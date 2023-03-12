Federal Judge Heckled at Stanford Law School Speech on Free Speech and Transgender Rights

Photo by David Madison/Getty images

Federal Judge Kyle Duncan was invited to speak at Stanford University on March 9, 2023, by the school's Federalist Society chapter. However, hundreds of students heckled and disrupted the event, making it impossible for Duncan to deliver his speech. Video footage widely shared on social media showed the protesters hurling verbal abuse at the judge, which appeared to violate Stanford's free speech policies.



The school's associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), Tirien Steinbach, did not do anything to quell the disruption. Instead, Steinbach gave an emotional speech accusing Duncan of causing harm through his work on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The students were particularly angry at Duncan for a 2020 opinion in which he refused to use a transgender sex offender's preferred pronouns.



Duncan, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, ripped the behavior of the student body and administrators, saying they were treating their peers like "dogs**t." In comments to the Washington Free Beacon, the judge described the incident as a "bizarre therapy session from hell."



While Steinbach sided with the students, telling Duncan while she "wholeheartedly" welcomed him because she believes in free speech, his speech was "abhorrent" and "harmful" and "literally denies the humanity of people." She went on to question whether the University's stated commitment to free speech was worth "the pain that this causes and the division that this causes."



"You have something so incredibly important to say about Twitter and guns and COVID, then that is worth this impact and the division. . . . When I say is the juice worth the squeeze, that's what I'm asking. Is this worth it?" she challenged Duncan.



Duncan, however, was not given the chance to read his prepared remarks. After a hostile Q&A session, he was escorted out the back door by federal marshals, who were there to "protect" him, the Free Beacon reported.



"Don’t feel sorry for me," Duncan told the outlet. "I’m a life-tenured federal judge. What outrages me is that these kids are being treated like dogs**t by fellow students and administrators."



The incident has sparked a debate about free speech and the treatment of individuals with differing opinions. Some have criticized the students for violating the principles of free speech and suppressing the exchange of ideas. Others have pointed out that the students have a right to protest peacefully and that the judge's opinions and actions may be harmful and offensive to some individuals.



Stanford University has stated that it is committed to promoting an open exchange of ideas and respecting free speech. However, the incident has raised questions about the effectiveness of the school's policies and procedures for handling controversial speakers and protests.



In a statement, Stanford University said, "We are disappointed that some members of our community disrupted a scheduled speaker event on campus. While we support the right to peaceful protest, we do not condone behavior that disrupts the free exchange of ideas. We are reviewing the incident and will take appropriate action to ensure that our policies and procedures are followed in the future."



The incident has also raised concerns about the treatment of individuals with differing opinions in academic institutions. Some have called for a greater emphasis on respectful dialogue and the exchange of ideas, while others have criticized the current climate for stifling free speech and academic freedom.



Regardless of one's stance on the issue, it is clear that the incident at Stanford University has ignited a national conversation about the role of free speech and the treatment of individuals with differing opinions. As we continue to grapple with these issues, it is essential that we promote respectful dialogue and an open exchange of ideas, while also ensuring that everyone's rights and dignity are respected.