on winning, and recruiting biological men in women's sports would be advantageous under the new framework. Elite female college athletes, who have trained their whole lives, are watching their trophies and scholarships being taken away by males identifying as women.



Concerned Women for America has filed a civil rights complaint against the University of Pennsylvania, joined by the Independent Council on Women's Sports, female athletes, and other women's rights groups, petitioning the NCAA to stop discriminating against women. Outgoing NCAA President Mark Emmert and NCAA Board of Governors' Chair Linda Livingstone, the President of Baylor University, are facing criticism for adopting the company line and refusing to meet with women's organizations and female athletes.



University of Kentucky champion swimmer Riley Gaines, who was told that she couldn't stand on the winner's podium last year because Lia Thomas had to hold the trophy and appear in the pictures, encountered Mark Emmert after the rally. As she recounts the scene, Emmert claimed he agreed with them about women facing inequity in their own sports.



The NCAA is accused of pushing an agenda that strips sex from its policies and promotes gender-bending pronoun use, causing more than institutional elitism, but proof that its current leadership has no intention of loosening its grip on a trans-inclusive agenda that sidelines college women from sports and forces female athletes to lose their rights and dignity at the field house door.



After years of pushing this destructive and malicious trans-inclusive agenda, it's time for incoming NCAA President Charlie Baker, the former Republican Governor of Massachusetts, to lead change by recognizing the dignity of women, particularly female athletes. Without courageous leaders standing up for female athletes, the trend of recruiting males identifying as women in women's sports will continue, causing more outrage and discrimination.