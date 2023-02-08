My sister diagnosis of Autism took away the attention I deserved as a child from my parents. Learning to let go of anger

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My father used to come home once a week as he worked far from home. I was always looking forward to his visits because I knew he would bring goodies and at least pay attention to me for a moment. My mother was always busy attending school meetings for my younger sister who was diagnosed with Autism. There were incidences at school and academic meetings to attend so mom was always away. When at home, mom could not keep her eyes off her and was constantly telling her what to do or not do. I felt invisible and like my needs didn't matter.

One weekend I saw dad from a distance coming home and I ran toward him excitedly. As soon as he saw me, the first thing he asked was, "Where is your sister?" He completely ignored me and hurried home to see my sister. I was about 6 years old and I still remember feeling my heart sink. In a bid to win my parents' recognition, I did my best to be nice, and obedient, and always helped out at all times.

What I am learning now as an adult is that I am very needy and tend to cling to others for attention. I am also a people pleaser who is always doing good for others in the hope that they will see me. As I continue to learn to meet my own needs. I recognize that it does come with false guilt for doing so.

I am in therapy and taking my healing journey seriously. I am slowly learning to empathize with my parents as I also acknowledge that I deserved better than what I got regardless of whether my parents were consciously or unconsciously aware of what they were doing.

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.