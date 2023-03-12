US to Use Asylum Officers Instead of Judges to Speed Up Processing at the Border

Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Getty Images

Biden administration's consideration of reinstating migrant family detention at the southern border has sparked outrage among immigration activists, as reported by multiple outlets. The practice was halted in 2021, and migrant family units were instead released into the U.S. interior with notices to appear in court or report to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office.



Former acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, Mark Morgan, expressed skepticism about the move. He stated that it was 180 degrees from the administration's strategy, which had been the antithesis of detention since day one. The administration views detention as inhumane and not something they support, Morgan added.



A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson stated that "no decisions have been made as we prepare for the Title 42 public health order to lift." The Trump-era order was enacted at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and allows for the rapid expulsion of migrants at the southern border for public health reasons.



Stephen Miller, former senior adviser in the Trump White House, was dismissive of the reports. He stated that every decision the administration has made has been for the singular purpose of bringing more illegal immigrants into the United States as quickly as possible. Miller suggested that if the administration had any actual desire to reduce illegal immigration, they would reimplement every Trump policy, beginning with Safe Thirds and Remain in Mexico.



Thomas Homan, who served at the top levels of ICE in both the Obama and Trump administrations, believes the move is for show. Homan added that unless changes are made to court-imposed restrictions that now limit family detention to just 20 days, it is unlikely to make a significant difference.



"I think the election’s coming up. I think it's all for election purposes. I think it's all politics," he said. "Unless we can hold them long enough to see a judge, it impacts border security minimally."



Homan said that during the Obama administration and before the 20-day limit was imposed, border numbers declined as officials were able to expedite cases and quickly deport migrants. Without a new tighter time frame being changed, cases are unlikely to be able to be heard in that time.



Homan did add that the time in the family residential centers would allow migrants to get medical care, and officials can verify whether a child is part of a family unit or is being trafficked. "It gives us time to verify their addresses, verify where they're going, verify who they're going to live with. We can make sure we send the notices [to appear] to the right house, give us time to verify their family groups. It gives us time to make sure they're healthy, that they're not carrying diseases into the communities," Homan said.



However, unless they have judges to expedite the hearings, it’s not going to have a tremendous impact on border security, Homan added. He pushed back against claims by activists that detention was cruel, noting that centers had features like Zumba classes and movie screenings, as well as medical care that migrants had sometimes been missing.



"Many of the childhood vaccinations these children received, they received from us. Many of them saw a dentist for the first time in their life at these facilities. Or a doctor," he said. "These families go through a very rough journey to this country, and we can take care of the medical needs … and having child psychologists there to talk about some of the things these children might have seen during this journey or, you know, leaving the country and coming to a new country. It was very expensive, but it served a great purpose, I thought."



Morgan was similarly doubtful asylum hearings would be expedited by a judge at the border, although he suggested a new asylum rule that allows asylum officers to hear cases rather than judges would be used to move process more quickly.



Morgan also pointed to the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) as a tool to help address the backlog of asylum cases. The MPP, also known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy, requires individuals seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border to remain in Mexico while their cases are processed. This policy was implemented by the Trump administration in 2019 and was eventually suspended by the Biden administration, but it has since been reinstated.



The MPP has been controversial, with critics arguing that it puts migrants in danger by forcing them to wait in often dangerous conditions in Mexico. However, supporters of the policy argue that it helps to deter fraudulent asylum claims and reduces the burden on the U.S. immigration system.



Overall, it is clear that the current situation at the U.S.-Mexico border is complex and multifaceted, and there are no easy solutions. Addressing the backlog of asylum cases will require a comprehensive approach that takes into account the many factors contributing to the problem, including the pandemic, the changing nature of migration patterns, and the need for a fair and efficient asylum system.

