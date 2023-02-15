I spent 1.3M dollars on my ex-wife hoping she will become a better mother for my children, says a divorced man of 4

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto, Pexels

"I paid for her college education, started a business for her and also took her to a rehab facility as she was struggling with substance use. We met in high school and we were both young and naive. We have been through a lot together. I am so sad and angry that despite doing all that, the relationship didn't work. Today I am 1.3M dollars short in my account and have lost my marriage and my children have no relationship with their mother. My mental health has been impacted and It really breaks my heart."

Many people think that doing things for others, trying to fix others, and focussing on things outside our control may help us feel better and control certain outcomes from happening. Probing a bit more deeply with this wonderful gentleman, he confessed that he did all these things because he was scared of being alone,and raising the children alone. He did everything he could to fix things on the outside instead of focusing on his own fears and how to face them. His healing journey has comprised of becoming aware of how his own struggles in childhood of being abandoned and rejected as a child has subconsciously driven some of the decisions he is making as an adult since he hasn't had the opportunity to face that part of his life.

He is now open to grieving his past and exploring many other ways of dealing with his deep fear of abandonment that doesn't involve trying to rescue others or please them so they don't leave.His work ahead to is develop his sense of sense that doesn't keep wanting others to feel whole or worthy.

As we go through life, it's important to stay curious with our life and notice these patterns. Doing this early helps prevent many secondary issues that may arise in the future. The good news is that it's never too late to start.

Seek professional help if needed if you are feeling stuck or like you are being used by others.

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.