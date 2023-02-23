"They quote the bible and threaten with hellfire to force me to forgive". A woman challenges family religious beliefs.

Comfy, Safe Couch

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vODgG_0kwCmwtd00
Photo byRODNAE Productions, Pexels

A woman informed me the other day that she was raised Catholic. Her family keeps quoting bible verses telling her that she will go to hell if she doesn't forgive her uncle who was emotionally and physically abusive to her growing up. She says that a bible verse that is quoted all the time is in Matthew 18:21-22 which says, "Then Peter came to Jesus and asked, 'Lord, how many times shall I forgive my brother or sister who sins against me? Up to seven times?' Jesus answered, 'I tell you, not seven times, but seventy-seven times.' "

There are many people who go to church and/or were raised in the church and struggle with religious trauma. They are not given room to safely express themselves without being silenced and shamed by the use of bible verses that could be taken out of context to fit their agenda.

In these families, it's hard to call out abuse of any kind and there is a need to "cover the family from shame" by making sure they present a perfect image in the church or the community.

Verses like 1 Thessalonians 5:11 for example which says, "Therefore encourage one another and build one another up, just as you are doing" may not be considered. when someone is emotionally abusive to others, is aggressive, or doesn't keep their word. The question that could be asked is, are they really building the other person? What happens when they are held accountable? Some ghost others, others continue with the same behavior while there are those who shame and recruit others to hate the person speaking up. When they put boundaries, they are treated as scapegoats and seen as the "evil ones."

If you are a religious person, it's important to understand yourself, your beliefs, your bible, and your God and question some of the conditioning from a young age.

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

I hold a master of arts degree specializing in marriage and family therapy. The content shared here is for educational purposes and is not a substitute for seeking therapy.

