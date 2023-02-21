"My family failed to protect me and was abusive". A woman shares an opinion that family is NOT everything

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Sometimes FAMILY is NOT EVERYTHING. Some people are not even safe being around their family. There are people who’ve experienced so much pain and abuse and STILL continue to be retraumatized by their close family members. To them, interactions with family cause them so much ANXIETY, FEAR, and SADNESS. The word family makes them SHIVER. Society may make it look like you’ve lost your mind if you don’t agree with the “family is everything” cliche.

A study conducted by CDC and Kaiser Permanente found that more than 59 percent of adults said they experienced one or more traumatic events in their childhood and 8.7 percent reported having lived through five or more.

We don't have a choice regarding who we are related to by blood, however, we do have a choice on who we choose to allow into our lives whether related by blood or not. Remember, your EMOTIONAL well-being is as important as the air you breathe. It’s tough to live life when you’re constantly being invalidated, abused, ignored and your boundaries violated. If taking a break from family is what you need right now, by all means, HONOR yourself and do it. Your mind may play tricks on you by making you feel guilty for doing that. Push through that guilt to get RELIEF and PEACE. Being safe and in the right frame of mind is critical for healing to take place.

Remember, seeking professional help is important especially if you're struggling to function and perform your day-to-day activities.

AFFIRMATION: I will honor myself today by separating myself from people or things that continue to take away my inner peace.

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.