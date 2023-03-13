Biden Administration Blocks 16 Million Acres of Federal Land in Alaska from Future Fossil Fuel Drilling

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty images

In an effort to bolster the fight against climate change, the Biden administration has announced that it is indefinitely blocking 16 million acres of federal land and water in Alaska from future fossil fuel drilling. The Department of Interior (DOI) initiated a rulemaking process to "establish maximum protection" for 13 million acres of land across the National Petroleum Reserve (NPR), an area in North Slope Borough, Alaska, set aside by Congress for resource development. Additionally, President Biden ordered an additional 2.8 million acres to be withdrawn from oil and gas leasing in the Beaufort Sea in the Arctic Ocean off the northern coast of Alaska.



The announcement means that the entire section of the Arctic Ocean owned by the federal government is blocked from any fossil fuel production in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, the DOI stated that Biden intends to limit future fossil fuel production in the Teshekpuk Lake, Utukok Uplands, Colville River, Kasegaluk Lagoon, and Peard Bay, all known for their rich wildlife populations. Biden's sweeping actions also prevent the development of certain fossil fuel pipeline infrastructure in the northern Alaska region.



"With these actions, President Biden continues to deliver on the most aggressive climate agenda in American history," the DOI said in a statement. "He has made the United States a magnet for clean energy manufacturing and jobs. He secured record investments in climate resilience and environmental justice. And his economic agenda has put the United States back on track to reach its climate goals for 2030 and 2050, all while reducing America’s reliance on oil and protecting American families from the impact of Putin’s war on global energy markets."



However, not everyone is pleased with the announcement. "It's a totally political decision, it's not based on science, it's not based on climate change, it's not based on biological resources," said a former senior Bureau of Land Management official in an interview with Fox News Digital on Sunday evening. "They're pandering solely for political purposes and not paying attention to the science."



Despite the criticism, the DOI announcement is an apparent attempt for the administration to soften the blow for climate activists ahead of an expected decision on a massive 30-year oil drilling project in the NPR. The Biden administration is expected to announce Monday that it is approving three of the five drilling sites for the Willow Project, an oil project proposed years ago by energy company ConocoPhillips, a congressional aide with knowledge of the situation told Fox News Digital.



ConocoPhillips has projected that Willow would produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil per day, create more than 2,500 construction jobs and 300 long-term jobs, and deliver as much as $17 billion in revenue for the federal government, Alaska, and local communities, many of which are Indigenous. Overall, it could have a total output of 600 million barrels of oil over its three-decade lifespan.



While the DOI will publish the final decision on the project, Biden and senior White House officials have been actively involved in overseeing the approval process. "We cannot allow the Willow Project to move forward. We must build a clean energy future — not return to a dark, fossil-fueled past," said Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass. "It doesn’t matter which way this oil flows, it’s the wrong direction." Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., added that the administration's expected approval of the project was a "complete betrayal."

Despite the controversy surrounding the Willow Project, many stakeholders in Alaska believe that the project would provide a significant economic boost to the state, particularly in light of the recent decline in oil production on the North Slope.



Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, who has been a vocal supporter of the Willow Project, said in a statement that the project is "critically important to Alaska's economy and energy security" and that he hopes the Biden administration will "move forward in good faith" with the project.



Likewise, Alaska Native communities and labor unions have voiced their support for the project, citing the potential for job creation and economic development in the region.



However, environmental groups and some Democratic lawmakers have opposed the project, citing concerns about the impact of oil drilling on the environment and wildlife in the region.



"The Willow Project is a disaster waiting to happen," said Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a leading voice in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. "We need to be investing in clean energy and transitioning away from fossil fuels, not doubling down on oil drilling in fragile ecosystems."



The Biden administration's decision to block further fossil fuel drilling in Alaska's federal lands and waters is part of a broader effort to address the global climate crisis and reduce the nation's carbon emissions.



The move has been hailed by environmental groups as a significant step towards protecting fragile ecosystems and reducing the United States' dependence on fossil fuels. However, the decision to approve the Willow Project has drawn criticism from some quarters, with opponents arguing that the project will have a negative impact on the environment and Indigenous communities in the region.



As the Biden administration continues to navigate the complex terrain of energy and environmental policy, the decision to approve the Willow Project is likely to remain a subject of controversy and debate.

