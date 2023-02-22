I gave my daughter up for adoption to work as prostitute and support my parents. A woman struggles with shame and guilt

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by olia danilevich, Pexels

"I left home as a 12-year-old preteen girl. My parents were extremely poor and couldn't afford to feed me and my 12 siblings. Life in the village was unbearable. I woke up one day and decided enough is enough. I had to go look for food or else I would die at home. I was the oldest in the family and was expected to support my other siblings as well. I couldn't afford to pay the bus fare to get to the city which was about 3 hour's drive from our home. Walking was the only option at the time. I would sleep in the bush, collect food from the dustbins and keep walking. It took me a week to get to the city. While there, I was introduced to commercial prostitution and was able to make money and send it to my parents and support my siblings. I got pregnant in the process and delivered a baby boy who I gave out for adoption. As a 38-year-old woman now, I can't help but keep thinking about my daughter. Where is she? What is she doing? What does she think of her mother? What is she struggling with?..."

This article answers the question...WHY DOES ADOPTION GUILT HAPPEN?

"Here’s a difficult truth: Adoption involves loss. Prospective birth mothers make one of the hardest choices possible when they choose adoption for their babies. This is a choice that comes from love. They want what is best for their babies, and they know that, for any number of reasons, that will be achieved through adoption.

In doing so, they are left with both hope and grief. There is a deep love and heartbreaking loss.

“Adoption guilt” happens when an adoptive parent recognizes the sacrifice a birth parent made. It’s difficult to reconcile how the best thing in your life — your newborn baby, who you love more than the world — was made possible because someone else chose to experience loss for the sake of love."

Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, comment, and share it with friends and family

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.