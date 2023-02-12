"I am tired of playing the "wife" role in my dad's life after mom's death!" A woman gives herself permission to grieve

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Pixabay, Pexels

"My father is always calling. He wants me to go stay with him all the time. I have a young family and my children don't get to see me anymore. I told him to seek professional help he refused. I told him to hang out with other people he won't agree. I feel guilty leaving him alone or saying no. I am feeling overwhelmed by his demands. I feel like he want me to play my mother's role in his life. It's not fair to me."

What I have noticed while providing mental health services to adult children who grew up in dysfunctional homes is that they feel responsible to fix the issues and challenges that are going on in their families. When parents are struggling, they feel it's their job to ensure they are stable emotionally. They will do everything in their power, even when it's detrimental to their mental health, to stop everything to fix the issue. They sometimes even go to an extent of neglecting their own family and children to go rescue their parents and sometimes siblings.

When the parents are fighting and struggling in their marriage, they feel it's their job to "comfort" the parent who seems like they are "weaker" to bring stability and calmness.

If one parent works so far and the one left at home seems like they are "lonely," they may leave their home to go offer companionship and make sure they are "not suffering."

In some situations, it can be the death of the parent. The adult child may not even give themselves time to grieve their own loss of a parent but instead, they focus on ensuring the other parent is ok and their emotional needs are met.

In a bid to ensure everybody else is ok, the adult child suppresses their own needs and eventually they develop depression, anxiety, and other mental health challenges.

A few reminders for us all:

"It's not your job to fix your parents' marriage or take the role of the therapist when they are having issues."

"It's not your job to play the role of spouse to one of your parents by providing companionship and checking in all the time to ensure they are okay at the expense of your mental health".

Parents have a responsibility to look for support for themselves as well. When possible, find other resources that can help them and refer them.

Prioritize your own well-being even as you help.

Learn to put boundaries and say no when needed.

Be AWARE

As an adult, especially if you have your own family (or not), ask yourself how that’s impacting you and, or your family. Could you be abandoning your family trying to fix your parents?

Breaking the cycle sometimes requires us to be brutally honest with ourselves to see our role in perpetuating the dysfunction.

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.