Rihanna touching herself inappropriately and leaking fingers was embarrassing to watch with kids, says a single mom of 3

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Natasha Kendall, Pexels

I was awed by Rihanna's performance during the halftime show while watching Super Bowl. However, just when I was about to make a facebook status of my satisfaction and celebration I was struck by a call I received from a friend who didn't hesitate to share how they felt about it.

"Rihanna's performance was okay! But the performance was not super bowl family appropriate".

Upon enquiring further to understand her perspective, she continued to say that "the way she was touching herself inappropriately and licking her fingers might be okay for clubs and stuff but not for family." The discussion also moved towards comparing her previous performances where my friend said, "She was tamed as compared to her usual previous performance but not everyone is okay with their kids watching that kind of performance. This is a family show".

Pulling together such an elaborate show and performing while pregnant while standing on a high stand was mind-blowing for me. The question I ask myself is, "Can I even pull something that beautiful myself at all? With the fear of heights that I struggle with, can I even dare even think of including it?

I believe constructive criticism is important to encourage growth and improvement. However, I continue to wonder when to draw the line when looking at celebrities as role models for our children. Additionally, when it comes to a "good performance" what exactly is an individual looking for to meet their category of "great?"

As I critique those in the arena, I can't help but think of this quote from Theodore Roosevelt's speech

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”