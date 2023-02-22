“I am sick and tired of dealing with my dysfunctional family?” A woman wonders if she should cut family off her life

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

“I can’t stand my family drama! There’s always chaos everywhere you go. My mother is constantly spreading false information about her own children’s d she makes sure we are constantly fighting each other! It’s so frustrating and exhausting.”

There are so many people who share this story and so many others out there. Just do a quick google search and you’ll see thousands of stories. Utilizing online resources is helpful. Hearing other people’s stories provides a sense of grounding and validation so you know you’re not alone.

What can you do?

There will be so many people who WILL NOT UNDERSTAND YOUR PAIN and why you’ve decided to make certain choices. In fact, they will even come with Bible verses to guilt you. Always remember this is a decision that only you can understand and don’t have to JUSTIFY yourself.

Before you start this journey, even if you feel suffocated, I want you to think of three possible outcomes.

Maybe having a DIALOGUE with a trusted person in the family, a community leader or engaging in therapy as a family or individual, the parent-child or sibling relationship can reach a functional state where people can interact, forgive each other when mistakes happen and move on in unity.

Maybe you can still MAINTAIN some level of superficial relationship where you can engage each other only when it’s needed or really necessary.

Maybe CUTTING OFF COMMUNICATION and not engaging your dysfunctional parents or family members in any way whatsoever for the sake of rebuilding your sanity and mental stamina so you can start the healing process is what you need.

Take time to reflect on those three options so that when you finally decide what you want, you’ll be so much at peace with that DECISION.

Setting HEALTHY BOUNDARIES is not selfish. What’s selfish is allowing yourself to suffer and lose yourself in the name of saving others and trying to make a score where a goal post that keeps moving.

REMIND YOURSELF constantly that we don’t know the future. Maybe there will be amends. Maybe there won’t be amends. Maybe the no contact may change to superficial relationship. Release any ATTACHMENT to how things should turn out in the end. Remain open and at peace with what may come. People change. People realize they we’re screwing things up. People come back to their senses like the prodigal son in the bbile. If they come and are willing to make peace,be open.

ALLOW EVERY FAMILY MEMBER (SIBLINGS) to walk their own path. Their perception of the family may be different than yours. They probably are the golden child or the lost child. Whatever role they carry, don’t put them in a position to choose sides. You don’t need a consolation partner in this journey. It’s yours and yours alone. You will need a support system such a professional therapist or anyone who will not judge you and is willing and capable of being there. Don’t forget the SOURCE of life. God. He created you and knows you by name.

LET GO of trying to play victim or “sick” as a way of trying to manipulate and make your dysfunctional parents or family to understand. The family is already dysfunctional enough to warrant estrangement. Keep it going. You’ll probably face all kinds of insults, curses, blame, gaslighting etc. It will get HOT IN THERE as you take this lonely journey. Don’t look back like lots wife. You might become salt. Breaking dysfunctional patterns and getting your sanity back may really require lots of intentional small baby steps. Make really good use of your therapist or anyone helping you.

You will have days when you’ll feel overly overwhelmed with feelings of GUILT and SHAME for the decision you made. You’ll feel like you failed for letting go. It’s normal to feel that way. You may have a peace mantra to help you deal with the guilt. “I am not doing this because I don’t appreciate the fact that my family gave birth to me and raised me, I am doing it because I don’t want to lose myself. It’s for me so I can be able to take care of me. I want to have physical, mental and spiritual strength to take care of my family too and not project my pain to them and keep recycling the trauma. Then take a deep breath.”

When the wound is raw and someone is constantly pouring acid on it, that wound may never heal. When the wound is aired and given the right care to heal, even when the scar is left after healing, no amount of acid can affect the scar.

Walking away from a dysfunctional environment is like airing the wound and giving it the opportunity to heal with the right kind of care. Its not that you’re not appreciating other parts of your body that are not wounded.

It’s not a lack of honor or appreciation of what was done right to you, it’s a way of embracing yourself and owning your role and RESPONSIBILITY to stand firm and live the life God ordained for you without having to keep thinking you’re in danger all the time.

Is this an easy journey? Heck no!

Is it worth it? Absolutely.

We may not be responsible for the world that created our minds, but we can take responsibility for the mind with which we create our world.” Gabor Maté

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.