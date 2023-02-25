“He’s been having sex with another woman and has fathered two children.” A woman vows not to enter a polygamous marriage

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

A Kenyan celebrity singer‘s wife has posted on her social media saying that “ It has been exactly 15 years of marriage full of ups and down, it was humble beginning where little was enough for us, for the last 3years it has been nothing but pain, I have remained faithful to you regardless of disrespect, humiliation and being trolled on social media ,you’ve made me look dumb and took my silence for granted, I have helped you nature your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, espeacilly with a woman who is older than me by more than 10yrs ,has no morals and zero respect to my family’kiura Kia ngaba’ as you put it,I have asked God every day to give me strength to pray for you but today I have nothing to tell God about you, you have drag and put me and my kids in an ocean of pain may you remember this day.”

Grief work is painful. Reconciling the hopes we had for our relationship AND the sad reality of what’s actually happening right infront of our eyes is tough. Talking about the length of the relationship and how much we’ve sacrificed to keep it is very valid part of grief. However, the sad reality of continuing to hold on to that hope over and over despite the reality of the behavior the other person is demonstrating is that at some point the nervous system (body, mind, soul) will break down and demand better.

Nervous system communication looks like:

constant nervousness

feeling on edge

struggling to sleep/sleeping too much

making kids ‘best friends ‘ as a way of unconsciously wanting them to fill the void deep within

Over reliance on ‘prayer without taking action’ and making church and pastors your go to people in an attempt to find solace and find comfort

Trashing others and exposing their issues in an attempt to ‘cover up’ our own struggles

Feeling hopeless/irritable/used

Exposing the issues you’ve been hiding to the world without any filters

The list is endless. Sometimes having the courage to seek professional help and go deeper into finding our own healing is crucial. Everyone’s healing journey is unique and sometimes it takes seeing a picture of your husband having a great time with a woman who he has fathered two children with to recognize how deep your own pain is. Rock bottom looks different for everyone. Whatever it is that has triggered this reaction, I hope Edday finds healing for herself, her children and those who care and love her deeply.

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.