Senator John Kennedy Criticizes President Biden's $7 Trillion Budget Proposal for Fiscal Year 2024

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty images

Senator John Kennedy, Republican from Louisiana, criticized President Biden's proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 on Sunday, saying it belonged in the "shredder" rather than burdening American taxpayers.



In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," Kennedy expressed shock at the budget's numbers, saying they were "extraordinary" and "took his breath away." The budget, totaling $6.9 trillion, includes $4.7 trillion in new taxes that would affect everyone over the next decade, as well as $18 trillion in new debt and a cut to defense spending.



Kennedy warned that the budget proposal would have severe consequences, with the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget projecting that it would result in almost $5 trillion in tax hikes on corporations and wealthy Americans, leading to increased costs for everyone.



According to the committee's analysis, the budget would also cause the country's debt to rise from 98% of GDP at the end of 2023 to 106% by 2027 and then 110% by 2033. Nominal debt would nearly double, growing from $24.6 trillion to $43.6 trillion over the next decade, despite attempts at deficit reduction.



"The only way I know how to improve the president's budget is with a shredder," Kennedy said.



Kennedy also criticized Biden's claims that his budget would solve financial problems in Medicare and Social Security, calling them untrue. He cited a recent report in the Wall Street Journal, which stated that the budget would add an $11 trillion financial shortfall to Social Security and Medicare.



"If you want to talk savings, well, stop sending checks to dead people," Kennedy said. "We spend about a billion to 2 billion every year to send money to dead people, the checks are being cashed. It's obviously fraud."



Kennedy also criticized Biden's plan to have the American people pay for student debt costs, saying that it would cost $400 billion over the next decade. He argued that there was already a plan in place to repay student debt - getting a job.



The Republican senator's remarks came after Biden unveiled his proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 last Thursday. The budget includes ambitious proposals such as investing $2 trillion in infrastructure, expanding access to childcare and education, and fighting climate change. The administration argues that these proposals are necessary to address long-standing problems and create a more equitable society.



However, Republicans like Kennedy argue that the budget is too costly and would harm American taxpayers in the long run. The budget must be approved by Congress, where Democrats have a slim majority in both the House and the Senate.



While there is sure to be intense debate over the budget proposal in the coming months, it is clear that Senator Kennedy and other Republicans will oppose it. It remains to be seen whether Democrats can overcome Republican opposition and pass the budget, which would be a major achievement for the Biden administration.

